Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

VSUN Solar, OCI ink polysilicon supply agreement

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Manufacturing, Companies, Markets & Finance, Materials
Asia & Oceania

Latest

VSUN Solar, OCI ink polysilicon supply agreement

News

Origin Energy acquires Australian developer Walcha Energy and 1.3GW renewables pipeline

News

Masdar and DEWA reach financial close on 1.8GW project in Dubai’s huge solar park

News

Meyer Burger calls meeting to finalise funding for new US manufacturing plants

News

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

News

GameChange Solar to expand US tracker annual production to 35GW

News

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

News

Iraq looks to deploy 12GW solar PV by 2030

News

US module capacity to reach 35GW by year’s end, says CEA

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
VSUN and OCI have signed a polysilicon supply agreement
The polysilicon agreement will support VSUN’s goal to integrate its supply chain vertically. Image: VSUN

TOYO SOLAR, a solar cell subsidiary of Tokyo-headquartered solar manufacturer VSUN SOLAR, has signed a long-term polysilicon supply agreement with South Korean-owned polysilicon producer OCI.

The new partnership will support VSUN’s goal to vertically integrate its global solar supply chain, although companies have not disclosed the amount of polysilicon to be supplied.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

VSUN has a current annual nameplate capacity of 4GW of solar modules as well as of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells in Vietnam, with Phase II of the solar cell capacity expansion underway.

Moreover, the company is also working on a 4GW wafer plant in Southeast Asia, which is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2024.

Lewis Cai, CEO of VSUN SOLAR, said: “The partnership with OCI safeguards the stable supply of critical raw materials along VSUN’s production chain. This crucial alliance is a testament to VSUN’s commitment to maintaining a resilient and robust supply chain.”

Earlier this month, the solar manufacturer company appointed Aihua Wang as chief technology officer of VSUN. In a recent interview with PV Tech, Wang spoke about the technological transition between p-type and n-type and how the company is looking towards improving its TOPCon technology, while developing other technologies.

PV CellTech Europe

12 March 2024
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.

PV CellTech USA

8 October 2024
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
manufacturing, oci, polysilicon supply, topcon, vietnam, vsun

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Three US solar trends to watch in 2024

Features, Guest Blog

Fraunhofer ISE opens module technology evaluation lab

News

Schneider Electric signs tax credit transfer agreement with ENGIE for Texas solar-plus-storage

News

Arevon Energy secures US$1.1 billion for 374MW solar-plus-storage project in California

News

Is the solar industry ready for a tidal wave of decommissioning?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

ESMC and Uyghur groups say ‘burden of proof’ must shift to tackle alleged Xinjiang forced labour in Europe’s solar supply

News

Upcoming Events

Green Hydrogen Summit North America 2024

Solar Media Events
February 28, 2024
Seattle, USA

PV CellTech Europe

Solar Media Events, Industry Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024