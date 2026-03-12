Subscribe To Premium
Swift Solar acquires Meyer Burger’s US HJT manufacturing assets and patents

By JP Casey
March 12, 2026
Swift Solar’s Meyer Burger asset purchase is ‘pivotal moment’ for US solar manufacturing

Primergy closes US$760 million refinancing for Gemini solar-plus-storage project

Swift Solar acquires Meyer Burger’s US HJT manufacturing assets and patents

Google finalises Intersect acquisition to bring data centre power in-house

Middle East energy shock prompts industry call for renewables acceleration

Cypress Creek acquires 2.4GW solar, 720MW BESS project in Arkansas from Swift Current

Top ten solar manufacturers shipped over 500GW of modules in 2025

Australia’s AEMC proposes new standards to prevent data centre blackouts amid rising energy demand

Foresight acquires 300MW New Zealand solar-plus-storage platform via AU$500 million invetsment

EU awards record 25.2GW of new solar PV capacity through government auctions in 2025

A Swift Solar manufacturing facility.
Swift Solar CEO Joel Jean said that the deal brings ‘the full tandem value chain under one roof’. Image: Swift Solar.

California-based perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell manufacturer Swift Solar has acquired manufacturing assets formerly belonging to Swiss PV manufacturer Meyer Burger.

Under the terms of the deal, Swift Solar will acquire Meyer Burger’s heterojunction technology (HJT) intellectual property (IP) portfolio and absorb its personnel, as Swift Solar looks to integrate the Swiss manufacturer’s silicon technology with its perovskite research and development (R&D).

Swift Solar CEO Joel Jean told PV Tech this week that the acquisition of Meyer Burger’s patents “gives us clear freedom to operate” in the US as it looks to scale up its tandem cell manufacturing capacity.

The company tested its perovskite-silicon tandem cells in a US Department of Defense pilot project in January of this year. Jean claimed that the efficiency ceiling of silicon cells could be raised from 30% to 45% by the addition of perovskite to the cell architecture.

Meyer Burger shut down its module manufacturing facilities in Arizona last yaer and then sold off part of its remaining US manufacturing machinery and equipment to Waaree Solar Americas and Babacomari Solar North. While neither Swift Solar nor Meyer Burger provided further detail on the manufacturing capacity that has changed hands, nor for how much money, Jean said that his company is keen to take advantage of the full range of Meyer Burger’s US offerings.

“There’s an important nuance: Meyer Burger was already intending to manufacture in the US. They had equipment designed and built for US production, but never had a chance to install and ramp it,” he said. “Bringing that capability in‑house gives Swift the full tandem value chain under one roof and allows us to move faster from breakthrough to production.”

Looking ahead, Jean highlighted three key priorities for Swift Solar in the future: increasing the production of HJT cells and modules in the US to the gigawatt-scale; incorporating perovskite manufacturing into the same production line; and scaling tandem manufacturing capacity to “match the HJT capacity”.

While US solar module manufacturing capacity has increased rapidly in recent years, cell manufacturing has grown at a slower rate. Last year, ES Foundry delivered US-made passivated emitter rear contact (PERC) cells to modules producer by Bila Solar, while more advanced cell technologies, such as perovskite-silicon, remain in the testing phase, rather than the commercial-scale production phase.

After five editions of Large Scale Solar USA, the event becomes SolarPLUS USA to mirror where the market is heading. The 2026 edition, held in Dallas, Texas, on 24-25 March, will bring together developers, investors and utilities to discuss managing hybrid assets, multi-state pipelines, power demand increase from data centres and AI as well as the co-location of solar PV with energy storage in a complex grid. For more details and how to attend the event, visit the website here.

americas, cells, heterojunction technology, hjt, meyer burger, perovskites, silicon, SolarPlusUS, Swift Solar, tandem, us

