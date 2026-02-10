Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

By Shreeyashi Ojha
February 10, 2026
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

News

FinDev Canada commits US$56 million loan to 396MW Peruvian solar project, country’s largest

News

ACME, Ceigall secure 220MW solar-plus-storage contracts in Madhya Pradesh

News

Inside European solar: Strong fundamentals, global opportunities and grid challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Solar Energy UK expects lower solar strike price in forthcoming UK renewables auction result

News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 1.4GW solar PV project, spanning around 3,000 hectares, with a flagship 600MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) component. Image: SECI.
The 1.4GW solar PV project, spanning around 3,000 hectares, with a flagship 600MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) component. Image: SECI.

India’s state-owned solar power developer Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) has extended Letters of Award (LOA) to Ceigall India and ACME Solar to each develop 220MW of solar-plus-storage capacity in Morena, Madhya Pradesh.  

The developments will form part of the larger Morena solar PV project. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

Designed to deliver up to four hours of peak power daily with a 35% capacity utilisation factor, the project is scheduled to begin construction in 2026 and reach commercial operation between 2027 and 2028.  

Renewable energy company Ceigall India secured the project through a tariff-based competitive bidding process. The winning tariff was INR2.70 per kWh, implying a total project value of around INR1,700 crore (US$187 million).  

According to the firm, the project will have a construction period of 24 months followed by an operational life of 25 years.  

Ramneek Sehgal, managing director, Ceigall, said: “As India progresses toward its 500GW non-fossil capacity target, integrated solar and storage solutions are essential for delivering reliable, dispatchable renewable power.”  

Punjab-based Ceigall India has expanded its renewable energy portfolio to over 550MW of solar capacity as of February 2026. In Maharashtra, it secured 337MW across two Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana (MSKVY) 2.0 projects awarded by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), each with an 18-month execution timeline and 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).  

Indian solar developer ACME Solar said the solar plant will charge the battery for the evening peak in demand, while the procurer will supply power free of cost during night hours to meet the morning peak.  

Land and evacuation infrastructure above 33kV will be provided by RUMSL as part of the solar park facilities. The project also benefits from reduced goods and service tax (GST) rates already passed through and will be required to comply only with Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) List I requirements.   

Gurugram headquartered ACME Solar Holdings Limited is an integrated renewable energy developer with a total portfolio of 8,071MW across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy projects. The company has 2,966MW of contracted operational capacity and 5,105MW under construction, including around 17GWh of battery energy storage.  

acme solar, Ceigall India, india, pv power plants, Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, tenders and auctions

Read Next

The Molong Solar Farm in New South Wales, owned by Amp Energy. Image: GRS Energy.

Carlyle-backed Revera Energy bags US$150 million to accelerate renewables pipeline in the UK and Australia

February 10, 2026
Energy platform Revera Energy has completed an expanded US$150 million credit facility for its UK and Australian portfolio.
Boviet Solar module manufacturing facility.

Boviet Solar ‘committed’ to US manufacturing despite Chinese ownership uncertainty

February 10, 2026
Boviet Solar has affirmed its commitment to US solar PV manufacturing despite plans by its parent company to divest its ownership.
Image: Western Green Energy Hub.

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

February 10, 2026
WGEH has signed a Feasibility Phase Agreement to advance Stage 1 development of its 70GW renewable energy project in Western Australia.
With the federal government withdrawing from the case, Auxin will have 40 days to file its response. Image: Stephen Walker via Unsplash.

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

February 9, 2026
The US federal government has withdrawn its appeal against a US Court of International Trade (CIT) ruling to retroactively collect two years of tariffs on imported solar panels.
The European Investment Bank's headquarters in Luxembourg. Credit: European Investment Bank

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

February 9, 2026
The European Investment Bank (EIB) is planning to provide dedicated support to European solar inverter manufacturers amid a call for greater energy security and strategic autonomy.
Once fully ramped up, it is expected to support the production of up to 40GW of solar modules annually. Image: Shuangliang via LinkedIn.

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

February 9, 2026
Solar manufacturer United Solar has launched a polysilicon manufacturing facility in Oman, adding 100,000 metric tons of annual production capacity.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

US federal government drops appeal in retroactive solar tariff case

News

Sungrow to open PV inverter, ESS manufacturing plant in Poland

News

Western Australia’s 70GW renewables hub advances with Chinese and South Korean feasibility partnership

News

Electricity demand to grow rapidly in ‘new era’ for energy, says IEA

News

United Solar inaugurates 40GW polysilicon plant in Oman

News

EIB urges funding for EU solar inverters amid cybersecurity fears

News

Upcoming Events

How Radiance Solar Unified Early Design and Engineering in Autocad

Upcoming Webinars
February 18, 2026
9am PST / 5pm GMT

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA