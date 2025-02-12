Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
Features, Guest Blog

Addressing the growing cybersecurity concerns within solar

By Uri Sadot
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Africa & Middle East

Latest

Addressing the growing cybersecurity concerns within solar

Features, Guest Blog

Spain adds 1.4GW of self-consumption PV in 2024

News

US solar ‘dramatically underprepared’ for hail threat – VDE Americas

News

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar for alleged patent infringement, demands US$144.7 million

News

The Nature Conservancy to develop 17 solar PV and storage projects on former Appalachian coal mines

News

Universal Kraft secures grid access funds for 1.7GW Alberta PV capacity

News

Verano Energy inks Chilean PPA for 83MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

Microsoft and EDPR sign VPPAs for 389MW of US solar capacity

News

Can the solar industry police itself?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Germany’s latest PV tender registers lowest prices since 2019

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar asset management.
“Solar inverter manufacturers must realise they are building critical infrastructure, and treat it as such by prioritising investment in cybersecurity technologies,” says Uri Sadot. Image: FieldProxy.

Large energy sites like gas plants and nuclear facilities have long been protected with rigorous cybersecurity regulation. New entrants to the energy mix, such as offshore wind farms and solar utility fields, have also been subject to similar regulatory structures to some degree, due to their large size.

However, as the world transitions to an even more decentralised energy infrastructure, with millions of consumer-scale solar systems on the roofs of homes and businesses, numerous internet-connected components are involved, each with unique vulnerabilities. This presents very different cybersecurity challenges to the large energy sites we’ve dealt with in the past.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Often referred to as the ’brain’ of a solar system, the PV inverter is responsible for converting power from solar panels into usable electricity. In commercial and residential rooftop solar installations, the inverter is directly connected to the internet, making it the point of exposure for a cyberattack on a solar system, with potentially grave implications.

By obtaining administrator rights, it has already been proven that hackers can gain remote control of a manufacturer’s installed solar systems. With this access, the hacker could disable or damage inverters, lock them for ransom, or access sensitive parts of the customer’s network. For businesses, this could include customer management databases and financial systems. Hackers may also be interested in energy consumption data, revealing detailed household routines, or business performance.

A more concerning possibility is hackers targeting the central servers that manage these solar systems. Thousands, sometimes millions, of systems can be controlled from a single point. These servers can be targeted by hackers in order to take down the entire grid.

Grids are designed to constantly maintain balance between supply and demand of electricity. If the critical threshold of gap between supply and demand is surpassed, sections of the grid can enter emergency shutdown. Current consensus among experts is that the energy produced by residential solar systems has long surpassed the maximal gap threshold. With millions of solar installations worldwide, these implications are driving increased scrutiny on the cybersecurity of solar.

Targeted attacks have already begun

In May 2024, The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) called for greater efforts to tighten inverter cybersecurity. That same month, Vangelis Stykas – an ‘ethical hacker’ whose purpose is to expose cyber flaws so they can be fixed – announced that using just a mobile phone and laptop he had gained full remote access to solar systems from six global inverter manufacturers.

This gave him access to aggregated power of over three times the entire German grid. While he did not attack grid operations, he had access to significant amounts of power, which could have been used to cause widespread outages.

Uri Sadot headshot.
“Governments are now on the back foot, needing to address this issue urgently from a standing start,” says Uri Sadot. Image: SolarEdge.

In August, two further solar companies were hacked by renowned cybersecurity leader Bitdefender, giving them access to 195GW of solar power—20% of global solar production. While Dutch ethical hacking group, DIVD, disclosed six new cybersecurity vulnerabilities to a major solar inverter manufacturer, leaving four million systems in over 150 countries exposed.

But not all hacks on solar systems were benign. In early February 2024, a Russian cybercriminal group gained access to the Lithuanian utility company Ignitis. The hackers provided video evidence of shutting down user accounts and demanded ransom to cease their attacks. They did so through the targeting of solar monitoring software and by accessing data from 22 facilities including hospitals and military academies.

Another malicious real-world cyberattack making headlines took place in Japan. Hackers hijacked 800 Japanese solar remote monitoring devices, exploiting them for bank account thefts. Unlike most vulnerabilities, this one is unfixable as there is no remote update mechanism in place, leaving the vulnerability permanently open.

DERSec is a cybersecurity company that published a review of 54 solar energy cyberattacks and vulnerabilities on consumer-level systems in October 2024. The report found that the rising trend of cyberattacks is likely to continue, as threat actors seek to penetrate and disrupt critical infrastructure around the world. This has led to an awakening amongst industry bodies and governments, providing proof that the cybersecurity risks via solar are very much real.

The response from industry bodies and governments

In light of these events, SolarPower Europe – the leading solar association in Europe – recently stated that the EU must act now to enforce high standards of cybersecurity on the manufacturers of solar inverters in order to protect energy security. This was also echoed by the ESMC.

