Vena Energy adds batteries to 87MW PV plant in South Australia

Singaporean independent power producer (IPP) Vena Energy has added a 41.5MW battery energy storage system (BESS) to a 87MW solar PV power plant in South Australia.
The addition of the BESS marks the successful commissioning of the Tailem Bend 2 Hybrid Project. The solar-plus-storage site is situated across 207 hectares in Tailen Bend, around 90km southeast of the state capital, Adelaide.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Adelaide-headquartered renewable energy developer ZEN Energy will purchase renewable energy from the Tailem Bend 2 solar-plus-storage project, underpinned through a long-term commitment from the South Australian Chamber of Mines and Energy (SACOME) Joint Electricity Purchasing Group.
This agreement will support customers, including the majority of local Foodland and IGA supermarkets, Viterra, Central Irrigation Trust, Adchem, and Hillgrove Resources.
Vena confirmed that the project will connect to the National Electricity Market (NEM) via ElectraNet’s Tailem Bend Substation from the Coorong 2 Substation. The BESS will serve as a load and generator for the network by capturing low-cost renewable energy to be discharged at peak demand.
“Our system enables simultaneous export of solar power to the grid and independent operation of the battery for energy export or storage,” said Owen Sela, head of Australia for Vena Energy. “By optimising existing grid infrastructure, we are enabling renewable energy to be dispatched when needed, delivering cost-effective power to South Australia.”
“This ability to store surplus energy and meet high-demand periods advances our mission to accelerate the energy transition while ensuring communities benefit from a smarter, more resilient energy system that supports the state’s 2030 emissions targets and Australia’s net zero future.”
Read the full version of this story on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news.