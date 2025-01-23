Subscribe To Premium
Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

By George Heynes
70GW solar PV and wind project larger than Wales submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act

Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

Ensuring Europe’s solar workforce is fit for purpose

European PPA deals surge at end of 2024

Solar PV overtakes coal in EU power sector

Silicon Ranch and United Power sign PPA for 150MW Colorado solar farm

Solar Proponent signs PPAs for 1.6GW of solar capacity in Texas

Australian government increases CEFC investment capacity to AU$32.5 billion

JA Solar supplies 1GW n-type modules to giant Chinese desert PV site

Report: Texas counties can receive US$18.8 million in tax revenue from a 100MW solar project

A Vena Energy project.
ZEN Energy will purchase renewable energy from the Tailem Bend 2 solar-plus-storage project. Image: Vena Energy.

Singaporean independent power producer (IPP) Vena Energy has added a 41.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to a 87MW solar PV power plant in South Australia.

The addition of the BESS marks the successful commissioning of the Tailem Bend 2 Hybrid Project. The solar-plus-storage site is situated across 207 hectares in Tailen Bend, around 90km southeast of the state capital, Adelaide.

Adelaide-headquartered renewable energy developer ZEN Energy will purchase renewable energy from the Tailem Bend 2 solar-plus-storage project, underpinned through a long-term commitment from the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) Joint Electricity Purchasing Group.

This agreement will support customers, including the majority of local Foodland and IGA supermarkets, Viterra, Central Irrigation Trust, Adchem, and Hillgrove Resources.

Vena confirmed that the project will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via ElectraNet’s Tailem Bend Substation from the Coorong 2 Substation. The BESS will serve as a load and generator for the network by capturing low-cost renewable energy to be discharged at peak demand.

“Our system enables simultaneous export of solar power to the grid and independent operation of the battery for energy export or storage,” said Owen Sela, head of Australia for Vena Energy. “By optimising existing grid infrastructure, we are enabling renewable energy to be dispatched when needed, delivering cost-effective power to South Australia.”

“This ability to store surplus energy and meet high-demand periods advances our mission to accelerate the energy transition while ensuring communities benefit from a smarter, more resilient energy system that supports the state’s 2030 emissions targets and Australia’s net zero future.”

Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.