In the US, the FBI also recently warned about hackers hitting at critical infrastructure and specifically at vulnerable renewable power supply, citing the increasing reliance on renewables and lack of sufficient cybersecurity protocols and regulations.

Governments are now on the back foot, needing to address this issue urgently from a standing start. In the US the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD) recently published a roadmap outlining the critical technologies in need of cybersecurity as the clean energy transition accelerates. It identified specific product categories, like solar inverters and electric vehicle (EV) chargers, which require special attention.

Others, such as the Dutch RDI government agency and research firm SECURA, or the Australian Cybersecurity Cooperative in its Power Out report, have also identified this risk.

In some areas, we have seen the first regulation to address Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) take shape. The UK’s Smart Charge Points regulation, for example, requires the incorporation of built-in hardware delay timers in EV chargers to prevent mass outages and allow the grid time to adjust in case a cyberattack starts. However, while this might mitigate the worst-case scenario, it doesn’t prevent DERs being hacked in the first place.

The European Commission is attempting to address this through more robust regulation. But for some, it may be too late. Lithuania is a prime example, the first country to take matters into its own hands. Soon after the cyberattack on the Lithuanian utility in February, the local Parliament made the decision to ban nations classified as threats to Lithuania’s national security from remotely accessing solar, wind and storage devices.

This means solar inverters from nations considered adversarial by Lithuanian law will be banned from 1t May 2025, and existing facilities must disconnect non-compliant inverters by the same time the following year.

How do we solve this?

In the absence of robust regulation, solar inverter manufacturers must realise they are building critical infrastructure, and treat it as such by prioritising investment in cybersecurity technologies over cost-cutting and higher margins, to help ensure the future stability and security of the solar industry.

In addition, businesses investing in solar must be made aware of the cyber risks and evaluate the cybersecurity measures of different suppliers to ensure their systems are secure. For example, asking questions of the installer, such as who has remote access to my solar system? Where is my data stored and how is it being protected? Is it a brand with a good track record with cybersecurity? Otherwise, you may find yourself with an inoperable system, or owning a soon to be non-compliant solar system that needs to be replaced well before the ROI period.

As we race to deploy clean energy technologies, embedding cybersecurity from the outset is paramount. The rapid deployment of the internet three decades ago came with significant cybersecurity compromises that we are still paying for today. In order to avoid making these mistakes of the past, the lesson is clear: prevention is better than cure.

Uri Sadot is the elected chairman of SolarPower Europe’s digitalisation group and cybersecurity program director at SolarEdge.

assets, cybersecurity, data, guest blogs, operations and maintenance, solaredge, technology

Read Next

EPC work at a solar project.

Former Borrego Solar executive launches US EPC Aquila Energy

February 7, 2025
Former Borrego Solar president of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) Brian Barker has launched a new EPC, dubbed Aquila Energy.
Aerial view of one of the largest US single-phase solar PV projects

BNEF: Fixed-tilt PV LCOE to fall to US$35/MWh by the end of 2025

February 6, 2025
The levelised cost of electricity (LCOE) for a number of clean power industries will fall by between 2-11% year-on-year by the end of 2025.
SFIEU 2025 panel.

Asset managers need to be ‘dealt into the poker game’ to maximise the value of European solar assets

February 5, 2025
Involving asset managers in the entire lifecycle of a solar project could be the most effective way to maximise the value of their assets.
A NextEra Energy solar project.

NextEra reports 2.2GW of solar additions in 2024 financial results

January 28, 2025
NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary Florida Power and Light commissioned 2.2GW of new solar capacity in 2024.
The Evaluate 2.0 programme in action.

‘Better granularity’: Solargis on the launch of its Evaluate 2.0 programme

January 24, 2025
Slovakian software provider Solargis has launched Evaluate 2.0, the second generation of its 3D PV power plant designer.
Rooftop solar installation.
Premium

Ensuring Europe’s solar workforce is fit for purpose

January 23, 2025
Figures suggest that the European solar sector is seeing unprecedented levels of employment but the rate of new job creation is slowing.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Verano Energy inks Chilean PPA for 83MW solar-plus-storage plant

News

US energy companies call for tax credits support, solar ITC deals reach US$5.75 billion in 2024

News

Trump announces 25% tariffs on steel and aluminium

News

Can the solar industry police itself?

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

US solar module prices increase, efficiency improvements slow – CEA

News

Trump 2.0 energy policies: what they mean for solar

Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
February 17, 2025
London, UK

How Steel Module Frames and Trackers can Work Together to Achieve Superior Extreme Weather Protection – While Saving you Money

Solar Media Events, Upcoming Webinars
February 19, 2025
4pm GMT / 8am PST

PV Expo Japan/Smart Energy Week 2025

Solar Media Events
February 19, 2025
Tokyo, Japan

PV CellTech Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
March 11, 2025
Frankfurt, Germany

Solar IPC technology for reliable and high-performance utility-scale solar projects

Upcoming Webinars
March 17, 2025
4pm GMT / 11am EST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.