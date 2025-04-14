Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

By April Bonner
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Sunraycer Renewables bags US$475 million for solar-plus-storage projects in Texas

News

LONGi updates Hi-MO 9 modules, hits 24.8% conversion efficiency

News

Vesper Energy brings 600MW Hornet solar project online in Texas

News

Masdar, PLN sign two floating PV agreements for Indonesian projects

News

Bert Thin Films tests copper paste on TOPCon solar cell with 24% conversion efficiency

News

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

News

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

News

Meyer Burger postpones annual report publication amidst annual losses

News

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

News

Waaree Energies to expand US module assembly plant to 3.2GW

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The US$475 million facility is divided between a construction-to-term loan and a tax credit bridge loan. Image: Unsplash.

US renewable energy company Sunraycer Renewables has closed a US$475 million project financing facility for two solar-plus-storage projects in Texas.

Financing was closed with MUFG Bank, Nomura Securities International and Norddeutsche Landesbank Girzonentrale (Nord/LB).

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The US$475 million facility is divided between a construction-to-term loan and a tax credit bridge loan. It also includes a letter of credit.

Sunraycer’s two solar-plus-storage projects include the 143MW PV and 75MW battery storage Gaia project in Navarro County, Texas and the 97.5MW PV and 50MW battery storage Midpoint project located in Hill County, Texas.

The projects have a total capacity of 241MW solar PV and 125MW battery energy storage, and Sunraycer says they are expected to reach commercial operations later this year.

The company highlights the need for the projects amidst the increased manufacturing and data centre activity within the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market.

Annapolis, Maryland-based Sunraycer is owned by private asset management firm Crayhill Capital Management. The company claims to have a development and construction pipeline of approximately 2GW of solar and 2GW of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Read the full version of this article on our sister site, Energy-storage.news.

PV Tech publisher Solar Media will be organising the fourth edition of Large Scale Solar USA in Dallas, Texas 29-30 April. After a record year for solar PV additions in the US, the event will dive into the ongoing uncertainties on tariffs, tax credits and trade policies as more domestic manufacturing becomes operational. Other challenges, such as the interconnection queues and permitting, will also be covered in Dallas. More information, including how to attend, can be read here.

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

29 April 2025
Dallas, Texas
Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Large Scale Solar USA Summit 4th Edition is the nexus for project developers, capital providers, utilities, asset managers, and policymakers. Dive deep into the solar industry's transformative growth, learn from the best, and discover strategies to boost utility-scale solar deployment nationwide.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

21 May 2025
London, UK
The Renewables Procurement & Revenues Summit serves as the European platform for connecting renewable energy suppliers to the future of energy demand. This includes bringing together a community of European off-takers, renewable generators, utilities, asset owners, and financiers. The challenges ahead are complex, but through collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision, we can navigate uncertainties and forge a sustainable energy future. Let us harness our collective knowledge to advance the renewable energy agenda.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Large Scale Solar Central Eastern Europe 2025

25 November 2025
Warsaw, Poland
Large Scale Solar Central and Eastern Europe continues to be the place to leverage a network that has been made over more than 10 years, to build critical partnerships to develop solar projects throughout the region.
More Info
finance, lssusa, pv power plants, solar pv, solar-plus-storage, sunraycer renewables, texas, us

Read Next

Hornet Solar project from Vesper Energy in Texas, US

Vesper Energy brings 600MW Hornet solar project online in Texas

April 14, 2025
Texas-based renewables developer Vesper Energy has begun commercial operations on its 600MW Hornet Solar project.
The Cirata floating solar plant in Indonesia. Image: Masdar

Masdar, PLN sign two floating PV agreements for Indonesian projects

April 14, 2025
Masdar has signed two agreements with the Indonesian electricity firm PT PLN to expand floating solar capacity on the island of Java.
Bert Thin Films' CuBert copper paste research.

Bert Thin Films tests copper paste on TOPCon solar cell with 24% conversion efficiency

April 14, 2025
Bert Thin Films has used a copper paste on a tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) M10 solar cell with a conversion efficiency of 24%.
Image: ACEN Australia.

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

April 14, 2025
Acen Australia has revealed it has completed an AU$750 million debt financing for a growing 13GW renewable energy and storage portfolio.
Image: Unsplash

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

April 11, 2025
Artificial Intelligence will “transform” the energy sector over the next decade, according to a report from the International Energy Agency.
The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

April 11, 2025
Four Republican US senators have signed an open letter urging a “stable and predictable” approach to US energy tax credits.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

AI data centre demand to ‘more than double’ by 2030

News

Acen Australia completes AU$750 million debt financing for 13GW of renewables

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

PowerChina halts 51GW PV module tender, largest in industry history

News

Agrivoltaics: towards the optimisation of the solar resource for energy and food

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Four Republican senators urge ‘stable’ approach to renewables tax credits

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.