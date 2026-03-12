Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Primergy closes US$760 million refinancing for Gemini solar-plus-storage project

By April Bonner
March 12, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

Swift Solar’s Meyer Burger asset purchase is ‘pivotal moment’ for US solar manufacturing

Features, Interviews

Primergy closes US$760 million refinancing for Gemini solar-plus-storage project

News

Swift Solar acquires Meyer Burger’s US HJT manufacturing assets and patents

News

Google finalises Intersect acquisition to bring data centre power in-house

News

Middle East energy shock prompts industry call for renewables acceleration

News

Cypress Creek acquires 2.4GW solar, 720MW BESS project in Arkansas from Swift Current

News

Top ten solar manufacturers shipped over 500GW of modules in 2025

Features, Editors' Blog

Australia’s AEMC proposes new standards to prevent data centre blackouts amid rising energy demand

News

Foresight acquires 300MW New Zealand solar-plus-storage platform via AU$500 million invetsment

News

EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The 690MWac/966MWdc Gemini solar-plus-storage project has been operational since 2024. Image: Primergy.

US solar developer Primergy, launched by investment fund Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners, has secured a US$760 million refinancing for its Gemini Solar and Storage Project in Clark County, Nevada.

Gemini is a 690MWac/966MWdc solar PV project paired with 380MW/1,400MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS), which Primergy claims is the largest co-located, single-phase project operating in the US. The project began commercial operations in 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The refinancing of the Gemini solar-plus-storage project was secured through a US$600 million private placement of senior secured notes and a US$160 million letter of credit facility. The developer said the 24-year fully amortising Note financing offers long-term stability and removes the risk of future refinancing.

The notes are supported by reliable cash flows from an existing 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and a 10-year production tax credit transfer deal.

BofA Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and MUFG Securities Americas served as lead placement agents for the notes, with their affiliates acting as issuing banks for the letter of credit facility.

The solar and BESS at Gemini are DC-coupled, enabling the BESS to charge directly from solar energy. This setup enhances efficiency by reducing energy losses, as the solar energy does not need to pass through a DC-AC inverter to reach the BESS.

This article was first published on our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI, as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

financing, gemini project, nevada, primergy, quinbrook infrastructure partners, solar-plus-storage, SolarPlusUS, us

Read Next

Joel Jean headshot.
Premium

Swift Solar’s Meyer Burger asset purchase is ‘pivotal moment’ for US solar manufacturing

March 12, 2026
PV Talk: 'The US is entering a pivotal moment for domestic solar manufacturing,' Swift Solar CEO Joel Jean told PV Tech Premium this week.
A Swift Solar manufacturing facility.

Swift Solar acquires Meyer Burger’s US HJT manufacturing assets and patents

March 12, 2026
Perovskite-silicon tandem cell manufacturer Swift Solar has acquired manufacturing assets formerly belonging to Meyer Burger.
Google-data-centre-iowa-chad-davis-photography-via-flickr-768x432

Google finalises Intersect acquisition to bring data centre power in-house

March 12, 2026
Google has finalised its acquisition of US renewable energy developer Intersect Power, a part of its plan to power its data centre expansions in the US.
A Swift Current Energy solar project.

Cypress Creek acquires 2.4GW solar, 720MW BESS project in Arkansas from Swift Current

March 12, 2026
Cypress Creek Renewables has acquired the Steel River project in Arkansas from Swift Current Energy, which will come online in 2029.
The AU$700 million facility includes an AU$620 million term loan and an AU$80 million multi-purpose facility. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight acquires 300MW New Zealand solar-plus-storage platform via AU$500 million invetsment

March 12, 2026
Foresight Group has made its first investment in New Zealand's renewable energy sector, acquiring development platform NZ Clean Energy (NZCE).
Image: Unsplash

California rooftop solar receives setback as court upholds NEM3.0

March 11, 2026
The California Court of Appeals has upheld the state's ongoing net energy metering programme, NEM3.0, dealing a setback to rooftop solar.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

News

Data centre energy pledge unlikely to benefit solar PV

News

Rethinking the next wave of TOPCon production

Guest Blog, Features

European solar module prices tick above €0.1/Wp as buyer optimism remains high

News

US adds 43.2GW of new solar PV capacity in 2025

News

Western Australia unveils AU$153 million clean energy loans for manufacturers

News

Upcoming Events

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

PV CellTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
October 13, 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

PV ModuleTech Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 3, 2026
Málaga, Spain