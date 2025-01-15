Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

US awards kWh Analytics US$500,000 to develop tax credit insurance product

News

European prosecutor investigates attempted fraud on solar PV plants in Slovenia

News

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

News

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

Savion commissions 111MW Kentucky solar plant on reclaimed coal mine

News

LONGi aims for ‘back contact 2.0’ in 2025 with comprehensive production upgrade

Interviews, Features

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

Australia: Clean Energy Regulator takes action against RACV Solar for false solar rebate claims

News

Ukrainian businesses drove 850MW of new PV capacity in 2024

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
A Dimension solar project in New York state.
NYSERDA will commit the funds as part of Innsure’s Insurance Innovation Prize. Image: PRNewsfoto/Dimension Renewable Energy.

US climate insurance provider kWh Analytics has been awarded US$500,000 to develop a “tax credit insurance product” designed for use in the distributed renewable energy sector.

The product will use kWh Analytics’ database, covering over 300,000 renewable energy projects, and “AI-enabled underwriting assessments” to develop a standarised process for completing due diligence for tax credit insurance.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Implemented in April 2024, tax credit transfers were finalised by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and experts at Crux wrote for PV Tech Power last year that these transfers have helped generate “billions of dollars” in new investment into the renewable energy space in general, and the solar industry in particular.

However, kWh Analytics notes that securing insurance for such deals requires “extensive and expensive due diligence” from specialised financiers, which makes such arrangements challenging in the small-scale solar space, where project capacity, and project investment, tends to be smaller.

The new kWh Analytics product aims to help overcome these barriers to tax credit insurance, helping more distributed solar projects participate in this lucrative component of the US clean energy transition.

“The transition to clean energy requires innovative financial solutions that work for projects of all sizes,” said Jason Kaminsky, kWh Analytics CEO. “This award will enable us to leverage our extensive data, insurance expertise and technological advantage to open new financing pathways for smaller renewable energy projects, supporting the deployment of clean energy across the country.”

Government support key to the energy transition

The money comes from non-profit InnSure’s Insurance Innovation Prize, supported by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), a competition that has seen applicants compete for a share of US$5 million of government finance for the development of “insurance products and policies” that “fill gaps” in the energy sector amid the clean energy transition. The award was launched in 2024, with award winners to present their solutions in May 2026.

Sustained government support is likely to be necessary if the US is to meet its clean energy goals, and the impending Trump administration has raised questions as to the level of government backing for such projects.

However, it has been suggested that the largely bipartisan support for the IRA means it will be difficult for the new administration to repeal parts of the act, and last year, Carl Fleming, a partner at law firm McDermott Will & Emery, told PV Tech Premium that he “doesn’t foresee” renewable power tax credits, specifically, begin removed from the US clean energy space.

This is not kWh Analytics’ first collaboration with the US government. Last September, the company worked with the US Department of Energy to “develop innovative approaches” to improve the resilience of PV projects, a US$2.4 million project motivated, at least in part, by the risks associated with a lack of data in the solar insurance space.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
americas, finance, Inflation Reduction Act, insurance, IRA, kwh analytics, tax credits, us

Read Next

SolarEdge-new-inverter-for-community-solar-Image-Jonathan-Tourino-Jacobo

SolarEdge, Summit Ridge in US-made inverter supply deal

January 15, 2025
The inverters will be used for commercial solar installations across the US “estimated to exceed 100MW”, Summit Ridge said.
Sungrow FPV 1

Floating solar on US reservoirs could add up to 1TW PV capacity

January 15, 2025
The potential of floating solar (FPV) generation capacity on US reservoirs is estimated at up to 1TW, according to a study from the US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).
Shipping containers on a boat.

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

January 15, 2025
As of today, "goods produced by the named 37 entities will be prohibited from entering the United States," the government said.
A Kentucky solar plant.

Savion commissions 111MW Kentucky solar plant on reclaimed coal mine

January 15, 2025
Savion has commissioned its Martin County Solar Project (MCSP) in the US state of Kentucky, its first to be built on a reclaimed coal mine.
Image: Engie.

Engie, Meta ink 200MW solar PV EAPA in Texas

January 14, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has signed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) with tech platform giant Meta.
A Silfab Solar project in Oregon.

CEA: HJT bifacial modules generate higher price premiums

January 14, 2025
Generation benefits from bifacial modules have gained high price premiums compared to their monofacial counterparts, according to a report from the Clean Energy Associates (CEA).

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

80% of energy projects withdraw from ‘inefficient’ US grid queues – Berkeley Lab

News

Ukrainian businesses drove 850MW of new PV capacity in 2024

News

JA Solar subsidiary added to US forced labour prevention list

News

X-Elio seeks EPBC approval for 720MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland, Australia

News

Western Australian Nationals Party outline intention to reform planning policy for renewable energy projects

News

Reevaluating hailstorm damage at the Fighting Jays solar project

Guest Blog, Features, News

Upcoming Events

From Risk to Resilience: Enhancing Safety in Battery Energy Storage Systems

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
January 16, 2025
2pm GMT / 3pm CET

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
February 4, 2025
London, UK

PV manufacturing in Europe – what needs to change & how can the EU learn from the U.S.?

Upcoming Webinars
February 6, 2025
2:00pm GMT

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.