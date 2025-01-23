Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

Adelaide-headquartered renewable energy developer ZEN Energy will purchase renewable energy from the Tailem Bend 2 solar-plus-storage project, underpinned through a long-term commitment from the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) Joint Electricity Purchasing Group.

This agreement will support customers, including the majority of local Foodland and IGA supermarkets, Viterra, Central Irrigation Trust, Adchem, and Hillgrove Resources.

Vena confirmed that the project will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via ElectraNet’s Tailem Bend Substation from the Coorong 2 Substation. The BESS will serve as a load and generator for the network by capturing low-cost renewable energy to be discharged at peak demand.

“Our system enables simultaneous export of solar power to the grid and independent operation of the battery for energy export or storage,” said Owen Sela, head of Australia for Vena Energy. “By optimising existing grid infrastructure, we are enabling renewable energy to be dispatched when needed, delivering cost-effective power to South Australia.”

“This ability to store surplus energy and meet high-demand periods advances our mission to accelerate the energy transition while ensuring communities benefit from a smarter, more resilient energy system that supports the state’s 2030 emissions targets and Australia’s net zero future.”

