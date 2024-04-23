Subscribe To Premium
News

VSUN completes 4GW wafer plant in Vietnam

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Fab & Facilities, Materials
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

News

VSUN wafer plant in Vietnam has started commercial operation.
VSUn expects to reach full production of the wafer plant in Vietnam by the end of April. Image: VSUN.

Tokyo-headquartered solar manufacturer VSUN has commenced commercial production of its 4GW silicon wafer plant in Vietnam.

Construction of the plant started last November, with the first n-type 182.2×182.2mm n-type silicon wafer starting production.

Full production of the 4GW annual nameplate capacity is expected to be reached at the end of April, as the company aims to reach a vertically integrated solar supply chain. The company’s solar cell subsidiary, TOYO Solar recently secured a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with South Korean-owned polysilicon producer OCI.

The start of operational capacity for the wafer plant is part of the company’s Phase I plan, with Phase II currently underway and aims to expand the cell capacity.

Furthermore, in a conversation with PV Tech, Dr. Aihua Wang, chief technology officer at VSUN, spoke about the technological transition from p-type to n-type cells and the company’s plans in the US, with a first phase of 2GW of annual nameplate capacity for solar cells and modules which is expected to start operation during the fourth quarter of 2024 and in 2025, respectively.

182mm wafer, n-type, vietnam, vsun, wafer manufacturing

