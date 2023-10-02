US manufacturing boom under spotlight at PV CellTech USA

The event is expected to be attended by existing cell and module manufacturers, companies with plans for US-based manufacturing and supply chains and other parties with an interest in how US manufacturing will develop to 2030 and beyond.

“The event is shaping up to be one of the most exciting PV CellTech events we have held since the event series began in 2015,” said Finlay Colville, head of research at PV Tech and chair of the PV CellTech event series. “The timing seems just perfect, with new PV manufacturing sites across the US starting to take shape.

“PV CellTech USA 2023 features an excellent line-up of speakers, spanning the full eco-system of stakeholders that are needed to come together in the US if domestic manufacturing is to become viable and sustainable in coming years,” added Colville. “It is exciting to see a number of the participating partners on the event making major personnel announcements this week ahead of their involvement at the event.”

Anis Jouini, the newly-appointed CEO of PV manufacturer ECM Greentech, said: “The solar industry has come a very long way during the last ten years, and this is set to continue for a long time. An additional more than 1GW/day is installed worldwide. New attractive regions across the world such as the US, India and Europe are working hard to secure a new manufacturing capacity along the value chain and not only module assembling. This will help to reduce PV modules’ carbon footprint.”

Topics under discussion include the policy environment for US manufacturing, with the chief scientist from Department Energy’s Solar Energy Technology Office, Paul Bassore, among the panellists.

Other areas of discussion will include which companies will be behind the new PV manufacturing in the US over the next three to five years and which PV technologies will be adopted by the next wave of US capacity out to 2030.

PV CellTech USA runs from 3-4 October at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport. For details on last-minute ticket availability, visit celltechusa.solarenergyevents.com