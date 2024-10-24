Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

AES Andes commissions 211MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Projects, Power Plants, Storage
Americas

Latest

EDP trials automated construction technology on Spanish PV project

News

AES Andes commissions 211MW solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News

‘We only want green electrons’

Features, Interviews

Pexapark: September sees lower renewable PPA prices, as volume of deals increases

News

D3Energy’s floating solar systems withstand Hurricane Milton impact

News

Trina Solar sues Canadian Solar over alleged TOPCon patent infringement in the US

News

Saudi Arabia confirms bidders for 3.6GW solar tender

News

Advanced manufacturing leads US tax credit transfer deals in Q3 2024

News

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar-plus-storage project in Antofagasta, Chile
This latest solar-plus-storage project from AES Andes is part of a 667MW solar PV and 259MW BESS hub in Antofagasta, Chile. Image: AES Andes.

Utility AES Andes has started commercial operation on a 211MW solar PV project in Antofagasta, Chile.

The Andes Solar Park IV also comprises a 5-hour duration lithium-based 130MW battery energy storage system (BESS), which makes it the largest operational battery system in Latin America, according to the company.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This project is part of the company’s solar hub in the region, which boasts 667MW of solar PV with 259MW of batteries, said Javier Dib, CEO of AES Andes. In Antofagasta, the company commissioned a 180MW solar-plus-storage project last year.

“Our investment plan includes having more than 1,600MW of operational batteries by 2027 in Chile. This is a concrete demonstration of AES Andes’ commitment to continue investing in the country, innovating, and contributing responsibly to the energy transition,” added Dib.

Last month, the utility entered into environmental processing for three new projects, which combine 1.7GW of solar PV and 2.4GW of BESS.

Furthermore, the company received an Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA) for its Pampas Hybrid Park last August. The hybrid project will combine 140MW of wind capacity, 252MW of solar PV and 624MW of BESS with a 5-hour duration. Construction of the project is expected to start in the first half of 2025, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news.

In related solar PV news in Chile, solar PV developer Verano Energy connected a 10.5MWp solar PV plant in the central region of Ñuble, south of Santiago.

Solar Steel supplies 230MW of solar trackers in Chile

In addition, today (24 October), Spanish tracker provider Gonvarri Solar Steel has signed a supply agreement for 230MW of PV trackers in Chile.

The company will supply over 3,600 single and dual-row 1P trackers to a project located in the north of the country, in the Atacama desert. According to the company, the supply agreement includes enough trackers to support nearly 380,000 modules. The region is known for having some of the highest solar irradiation in the world.

aes, aes andes, antofagasta, bess, chile, commercial launch, solar steel, solar-plus-storage, trackers, verano energy

Read Next

sandhya-ganapathy
Premium

‘We only want green electrons’

October 23, 2024
PV Talk: Sandhya Ganapathy, CEO of EDP Renewables North America, tells Will Norman why corporate hunger for clean energy is driving demand for solar in the US.
Rasterelektronenmikroskopische Abbildung eines geschädigten Relais-Kontaktes nach zyklischer Strombelastung.

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

October 23, 2024
A German government-funded project has developed a new methodology for predicting the lifetime of inverters used in solar, battery and other energy systems.
Representatives of Dominican Republic government and Spanish renewables developer Ecoener during definitive concession of 60MWp solar PV plant

Dominican Republic greenlights 60MWp solar-plus-storage project

October 21, 2024
Located in the northern municipality of Nagua, the Payita 2 solar park will be paired with a 4-hour duration 15MW/60MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).
Puerto Rico solar-plus-storage project.

US DOE finances utility-scale solar PV and BESS in Puerto Rico with US$860 million loan guarantee

October 16, 2024
The loan guarantee will allow for the development of up to 200MW of solar PV and 285MW/1,140MWh of standalone BESS in Puerto Rico.
Chile-has-curtailed-3.4TWh-of-capacity-as-of-September-2024-according-to-ACERA

Chile curtailed 3.4TWh of renewable capacity up to September 2024

October 16, 2024
Estimates for the whole of 2024, taking into account the numbers of 2023, would put curtailments of renewables at over 4.5TWh, said ACERA.
Sungrow inverters in Germany.

Germany awards 587MW of solar-plus-storage in oversubscribed innovation tender

October 16, 2024
As has been the case in many of Germany’s recent solar PV auctions, the innovation tender ended up oversubscribed with 1.8GW of capacity.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Low hanging fruit is gone’ for US solar developers, says EDP CEO

News

Alight Energy, 3Flash to build 120MW solar project in Finland

News

US Department of Treasury includes solar ingots and wafers in 25% tax credit

News

‘We can cement our role as a clean energy superpower’, hears All-Energy Australia 2024

News

Solar LCOE continues to decrease globally – Wood Mackenzie

News

New methodology offers improved inverter lifetime prediction

News

Upcoming Events

Challenges of buying PV modules from a globally diversified supply chain

Upcoming Webinars
October 24, 2024
4pm BST

Unlocking industrial solar projects that were cancelled or undersized due to structural limitations

Upcoming Webinars
October 30, 2024

PV manufacturing out to 2030: navigating through the second PV downturn

Upcoming Webinars
November 5, 2024
10am GMT

Battery Asset Management Summit

Solar Media Events
November 12, 2024
San Diego, USA

The Hidden Threat to Renewable Projects: Understanding and Eliminating Data Risk

Upcoming Webinars
November 13, 2024
4pm GMT / 8am PST
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.