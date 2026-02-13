Subscribe To Premium
AES Indiana began operations at 250MW solar-plus-storage plant

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
February 13, 2026
Inox Clean Energy, RJ Corp acquire Skypower Services, targeting 570MW of African solar PV capacity

India’s 2026-27 budget backs solar supply chain growth, but execution remains key

Germany contracts 2.4GW of ground-mount solar capacity in 2X oversubscribed auction

US Treasury’s first interim FEOC guidance met with some relief

India solar PV additions reach 36.6GW, up 43% YoY – Mercom

Belectric to deliver 210MW of solar PV capacity for Severn Trent Green Power in the UK

SOLV Energy issues Nasdaq IPO

Optimism in European solar rebounds to highest levels seen since May 2025

Grenergy secures financing for 400MW/1.4GWh Central Oasis solar-plus-storage platform in Chile

Solar arrays from the Petersburg Energy Center project from AES Indiana
Electricity generated by the solar-plus-storage project will cover the gap left by the retirement of the utility’s coal-fired plants in the region. Image: AES Indiana.

AES Indiana, a subsidiary of US utility AES Corporation, has started commercial operations at a 250MW solar-plus-storage plant in Pike County, Indiana, US.

The Petersburg Energy Center was part of the utility’s 2022 Integrated Resource Plan, to fill the gap with the retirement of its coal-fired plant, Petersburg Units 1 and 2.

More than 515,000 solar panels were installed at the project site, which is paired with a 180MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). The project was acquired back in 2021 from a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources.

This is not the first renewables project the utility has commissioned in Pike County, as last year it powered a 200MW/800MWh standalone BESS, as covered by our sister-site Energy-storage.news. The Pike County BESS project was built on AES Indiana’s former coal-fired plant, the Petersburg Generating Station.

Brandi Davis-Handy, president of AES Indiana, said: “Both AES Indiana and leaders in Pike County have a shared vision of accelerating the future of energy for Indiana which is why we’ve committed US$1.1 billion in investments in this community from 2024 through this year.”

Utility-scale solar projects, such as AES Indiana’s, have been driving the growth of solar PV in the state of Indiana in the past few years. Last year alone, more than 2GW of utility-scale solar PV was installed in the state, the third-most among the US states, according to trade body the the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

Cumulatively, Indiana has nearly 6GW of installed solar PV and is forecast to add a further 17GW over the next five years, again ranked third by the SEIA.

AES indiana, commissioned projects, indiana, solar-plus-storage, us

