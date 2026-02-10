ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled

Designed to deliver up to four hours of peak power daily with a 35% capacity utilisation factor, the project is scheduled to begin construction in 2026 and reach commercial operation between 2027 and 2028.

Renewable energy company Ceigall India secured the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The winning tariff was INR2.70 per kWh, implying a total project value of around INR1,700 crore (US$187 million).

According to the firm, the project will have a construction period of 24 months followed by an operational life of 25 years.

Ramneek Sehgal, managing director, Ceigall, said: “As India progresses toward its 500GW non-fossil capacity target, integrated solar and storage solutions are essential for delivering reliable, dispatchable renewable power.”

Punjab-based Ceigall India has expanded its renewable energy portfolio to over 550MW of solar capacity as of February 2026. In Maharashtra, it secured 337MW across two Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 projects awarded by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), each with an 18-month execution timeline and 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

Indian solar developer ACME Solar said the solar plant will charge the battery for the evening peak in demand, while the procurer will supply power free of cost during night hours to meet the morning peak.

Land and evacuation infrastructure above 33kV will be provided by RUMSL as part of the solar park facilities. The project also benefits from reduced goods and service tax (GST) rates already passed through and will be required to comply only with Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List I requirements.

Gurugram headquartered ACME Solar Holdings Limited is an integrated renewable energy developer with a total portfolio of 8,071MW across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. The company has 2,966MW of contracted operational capacity and 5,105MW under construction, including around 17GWh of battery energy storage.