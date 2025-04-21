Subscribe To Premium
250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia’s EPBC Act

By George Heynes
University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell



Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

Catalyze secures US$85 million in financing for 75MW of distributed solar capacity

Chinese, Indian and US companies lead solar EPC rankings

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

Easing Europe's grid constraints: a developer's perspective

UK grid connection reform to unlock 65GW of utility-scale solar

Adapting PV projects to climate change requires better data

The plant’s layout will enable the continuation of agricultural practices, principally sheep grazing, in what is known as ‘agrivoltaics’. Image: Weasel Solar Farm.

A landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania has been added to Australia’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act.

The Weasel Solar Farm project will be located 9km north of Bothwell in the centre of the state and near the River Clyde. It will be connected to the National Electricity Market (NEM) and within the T3 Tasmania Midlands proposed renewable energy zone (REZ).

The Downie family from Dungrove and the Bowden family from Weasel Plains are proposing the project in collaboration with Alternate Path, an energy consultancy based in Victoria.

The site’s solar PV element will have a generation capacity of up to 250MW, and the co-located battery energy storage system (BESS) will be 144MW/576MWh in size and occupy a 3-hectare area.

Documents submitted to the EPBC Act said the BESS will include installing individual battery units and inverters similar in size and shape to a standard 20-foot shipping container. These units will be on an engineered hardstand surface.

The solar PV power plant will feature up to 4,000 single-axis tracking PV modules installed over 270 hectares of land. The plant’s layout will enable the continuation of agricultural practices, principally sheep grazing, in what is known as ‘agrivoltaics’.

Alongside agrivoltaics, the project developers have stated their desire to ensure forestry practices can continue in the vicinity to “generate significant social and economic benefits for the local community, surrounding landowners, and the state of Tasmania.”

The proposed project also includes the construction of a 33kV to 22kV substation and a 220kV switchyard within the BESS site. At the start of operation, the switchyard is expected to be transferred to TasNetworks, a state-owned transmission company. This will connect the solar-plus-storage site to the wider NEM.

The project’s anticipated operational lifespan is 30 to 40 years. At the end of its tenure, the plant will be decommissioned.

ACLE Services secures EPC contract for 120MWh BESS in Queensland

In other news, Australia-based engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm ACLE Services has won a contract to deliver a 60MW/120MWh 2-hour duration BESS at a 200MW solar PV power plant in Queensland.

ACLE Services will deliver the BESS at the already operational Blue Grass Solar Farm in the Western Downs region of Queensland, which is owned by Spanish solar PV developer X-Elio. According to PV Tech, the Blue Grass plant was the best-performing Australian utility-scale solar PV plant in 2024 in terms of AC capacity factor.

According to a LinkedIn post, ACLE will be involved in several aspects of the project, from civil engineering to electrical work.

Brenton Moratto, co-founder and director of ACLE Services, said that the organisation hopes to achieve mechanical completion of the project in late 2025.

Blue Grass Solar Farm’s BESS will feature advanced inverters that enable grid-forming functions. These will enable it to perform essential grid services, including inertia and voltage support, which have traditionally been provided by centralised thermal power plants.

For X-Elio, it marks the company’s first hybrid solar-plus-storage plant that it will build in Australia, although it has others in its development pipeline. The developer is behind several new solar-plus-storage projects in the country, such as a proposed 2,880MWh BESS that will be encompassed in the North Burnett Renewable Energy Hub, located 140km southwest of Gladstone, Queensland.

Both of these articles first appeared on our sister site, Energy-Storage.news, as the items ‘Landowner-led 576MWh solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania submitted to Australia’s EPBC Act’ and ‘Quinbrook pens 1,010MWh offtake agreement with Stanwell for Supernode BESS in Australia’.

ACLE Services, australia, bess, Co-location, energy storage, EPBC Act, epc, nem, rez, solar pv, solar-plus-storage

Image: University of Queensland.

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

April 22, 2025
Australia’s University of Queensland has claimed a new world-record efficiency for a tin halide perovskite solar cell, certified at 16.65%.
Image: Pixabay
Premium

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

April 17, 2025
As Europe readjusts to a new geopolitical uncertainty, PV Tech asks what impact the continent's solar industry might feel.
A 250MW solar PV plant in California: Image: Brian Doll, SOLV Energy.

Chinese, Indian and US companies lead solar EPC rankings

April 16, 2025
Chinese, Indian and American companies have strengthened their positions atop the solar industry’s EPC rankings, according to Wiki-Solar.
SunPower-2-1024x639-1-768x479

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

April 16, 2025
US residential solar company Complete Solaria will change its name to SunPower, resurrecting the name of one of the US' longest-running solar companies which folded last year.
Image: BayWa r.e.
Premium

Easing Europe’s grid constraints: a developer’s perspective

April 16, 2025
PV Talk: “We need more grid, but there are a lot of challenges and hurdles in expanding the grid,” José Visquert tells PV Tech Premium.
Image: Fortescue via LinkedIn.

Fortescue breaks ground on 190MW solar PV plant in Western Australia, eyes ‘real zero’ by 2030

April 16, 2025
Australian mining giant Fortescue Metals Group announced today (16 April) that construction has started on a 190MW solar PV plant at its Cloudbreak site in Western Australia.

ES Foundry signs 150MW cell supply deal for US community solar

News

Excelsior closes US$1 billion US renewables equity fund

News

250MW solar-plus-storage site in Tasmania added to Australia's EPBC Act

News

Complete Solaria revives SunPower name, will list under SPWR ticker

News

University of Queensland claims world-record efficiency for THP solar cell

News

Can European solar power weather the geopolitical storm?

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

