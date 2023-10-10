Voltalia sells ready-to-build 420MW Brazilian solar PV plant

The solar plant is part of a larger solar cluster dubbed Arinos, which has a combined capacity of over 1.8GW, and is the third such cluster Voltalia has launched in Brazil after a 2.5GW portfolio in the state of Rio Grande do Norte and a 1GW one in Bahia. This Summer, the company started production of part of a 260MW solar PV project which is part of the cluster in Rio Grande do Norte.

During its financial results for the first half of 2023, the company stated the slowdown of its Brazilian projects due to a widespread blackout in the country over the summer, which delayed the connection of new power plants to the grid.

“Our success with the Arinos cluster demonstrates our skill in developing high-quality energy projects. It not only adds to our future project pipeline of sites to be built but also lets our partners contribute to renewable energy growth. We’re delighted to be joining forces with Newave Energia”, said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The company has a portfolio of renewables projects under development with a total capacity of 16.1GW, while it recently achieved 2GW of operational renewables capacity.