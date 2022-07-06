Subscribe
Group Licence
News

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

By Liam Stoker
Companies, Financial & Legal, Markets & Finance, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

Editors' Blog, Features

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

News

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

News

Onward Energy to acquire 1.2GW portfolio of US solar assets

News

Actis takes stake in Latin American renewables generator Omega Energia

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

News

Total Eren commissions 131MWp bifacial-only solar project in Uzbekistan

News

Trade bodies call for renewables-led recovery for Ukraine

News

Vikram Solar appoints new CEO to lead manufacturing and international expansion plans

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email
Omega Energia owns a 50% stake in the Pirapora Solar Complex in Minas Gerais. Image: EDF Renewables.

Infrastructure investor Actis has acquired a stake in Latin American renewables asset owner Omega Energia as it looks to develop a pipeline of assets in the region.

Actis is to join the controlling block of shareholders in Omega which owns a 1.9GW-strong pipeline of solar, wind and hydropower generating assets in Brazil.

Among Omega Energia’s assets is the Pirapora Solar Complex in Minas Gerais, a complex of 11 operational solar plants with a combined capacity of 321MW, of which Omega owns a 50% share having acquired the stake in 2018. EDF Renewables owns the remaining 50% stake in the complex, with Canadian Solar having also been a former investor in the project.

Omega is now looking to broaden its horizons however and Actis’ investment will provide equity capital to support the development of a pipeline of early-stage assets the company says will “establish Omega as a leader in the energy transition space across the Americas”.

Antonio Bastos, founder at Omega Energia, said the business had looked to work with Actis given the investor’s experience in building clean energy platforms across Latin America.

Actis said it had extensive experience of Latin American energy markets having collaborated with developers and independent power producers in the region including the likes of Brazil’s Echoenergia, Atlas Renewable Energy, Aela Energia and two of Mexico’s largest IPPs in Saavi Energia and Zuma Energia.

Actis’ investment in Omega has originated from the company’s Energy 5 fund and constitutes the fund’s first investment in the Americas. It has been structured as a private investment in public equity and also includes governance rights to acquire shares through both secondary and primary capital tranche transactions in the future.

“We see an enormous opportunity to work alongside Omega, one of Latin America’s most respected energy leaders with whom we share an exciting alignment of values and ambition, to position the company as a major player in the energy transition space across the Americas,” Michael Harrington, partner at Actis, said.

Brazil will be among Latin America’s leading solar markets in the coming years with a number of developers and asset owners, including the likes of Voltalia, Statkraft and Canadian Solar’s Recurrent Energy maintaining an interest in the country.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Solar & Storage Finance USA

4 October 2022
Solar & Storage Finance USA, the only event that connects developers to capital and capital to solar and storage projects, will be back in November 2022.
actis. omega energia, brazil, equity capital, finance, latin america, m&a, solar energy, utility-scale solar

Read Next

PV Tech Premium

How solar R&D spending hit record levels to advance a TOPCon transition

July 6, 2022
Mark Osborne assesses solar research and development spends of the last decade, contextualising the industry’s current transition to TOPCon and how it has been driven.

R.Power seeking equity capital raise to fund European solar PV growth plans

July 6, 2022
Polish developer R.Power is seeking a primary equity capital raise to fund its future growth plans in several European countries.

Birch Creek Development increases credit facility to US$250m to pursue 5GW US PV pipeline

July 6, 2022
US PV developer Birch Creek Development has increased its existing credit facility with debt financing provider Fundamental Renewables to US$250 million to pursue its 5GW solar pipeline in the US and support its module procurement strategy.

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

July 5, 2022
Enlight Renewable Energy is to acquire and co-develop almost 400MW of solar PV in Croatia, bolstering its position in Europe’s solar market.

Nelnet strengthens renewables division with GRNE Solar acquisition

July 5, 2022
Financial services and technology company Nelnet has acquired GRNE Solar, an EPC that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar in the US Midwest.

Total Eren commissions 131MWp bifacial-only solar project in Uzbekistan

July 5, 2022
Total Eren has commissioned a 131MWp solar project in Uzbekistan, the independent power producer’s first to exclusively use bifacial modules.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Tongwei hikes PV cell prices, signs polysilicon deals worth US$18 billion

News

Tata Power to open 4GW solar cell, module factory run by robots

News

Enlight bolsters Central and Eastern European solar position with Croatia asset acquisition

News

Australia’s Victoria promotes rooftop solar as part of gas substitution roadmap

News

US DOE launches US$500m mines-to-clean energy programme

News

Solar value chain jitters continue as polysilicon price reaches new high, wafer prices climb further

News

Upcoming Events

Factors Impacting PV Module Supply out to 2030

Upcoming Webinars
July 19, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am and 6pm BST

The UK’s solar landscape to 2030: factors driving growth & challenges from global supply-chains

Upcoming Webinars
July 20, 2022
Free Webinar - 10am BST

3D solar PV design software to optimise your rooftop solar and energy storage sales process

Upcoming Webinars
July 21, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST)

How string inverters are delivering LCOE benefits for large modern solar farms

Upcoming Webinars
July 27, 2022
9am (UTC +2) / 3pm (UTC +8)

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2022