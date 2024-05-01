Trina Solar module shipments exceed 65GW in 2023

Recently, PV Tech reported that Trina Solar’s latest 210mm n-type industrial tunnel oxide passivated contact (i-TOPCon) module has achieved a maximum power output of 740.6W, a record for this type of module. While the module is not yet commercially available, its manufacture incorporates a number of what Trina Solar called “advanced processes,” including laser-induced firing and edge passivation, which have improved the efficiency of the module.

Aside from modules, Trina Solar’s tracker manufacturing unit TrinaTracker has delivered over 20GW of trackers worldwide as of Q1 2024, with the company’s global tracker production capacity standing at more than 10GW. Additionally, by the end of last year, Trina Solar’s shipments in DC container and battery energy storage systems (BESS) totalled 5GWh.

The company also reported revenue of US$16.09 billion (RMB113.392 billion) for 2023, up from US$12.6 billion in 2022, representing growth of approximately 28%. In the first three quarters of 2023, Trina Solar reported revenues of US$11.16 billion, meaning that the company’s revenue in Q4 2023 was US$4.93 billion.

Looking ahead, Trina Solar aims to produce 60GW of monocrystalline wafers, 105GW of cells and 120GW of modules by the end of 2024.