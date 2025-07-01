OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

The project benefits from a 15-year Contract for Difference (CfD) secured through the Polish Energy Regulatory Office during an auction in 2022. In that same auction, the Swedish IPP had also secured a CfD for a 50MW/100MWh battery storage project.

“Poland is one of OX2’s key markets globally, and the Rutki project is our first step as an IPP. We are proud to be delivering this project in a country with such immense renewable potential. For years, OX2 has been a committed driver of Europe’s energy transition and now, in Poland, we are reinforcing our long-term commitment to energy security and climate neutrality,” said Paul Stormoen, CEO, OX2.

Outside of Poland, the IPP recently secured a development consent from the New South Wales government in Australia for a 90MW solar-plus-storage project. The project is expected to begin operations in 2027 and will feature a 90MW/360MWh battery energy storage system.