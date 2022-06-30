Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

News

AEMO reveals ‘once-in-a-century’ roadmap for NEM’s energy transition, calls for AU$12bn in grid investment

Long Reads, News

DESRI secures US$400m capital finance to pursue US renewables pipeline

News

Rhode Island sets most ambitious renewable energy target of any US state

News

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

News

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

News

Grenergy looking to raise US$95m to accelerate growth in Europe and storage development

News

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

News

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

News

Spanish IPP Opdenergy plans to raise up to US$210m through IPO

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
The construction of the solar PV cluster in Minas Gerais will be the third one Voltalia will developer in Brazil. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (Unsplash).

Voltalia has started the development of a cluster of solar PV projects in Brazil with a planned combined capacity of 1.5GW.

Located in Minas Gerais, Arinos will be the third such renewables cluster the France-headquartered developer has launched after the 2.5GW Serra Branca in Rio Grande do Norte, and Canudos in Bahia, which will house up to 1GW of renewables capacity.

Partnerships have already been signed for the Arinos cluster, including a deal with Brazilian energy company CTG Brasil which could see it purchase parts of the development upon completion.

Voltalia’s current renewables development pipeline stands at around 11.1GW, almost half of which (5.1GW) is in Brazil as the company continues to expand throughout the Latin American market. Europe remains a key market, however, with Voltalia securing 33MW in Portugal’s maiden solar tender in April while its subsidiary Helexia took aim at the nascent agrivoltaics market in France by acquiring installer Cap Sud.

In Brazil, Helexia is currently building 29 solar units for a total capacity of 87MW in different states with the electricity generated will be sold to Telefonica / Vivo.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
brazil, minas gerais, solar pv, voltalia

Read Next

US ROUND-UP: EDF sells 270MWdc of solar to Missouri utility, NextEnergy buys two 100MW PV plants in Florida

June 29, 2022
A round-up of the latest news from the US solar market, including EDF Renewables selling its 270MWdc Huck Finn Solar Project to a local utility, CS Energy partnering to deliver New York community solar and NextEnergy Capital expanding its US presence.

US adds over 17,000 solar jobs in 2021, with 40% of all energy jobs now focused on net zero transition

June 29, 2022
The US solar industry added 17,212 jobs in 2021, up 5.4% on 2020 figures, with 40% of all US energy jobs now focused on the transition to a net zero economy, according to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) US Energy and Employment Report (USEER).
PV Tech Premium

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

June 28, 2022
Solar and energy storage were described by Elon Musk as going together “like peanut butter and jelly”. Andy Colthorpe meets some of the players creating this winning combination in the US.

EnBW buys up to 800MW of German PV projects from Procon Solar

June 28, 2022
Solar developer Procon Solar GmbH has sold a 400MW PV project pipeline to German energy company EnBW, with the potential for this to double over the next year as EnBW targets 50% of renewables in its generation mix by 2025.

R.Power targeting 1GW of solar PV in Italy over the next year

June 27, 2022
Polish PV developer R.Power is targeting the development of 1GW of solar projects in Italy in the next 12 months.

Michigan regulators approve Consumers Energy’s clean energy plan

June 24, 2022
The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) has approved utility Consumers Energy's plan to end coal use by 2025.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US solar facing fresh shipment delays as UFLPA enforcement raises quartzite queries

News

PV Price Watch: China PV module prices exceeding US$0.30c/W as wafer prices rise

News

LONGi claims new HJT solar cell efficiency record

News

Solar and wind exceeded 10% of global power generation for first time last year

News

When solar meets storage: the inside track of co-location

Featured Articles, Features

MENA to add 50GW of utility-scale solar by 2030, report says

News

Upcoming Events

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA

PV CellTech Online

Solar Media Events
October 11, 2022
Virtual event
© Solar Media Limited 2022