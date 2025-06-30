Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

Bowen Pipeline Company will implement 52,174 Tindo 575W ‘Walara’ utility solar PV modules to power the pumps and other essential machinery for the major infrastructure project.

Australian solar manufacturing supports local infrastructure

Richard Petterson, Tindo Solar’s CEO, expressed enthusiasm about participating in a project that enhances domestic agriculture, supports regional Australian growth and employment, and prioritises Australian suppliers.

“We’ve argued for a number of years that cheap imports come with a cost that is never counted, and that’s the carbon miles of the imported goods and the jobs that are not created in Australia,” Petterson said.

“The Bowen Pipeline Company is mindful of this issue, and they’ll be extruding their own pipeline onsite and using Australian suppliers for the project, including Tindo for the solar panels. Bowen Water Pipeline brings together farmers, indigenous landowners and business interests in a privately-owned water infrastructure project. We are proud to be a part of it.”

The Bowen Pipeline Project: powered by Australian solar

The 182km Bowen Pipeline Project is a proposed underground pipeline that will transport water from the Burdekin River near Home Hill south to Bowen. The main line comprises 116km, with branches extending 66km.

The solar-powered pipeline will generally run adjacent to the Bruce Highway, primarily on private land and unformed road reserves, serving the towns of Bowen, Gumlu and Guthalungra.

According to the project’s official website, the development is positioned to accelerate Queensland’s emerging green hydrogen sector. By supplying up to 80,000-100,000 megalitres annually, it aims to address water scarcity issues in areas of the Bowen Region, which usually gets around 300 days of abundant sunshine each year, leading to dry conditions.

The pipeline will also provide essential water infrastructure for the Bowen Green Hydrogen Project, which aims to become Australia’s “first domestic-focused operational green hydrogen production facility”, with a 212 million tonnes per annum capacity by 2030, which could increase to 530 million tonnes by 2050.

The Bowen Pipeline Project will also provide resources for other key sectors, including horticulture and agriculture, in addition to supporting the hydrogen industry.

The solar-powered Bowen Water Pipeline is expected to receive final approvals before the end of the year, with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

Tindo Solar’s expanding market reach

Earlier this month, Tindo Solar achieved another milestone by securing a five-year export agreement to Vietnam totalling 15MW. According to Tindo, this demonstrates that Australian-made solar PV products can successfully compete in international markets.

The five-year solar supply agreement was established with Thanh Do Australia. The solar PV modules will be provided to the parent company, Thanh Do Construction Group. The deal represents AU$8.4 million (US$5.47 million) in value.

Founded in 2011, Tindo Solar has established itself as one of Australia’s primary domestic solar module manufacturers. The company opened its first solar manufacturing facility in Adelaide, South Australia, in 2021.

The future of Australian solar manufacturing

Since establishing its Adelaide facility, Tindo Solar has announced plans to create Australia’s first gigafactory dedicated to solar PV manufacturing. This solar production facility could require approximately AU$100 million in investment, generate 250 jobs, and produce 7,000 solar modules daily.

Tindo Solar indicated that while the location of the solar gigafactory remains undetermined, they are exploring potential sites in regional New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria