Western Australia unveils AU$153 million clean energy loans for manufacturers

Applications will open in July 2026, with businesses able to access funding for commercial solar installations, industrial battery storage systems, energy-efficient manufacturing equipment and workforce training programmes. The loan scheme specifically targets manufacturers in the clean energy and critical minerals sectors.

“We want to grow manufacturing in Western Australia,” Cook said.

“By manufacturing businesses embracing renewable energy, storage and more energy-efficient processes, it will put downward pressure on the price of producing what they produce, making WA-made products more affordable for WA consumers, and more competitive for export markets.”

The initiative forms part of Western Australia’s broader renewable energy expansion, which has seen major investment in utility-scale projects, including Fortescue’s construction of the state’s largest solar PV power plant and an ambitious 70GW renewables hub development advancing with international partnerships.

Targeting clean energy and critical minerals manufacturing

Since 2025, the state government has committed more than AU$1.4 billion to initiatives to develop manufacturing capability and capacity across Western Australia.

Energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson emphasised the programme’s role in supporting both manufacturers and households.

“Our government’s investment in big batteries and household battery storage is already putting downward pressure on household energy prices,” she said.

“By helping local manufacturers access industrial batteries, as well as other energy efficiency measures, we will continue to ease cost pressures for Western Australian households while creating jobs and diversifying the state’s economy.”

The inclusion of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in the programme also builds on the success of Western Australia’s residential battery scheme, which has been reducing household energy bills across the state. By encouraging industrial battery storage adoption alongside commercial solar installations, the MEAIP aims to smooth demand peaks and add storage capacity to the grid, adding stability to the state’s energy prices.

Western Australia’s manufacturing sector has been increasingly focused on renewable energy integration, with projects like Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation’s renewable energy offtake initiatives in the Pilbara and fast-tracked solar-battery developments demonstrating growing momentum in the sector.

By increasing battery storage deployment and improving energy efficiency across the manufacturing base, the initiative aims to support grid stability while enhancing the competitiveness of Western Australian products in both domestic and export markets.

With the state’s economy continuing to perform strongly, the programme positions local manufacturers to capitalise on growing demand for sustainably produced goods while reducing operational costs through renewable energy adoption.

Businesses interested in participating can register their interest ahead of the July 2026 application opening through the Department of Energy and Economic Diversification.

