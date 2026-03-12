Subscribe To Premium
Middle East energy shock prompts industry call for renewables acceleration

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
March 12, 2026
Markets & Finance, Policy
Africa & Middle East, Americas, Asia & Oceania, Europe

Middle East energy shock prompts industry call for renewables acceleration

Solar and wind projects in Italy.
GRA called to implement five measures that cover permitting, supply chain and grid, among others. Image: Arno Senoner, Unsplash.

Trade body the Global Renewables Alliance (GRA) has called on policymakers to implement measures to fast-track the deployment of solar and other renewables amidst the Middle East crisis.

Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz last week sparked a sharp rise in oil and gas prices, threatening a global economic slowdown. The trade body highlighted parallels with previous energy crises, such as the oil shocks in the 1970s or, more recently, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

These conflicts have all exposed the risks facing many countries and regions dependent on imported fossil fuels, which are vulnerable to price spikes, supply disruptions and “economic and political instability”, said the GRA. “With three-quarters of the world reliant on imported fossil fuels, continued dependence on fossil fuels is a serious risk to jobs and livelihoods,” the body said in a statement.

However, the trade body highlighted that renewables can “break the crisis cycle” and how governments need to accelerate the shift towards domestic renewable energy. PV Tech Premium covered that topic with an analysis article last week, looking at how this current energy crisis could prompt a global surge in solar PV deployment.

“Renewable energy is the fastest and most cost competitive solution to long-term energy security, resilience and prosperity. Fast-tracking the deployment of wind, solar, hydro, geothermal and energy storage projects will protect countries from price volatility and energy market failure,” said the Global Renewables Alliance in its statement.

Five emergency measures to fast-track deployment

The GRA called for the implementation of five measures in response to the current energy crisis, covering permitting, grid, financing, electrification and supply chain.

On permitting, the trade body is calling for accelerated regulatory approvals by urgently streamlining permitting and consenting procedures for renewable energy projects as well as short- and long-duration energy storage, which could result in a “major expansion” of capacity in the next three years.

As is often the case for the rapid deployment of renewable energy, the modernisation, optimisation and expansion of electricity grids and energy storage systems are imperative to add new renewable energy capacity. This can also be achieved by shortening lengthy grid connection queues and accelerating grid access by guaranteeing priority dispatch for renewables.

On the finance side, the trade body called for de-risking and unlocking public and private investment in renewable energy and storage projects, and associated infrastructure. This can be done by introducing preferential interest rates and financing, decreasing financial institution lending limits, creating renewables lending windows and redirecting capital away from carbon-intensive industries.

The fourth measure calls for the introduction and implementation of national strategies to accelerate end-use electrification and system integration across transport, heating and industry through flexibility markets, demand response and short- and long-duration energy storage. GRA added that for sectors that cannot be electrified directly with renewables, the solution comes via green hydrogen.

Finally, in order to scale up supply chains, clear milestones need to be set to expand renewables, grid and energy storage deployment and stockpiling.

“Create clear demand signals and offtake frameworks, increase pipeline visibility, and generate long-term revenue certainty, to promote necessary investments in critical manufacturing and labour force capacity,” said GRA.

“Energy crises keep recurring because the global energy system remains stuck in the past,” said Bruce Douglas, CEO of GRA. “The fastest and cheapest way to protect economies and households from price shocks is to accelerate the deployment of renewables, energy efficiency and storage, strengthen grids and electrify end use sectors.” 

The GRA’s action plan was endorsed by its six member associations, which include the Global Solar Council, Long Duration Energy Storage Council and Global Wind Energy Council.

JinkoSolar manufacturing.

Top ten solar manufacturers shipped over 500GW of modules in 2025

March 12, 2026
PV Tech Research’s annual ranking of the top ten PV module manufacturers reveals some signs of recovery after a turbulent 2025, writes Moustafa Ramadan.
Image: Fortescue.

Fortescue begins construction on Western Australia’s ‘largest’ solar PV power plant

March 9, 2026
Mining giant Fortescue has begun construction of its 440MW Solomon Airport solar PV power plant in Western Australia's Pilbara region.
Pilot commissioning has begun for the first 61MW unit, which will be gradually ramped up to its full 250MW capacity. Image: Iraqi Ministry of Electricity.

TotalEnergies ramps up 61MW unit at Iraq’s 1GW Basra solar project

March 6, 2026
French energy major TotalEnergies has initiated pilot operations of the first generating unit at its 1GW solar farm in Iraq’s Basra region.
Close view of Sun Energy's 132MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, Australia

Australia utility-scale solar and wind hits 5TWh in February 2026, says Rystad Energy

March 4, 2026
Australia's utility-scale solar PV and wind assets delivered a combined 5TWh of generation in February 2026.
A Jinko manufacturing facility.

Nextpower signs three-year deal to provide Jinko Solar with US-made steel module frames

February 17, 2026
US solar equipment provider Nextpower has signed a three-year deal to supply Jinko Solar with solar PV module frames, made in the US.
“India is famously known for its inverted tax structure, where upstream materials and raw materials are charged at a higher tax rate than the finished product,” Konda told PV Tech Premium. “This budget will change that.” Image: Charith Konda.
Premium

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

February 13, 2026
PV Talk: Charith Konda, energy specialist at IEEFA, says India’s 2026-27 budget aims to “establish a stronger supply chain within the solar and PV cell and module sector,” but warns that “execution is as important as the policy itself.”
EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

News

Data centre energy pledge unlikely to benefit solar PV

News

Rethinking the next wave of TOPCon production

Guest Blog, Features

European solar module prices tick above €0.1/Wp as buyer optimism remains high

News

US adds 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

Western Australia unveils AU$153 million clean energy loans for manufacturers

News

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain