Trina Solar module shipments exceed 65GW in 2023

Major Chinese module manufacturer Trina Solar shipped more than 65GW of modules in 2023, growing its revenue by over 27% compared to 2022.
The company shipped 65.21GW of modules last year, up from 43.1GW in 2022, representing a 51.3% year-on-year growth. As of the end of the first quarter of 2024, Trina Solar had shipped over 205GW of modules. The company’s cumulative shipments of 210mm modules exceeded 120GW as of Q1 2024.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
Recently, PV Tech reported that Trina Solar’s latest 210mm n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (i-TOPCon) module has achieved a maximum power output of 740.6W, a record for this type of module. While the module is not yet commercially available, its manufacture incorporates a number of what Trina Solar called “advanced processes,” including laser-induced firing and edge passivation, which have improved the efficiency of the module.
Aside from modules, Trina Solar’s tracker manufacturing unit TrinaTracker has delivered over 20GW of trackers worldwide as of Q1 2024, with the company’s global tracker production capacity standing at more than 10GW. Additionally, by the end of last year, Trina Solar’s shipments in DC container and battery energy storage systems (BESS) totalled 5GWh.
The company also reported revenue of US$16.09 billion (RMB113.392 billion) for 2023, up from US$12.6 billion in 2022, representing growth of approximately 28%. In the first three quarters of 2023, Trina Solar reported revenues of US$11.16 billion, meaning that the company’s revenue in Q4 2023 was US$4.93 billion.
Looking ahead, Trina Solar aims to produce 60GW of monocrystalline wafers, 105GW of cells and 120GW of modules by the end of 2024.
|PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the Solar Finance & Investment Asia Summit in Singapore, 24-25 September. The event will bring together the most influential leaders representing funds, banks, developers, utilities, government and industry across the Asia-Pacific region on a programme that is solutions-focused from top to tail. For more information, including how to attend, please go to the official website.