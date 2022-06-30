Voltalia developing 1.5GW PV cluster in Minas Gerais, Brazil

The construction of the solar PV cluster in Minas Gerais will be the third one Voltalia will developer in Brazil. Image: Andreas Gucklhorn (Unsplash).

Voltalia has started the development of a cluster of solar PV projects in Brazil with a planned combined capacity of 1.5GW.

Located in Minas Gerais, Arinos will be the third such renewables cluster the France-headquartered developer has launched after the 2.5GW Serra Branca in Rio Grande do Norte, and Canudos in Bahia, which will house up to 1GW of renewables capacity.

Partnerships have already been signed for the Arinos cluster, including a deal with Brazilian energy company CTG Brasil which could see it purchase parts of the development upon completion.

Voltalia’s current renewables development pipeline stands at around 11.1GW, almost half of which (5.1GW) is in Brazil as the company continues to expand throughout the Latin American market. Europe remains a key market, however, with Voltalia securing 33MW in Portugal’s maiden solar tender in April while its subsidiary Helexia took aim at the nascent agrivoltaics market in France by acquiring installer Cap Sud.

In Brazil, Helexia is currently building 29 solar units for a total capacity of 87MW in different states with the electricity generated will be sold to Telefonica / Vivo.