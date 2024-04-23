VSUN completes 4GW wafer plant in Vietnam

Tokyo-headquartered solar manufacturer VSUN has commenced commercial production of its 4GW silicon wafer plant in Vietnam.
Construction of the plant started last November, with the first n-type 182.2×182.2mm n-type silicon wafer starting production.
Full production of the 4GW annual nameplate capacity is expected to be reached at the end of April, as the company aims to reach a vertically integrated solar supply chain. The company’s solar cell subsidiary, TOYO Solar recently secured a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with South Korean-owned polysilicon producer OCI.
The start of operational capacity for the wafer plant is part of the company’s Phase I plan, with Phase II currently underway and aims to expand the cell capacity.
Furthermore, in a conversation with PV Tech, Dr. Aihua Wang, chief technology officer at VSUN, spoke about the technological transition from p-type to n-type cells and the company’s plans in the US, with a first phase of 2GW of annual nameplate capacity for solar cells and modules which is expected to start operation during the fourth quarter of 2024 and in 2025, respectively.