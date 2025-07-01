Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Ib vogt sells 110MW solar PV plant in Spain to NextEnergy Capital fund

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal, Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Arevon secures US$600 million to accelerate renewables portfolio growth in US

News

UK government Solar Roadmap targets ‘once-in-a-generation’ local supply chain

News

Ib vogt sells 110MW solar PV plant in Spain to NextEnergy Capital fund

News

Ardian expands Italian footprint with acquisition of 116MW solar portfolio

News

OX2 powers 100MW Polish PV plant, first as IPP

News

AU$13 million floating solar PV initiative launches in Australia

News

The solar market needs new industry standards to support technological innovation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Pato solar PV project is part of a larger solar cluster located in Segovia, central Spain. Image: ib vogt.

Solar developer ib vogt has sold a 110MW solar PV plant in Spain to international fund NextPower V ESG, which is operated by investment firm NextEnergy Capital (NEC).

Located in Segovia, in the central region of Castile and León, the Pato solar PV project is part of a larger solar cluster developed by ib vogt that combines 513MW of solar PV.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

A long-term power purchase agreement has already been secured with an undisclosed industrial technology “innovator”, according to the company. Last year, ib vogt secured an offtake agreement with US tech company Apple for a 134MW PV plant, also located in Segovia.

The plant comprises bifacial solar panels with tracking mounts for enhanced efficiency and generation, according to the companies. The solar developer will continue supporting the project by providing operations and maintenance (O&M) as well as asset management services.

Moreover, it has also integrated environmental sustainability into the project’s design with two newly created ponds supporting amphibians and local wildlife, among others.

In the coming years, the Pato project is expected to be co-located with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Antonio Salvati, Managing Director at NextEnergy Capital, Head of NextPower V ESG, said: “We are delighted to conclude this transaction with ib vogt, which takes NPV ESG to an operational capacity of 226 MWp, further strengthening our position in the European renewable energy market.

“NextPower V expects to double the operational solar capacity in Europe over the next 12 months, driving energy security and affordability for the region.”

In related news, Chinese solar manufacturer JinkoSolar supplied its module to a portfolio of projects from ib vogt in the central region of Castille and León, of which the Pato solar PV plant is a part of.

Through the agreement between both companies, JinkoSolar supplied its n-type TOPCon Tiger Neo modules for a 513MW solar PV cluster. The project comprises four utility-scale solar PV plants and spans across nearly 666 hectares.

The solar developer closed a debt financing for three of the projects from the solar cluster in February 2024. Through a nearly €350 million debt financing, led by financing company Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale – (NORD/LB), Santander CIB and BBVA, it helped support the development of the 174MW Serbal project, the 134MW Castaño project and the 100MW Pato project.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info
castilla y leon, ib vogt, nextenergy capital, nextpower v esg, project sale, spain

Read Next

Plenitude's Renopool project in Spain.

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

June 30, 2025
Eni subsidiary Plentiude has started operations at the northern block of its 330MW Renopool solar portfolio in Spain.
Image: MITECO

Spain launches €100 million renewables recycling aid programme

June 30, 2025
The Spanish government has launched a €100 million (US$117 million) aid programme to help promote the recycling and reuse of materials from renewable energy projects.
Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

June 27, 2025
Renewables investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.
Sara Aagesen, Spanish Minister of MITECO ruled out a cyberattack on April's blackout

Spain approves electricity system reinforcement measures after blackout report

June 25, 2025
The Spanish government has approved a series of measures aimed at reinforcing the electrical system and strengthening the supervision of operators.
Iberdrola offices. Credit: Iberdrola

Iberdrola Group appoints Avangrid CEO as new head

June 25, 2025
Spanish energy utility giant Iberdrola has appointed the former CEO of its US renewable energy development subsidiary, Avangrid, as its new head.
The Masrik-1 solar project in Armenia.

FRV launches 55MW project in Armenia, country’s largest

June 24, 2025
FRV has started commercial operations at its 55MW Masrik-1 PV project in Armenia, the largest to enter operation in the country.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Heliene completes sale of production tax credits as ‘vote-a-rama’ begins

News

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2025

Solar Media Events
September 16, 2025
Athens, Greece
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.