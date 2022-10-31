87MW solar-powered bitcoin mining centre becomes operational in Texas

Aspen Creek Digital Corporation has opened a 30MW data centre powered by an 87MW solar farm. Image: Aspen Creek Digital Corporation.

Renewable bitcoin mining operator Aspen Creek Digital Corporation (ACDC) has commenced operations at a Texas data centre co-located with a behind-the-meter solar project.

The 30MW centre is capable of hosting 10,000 ASIC mining machines, to be powered by the 87MW solar farm. The project will open up additional renewable power generation sources to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the organisation which operates the state’s grid.

ACDC has completed a hosting agreement with bitcoin mining company Compass Miningto host 27MW of capacity at the facility. It will be one of the largest renewable-based facilities to host Compass Mining’s equipment.

“We are working hard to build the world’s leading fleet of renewably powered data centres by implementing our 3GW+ pipeline of wind, solar and battery generation by 2025,” said Alexandra DaCosta, CEO of ACDC.

“Following our successful Series A funding, we’re excited to announce even more growth,” DaCosta said.

The company is on a track of continual expansion, having opened its first centre – 6MW co-located with a 10MW solar facility – in West Colorado earlier this year, and with a larger 150MW centre with a 200MW accompanying solar farm in the pipeline for mid-2023.

US$8 million of Series A funding was secured in September in a financing round led by Galaxy Digital and Polychain capital. The financing and subsequent expansion come after the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) incentivised US solar manufacture and installation with tax credit initiatives, introduced in August.