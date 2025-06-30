Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Projects
Europe

Latest

Plenitude starts operations at first block of 330MW Spanish solar project

News

US clean energy industries hold breath as Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ due on reconciliation bill

News

Spain launches €100 million renewables recycling aid programme

News

Clearway Energy secures over US$1 billion in credit facilities

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

UK government will not sign CfD for 11.5GW Xlinks Morocco-UK interconnector

News

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

News

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

News

Lightsource bp signs 115MW PV-fishery PPA in Taiwan

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Plenitude's Renopool project in Spain.
Plenitude now has an operating portfolio of 1.3GW. Image: Plenitude.

Plentiude, the renewable energy development arm of Italian oil and gas major Eni, has started operations at the northern block of its 330MW Renopool solar portfolio in Spain.

This block has a capacity of 130MW and consists of three separate solar projects. The company expects to begin commercial operations at the rest of the portfolio, which is located in the province of Badajoz, western Spain, near the Portuguese border, at the end of this year.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

“The Renopool project will be our largest solar plant installation, not only because of its size, but also because of its positive environmental and economic impact on the region and will contribute to the country’s energy transition,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Plentiude’s head of renewables in western Europe and managing director of Eni Plenitude Renewables Spain.

Spain has long been a leader in the European solar sector, with more than 32GW of capacity as of January this year, more than any other single technology in the country, according to grid operator Red Eléctrica. This has been the driving force behind an energy mix for which renewable power accounts for 65.9% of generation.

However, this rapid growth has put pressure on the country’s grid infrastructure, leading to a significant blackout in April that has prompted changes to the country’s electrical system.

Effectively using the vast volumes of renewable energy generation capacity currently coming online has become a key challenge for the European energy mix; earlier this year, José Andrés Visquert, global head of grid at renewables developer BayWa r.e., told PV Tech Premium that, simply, “we need more grid”.

A study from Beyond Fossil Fuels, E3G, Ember Climate and the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found that, as of May this year, around 1.7GW of renewable energy capacity was waiting for grid connections in Europe.

Plenitude has not specified whether an offtake agreement has been signed for the Renopool project. The company’s operating solar portfolio now stands at 1.3GW, with an additional pipeline of 2GW of capacity.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2025

2 December 2025
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2026. PV ModuleTech Europe 2025 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
eni, europe, extremadura, grids, operational launch, Plenitude, projects, spain

Read Next

Image: MITECO

Spain launches €100 million renewables recycling aid programme

June 30, 2025
The Spanish government has launched a €100 million (US$117 million) aid programme to help promote the recycling and reuse of materials from renewable energy projects.
Nexwell Power increases its Spanish solar portfolio with 250MW projects from Q Energy

Nexwell Power signs second 109MW PPA with unnamed US tech firm

June 27, 2025
Renewables investment platform Nexwell Power has signed a round of power purchase agreements (PPAs) with “one of the largest” US tech companies for solar PV capacity to be built in Spain.
Statkraft will utilize the Chociwel and Wągrowiec solar farms – located approximately 600 km northwest and 300 km west of Warsaw, respectively. Image: Statkraft.

Statkraft, Better Energy sign 64GWh PPAs in Poland

June 27, 2025
Statkraft has signed PPAs with Better Energy to purchase energy from two solar power plants in Poland with a total capacity of 64GWh.
UK solar panels.

New policies and hybrid projects: looking ahead to the Clean Power 2030 Summits

June 27, 2025
PV Tech spoke to Monika Paplaczyk about recent changes in the UK energy mix and opportunities for investors in the solar sector.
Monika Paplaczyk of Thrive Renewables.
Premium

Building on a ‘transformational’ year for UK energy

June 27, 2025
PV Talk: '2024 was a transformational year in terms of energy policy,' says Monika Paplaczyk ahead of this year's Clean Power 2030 Summits.
Image: Nextracker

Nextracker to ship trackers to 550MW Greek PV project by PPC

June 26, 2025
Nextracker will supply solar tracker systems to a 550MW solar PV project in the Greek province of Western Macedonia, owned by Greek renewables developer PPC Renewables.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

GameChange Solar to ship 715MW trackers to ‘challenging environments’ across LATAM

News

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Premier Energies commissions 1.2GW TOPCon solar cell line

News

Tindo Solar inks 30MW solar module supply deal for Australia’s first ‘net zero pipeline’

News

First Solar sells US$311.8 million in 45X manufacturing tax credits

News

REC Silicon shareholders order investigation into Hanwha, Moses Lake closure

News

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.