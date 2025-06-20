Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

News

Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

News

Finding creative solutions to Europe’s solar PV financing challenges

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

Construction begins on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone

News

Australia: Landowner-led 250MW solar plant lands federal approval in just 20 days

News

Sonnedix powers 150MW solar PV plant in Portugal

News

Suntech faces renewed crisis, initiates pre-restructuring creditor claims

News

Hybrid solar could sidestep Turkish grid constraints, add 8GW of capacity

News

Nexwell Power acquires 248MW Spanish solar PV portfolio

News

Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Texas solar facility is slated to be commissioned in the second half of 2026. Image: Akuo Energy.
The Texas solar facility is slated to be commissioned in the second half of 2026. Image: Akuo Energy.

Independent power producer (IPP) Akuo has entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Imerys, paving the way for the development of a PV solar power plant in Coke County, Texas.  

The facility will have an installed capacity of around 195MW, with 57MW specifically allocated to supporting Imerys’ operations. Once operational, the plant is expected to generate approximately 153GWh of renewable electricity annually. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Under the terms of the agreement, renewable energy from the plant will supply around 30% of Imerys’ annual electricity consumption. The Texas solar facility is slated to be commissioned in the second half of 2026. Known as the Tennyson plant, it will mark Akuo’s first solar power project in the country. The construction phase is anticipated to engage up to 400 workers, including employees and contractors. 

Leah Wilson, sustainability director at Imerys, noted that power purchase agreements like the one signed with Akuo are effective instruments in supporting Imerys’ ambitious emissions reduction goals. 

The agreement represents a key milestone in Imerys’ decarbonization efforts and reinforces its commitment to lowering its environmental footprint. It adds to existing PPAs with solar farms in Cornwall in the United Kingdom, Hidd in Bahrain, Wuhu in China, and Ipoh in Malaysia. 

Recently, private equity firm Ardian finalised an agreement to acquire French IPP Akuo. Through this acquisition, Ardian sought to accelerate the growth of Akuo’s development pipeline by leveraging its industry expertise. The firm also committed to providing the financial resources needed to support Akuo’s renewable initiatives, including projects in agrivoltaics and floating solar technology. 

Akuo operates across several European markets – including France, Portugal, and Greece – as well as in the Americas and Asia. Its renewable energy portfolio includes 1.9GW of solar, wind, and energy storage projects that are either operational or under construction. The company is also developing a pipeline of over 12GW, with a goal of reaching 5GW of installed capacity by 2030.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
akuo, Imerys, ppa, pv power plants, solar pv, texas, us

Read Next

The technology in question replaces the silver traditionally used in solar cell production with copper. Image: SolarCycle.

Engie to include recycling agreement for 375MW Midwest solar PPAs

June 20, 2025
Utility giant Engie North America has incorporated a precycling provision to incorporate solar panel and project component recycling into power purchase agreements (PPA) at four solar PV plants across the Midwest, US.
Image: Weasel Solar Farm.

Australia: Landowner-led 250MW solar plant lands federal approval in just 20 days

June 20, 2025
The Australian government has given the green light for a landowner-led 250MW solar-plus-storage project in Tasmania.
The150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal, is the company’s largest European plant to date. Image: Sonnedix.

Sonnedix powers 150MW solar PV plant in Portugal

June 19, 2025
Spanish independent power producer (IPP) Sonnedix has launched Project Douro, a 150MW solar plant in Tarouca, northern Portugal.
Statkraft solar and wind projects

Statkraft to focus on fewer markets, reduce expenses by US$290 million annually by 2027

June 19, 2025
Norwegian energy company Statkraft has narrowed down its focus on fewer markets and technologies as it targets to reduce its expenses by NOK2.9 billion (US$290 million) annually by 2027.
Boralex will invest US$6.8 billion through 2030, with an additional US$1.2 billion allocated to post-2030 projects. Image: Boralex via LinkedIn.

Boralex plans CA$6.8 billion investment by 2030, driven by 8GW pipeline

June 19, 2025
Boralex is driving organic growth across Canada, the US, France, and the UK, fueled by a project pipeline totalling 8GW.
Image: European Energy.

European Energy secures AU$130 million for 137MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

June 19, 2025
Danish renewables firm European Energy has reached financial close on a 137MW utility-scale solar PV portfolio in Australia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PV ModuleTech USA 2025: all the key takeaways

News

Sonnedix powers 150MW solar PV plant in Portugal

News

Senate Finance Committee reconciliation bill slashes solar PV, wind incentives, energy storage survives

News

European Energy secures AU$130 million for 137MW solar PV portfolio in Australia

News

Construction begins on Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone

News

As solar module breakage soars, here’s a path to building a stronger industry

Features, Guest Blog

Upcoming Events

Transmission planning 101 for project developers

Upcoming Webinars
June 30, 2025
10am PST / 6pm BST

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

ASIA Sustainable Energy Week 2025 (ASEW)

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
July 2, 2025
Bangkok, Thailand

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 2, 2025
Mexico City, Mexico
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.