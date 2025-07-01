OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

Swedish independent power producer (IPP) OX2 has begun operations at a 100MW solar PV plant in Poland.
Located in Niemodlin, southern Poland, the Rutki Solar Farm also marks the first operational project for the company as it transitions to an IPP, which develops and owns the projects. The business model change was highlighted in October 2024, when investment firm EQT – through its EQT Infrastructure IV fund – acquired the Swedish IPP for an undisclosed sum.
Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis
Photovoltaics International is now included.
- Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
- In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
- Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
- Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
- Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
- Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
Or continue reading this article for free
The project benefits from a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) secured through the Polish Energy Regulatory Office during an auction in 2022. In that same auction, the Swedish IPP had also secured a CfD for a 50MW/100MWh battery storage project.
“Poland is one of OX2’s key markets globally, and the Rutki project is our first step as an IPP. We are proud to be delivering this project in a country with such immense renewable potential. For years, OX2 has been a committed driver of Europe’s energy transition and now, in Poland, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to energy security and climate neutrality,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.
Outside of Poland, the IPP recently secured a development consent from the New South Wales government in Australia for a 90MW solar-plus-storage project. The project is expected to begin operations in 2027 and will feature a 90MW/360MWh battery energy storage system.