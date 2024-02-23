VSUN Solar, OCI ink polysilicon supply agreement

VSUN has a current annual nameplate capacity of 4GW of solar modules as well as of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells in Vietnam, with Phase II of the solar cell capacity expansion underway.

Moreover, the company is also working on a 4GW wafer plant in Southeast Asia, which is expected to be operational during the second quarter of 2024.

Lewis Cai, CEO of VSUN SOLAR, said: “The partnership with OCI safeguards the stable supply of critical raw materials along VSUN’s production chain. This crucial alliance is a testament to VSUN’s commitment to maintaining a resilient and robust supply chain.”

Earlier this month, the solar manufacturer company appointed Aihua Wang as chief technology officer of VSUN. In a recent interview with PV Tech, Wang spoke about the technological transition between p-type and n-type and how the company is looking towards improving its TOPCon technology, while developing other technologies.