Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

3.5GW of renewables and energy storage awarded right to connect to New South Wales REZ

News

Is PV woke and other reflections on the PV industry

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$510 million financing for 215MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

JA Solar delivers DeepBlue modules for Suji Sandland agriPV project

News

Celsia acquires 375MW solar PV portfolio in Colombia

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
One out of the four projects incorporates solar PV into its design. Image: EnergyCo.

The New South Wales government has announced today (23 April) 3.5GW of solar PV, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and wind generation that have been granted the right to connect to the South West renewable energy zone (REZ).

Following a competitive tender process led by AEMO Services, the Energy Corporation of New South Wales confirmed that Origin Energy, Spark Renewables, Someva Pty, AGL Energy and BayWa r.e. have successfully secured access to the REZ.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The successful projects are mostly dominated by wind generation, with each of the four projects incorporating the technology into its designs. Only one site has a form of solar PV generation, whilst battery energy storage will be stationed at two of the sites.

Origin Energy’s Yanco Delta wind farm, Spark Renewables Dinawan Energy Hub, Someva’s Pottinger Energy Park and BayWa’s Bullawah Wind Farm have been announced as the successful projects.

The Yanco Delta wind farm, with a generation capacity of 1,460MW, was acquired in April 2024 from Virya Energy. It is located on a 33,000-hectare site 10km north-west of Jerilderie in the Riverina district. 

The other solely wind generation project is BayWa r.e. Australia’s Bullawah Wind Farm, with a generation capacity of 262.3MW. The project could be scaled to include around 1,000MW of generation.

The only project to incorporate solar PV is Spark Renewables’ Dinawan Energy Hub, which will have a capacity of 1,007MW spread across solar, wind and battery energy storage.

The hybrid site, located within the Riverina region of New South Wales, will be within the heart of the REZ. According to the project’s website, there will be around 800MW of solar PV, 1,200MW of wind and a 300MW/600MWh BESS. It has not been specified how much of the awarded REZ capacity will be allocated to each technology.

The last successful project granted the right to connect to the REZ is Someva’s Pottinger Energy Park, which is being developed with AGL Energy. With a capacity of 832.1MW having been awarded, this will be spread across wind generation and a co-located BESS.

Penny Sharpe, the New South Wales minister for climate change and energy, said the REZ will unlock around AU$17 billion (US$10.85 billion) in private investment across solar, wind and energy storage.

“These projects will help ensure NSW has enough renewable energy generation and storage when coal-fired power stations retire. They also give certainty to host communities, who will directly benefit from the fees paid by these companies to connect to the REZ,” Sharpe added.

The first projects are expected to come online from 2027 to 2030.

REZ sites in New South Wales

PV Tech has previously reported that the New South Wales government is developing at least five separate multi-gigawatt REZ facilities connected to the grid and partially using long-duration energy storage (LDES) to replace traditional centralised power plants.

The five REZs include the Hunter-Central Coast, the South-WestNew EnglandCentral-West Orana, and Illawarra.

The REZ are not restricted to New South Wales but are scattered across the country’s states. Queensland, for instance, recently published a roadmap detailing how it would develop its 12 REZs. Victoria, on the other hand, has identified six REZ locations.

Construction on Australia’s first REZ, the Central-West Orana, is set to begin at the halfway point of 2025. ACEREZ, a consortium of ACCIONA, COBRA and Endeavour Energy, were selected by EnergyCo earlier this month to deliver the significant project.

UPCOMING EVENT

The Battery Show Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in for all the latest information on The Battery Show Europe 2024 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
australia, battery, bess, energy storage, Energyco, new south wales, pv power plants, renewable energy zone, rez

Read Next

Atlas Renewable Energy secured its largest financing for the Estepa solar-plus-storage project in Chile

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$510 million financing for 215MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

April 22, 2025
Solar PV developer Atlas Renewable Energy has secured US$510 million in financing for a solar-plus-storage project in Antofagasta, Chile.
Image: University of Queensland.

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

April 22, 2025
Australia’s University of Queensland has claimed a new world-record efficiency for a tin halide perovskite solar cell, certified at 16.65%.
Image: Weasel Solar Farm.

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

April 21, 2025
A landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania has been added to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.
Image: BayWa r.e.
Premium

Easing Europe’s grid constraints: a developer’s perspective

April 16, 2025
PV Talk: “We need more grid, but there are a lot of challenges and hurdles in expanding the grid,” José Visquert tells PV Tech Premium.
Image: Fortescue via LinkedIn.

Fortescue breaks ground on 190MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, eyes ‘real zero’ by 2030

April 16, 2025
Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group announced today (16 April) that construction has started on a 190MW solar PV plant at its Cloudbreak site in Western Australia.
Anthony Albanese
Premium

Australia’s federal election: a defining moment in the energy transition

April 16, 2025
In this blog, PV Tech explores how the upcoming Australian federal election could impact the rollout of renewables and solar PV.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

US DOC issues steep AD/CVD tariffs on Southeast Asian solar cells

News

Toyo begins production at 2GW solar cell plant in Ethiopia

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

Atlas Renewable Energy secures US$510 million financing for 215MW/1.6GWh solar-plus-storage plant in Chile

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.