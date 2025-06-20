Akuo to build 195MW plant in Texas under PPA with Imerys

Under the terms of the agreement, renewable energy from the plant will supply around 30% of Imerys’ annual electricity consumption. The Texas solar facility is slated to be commissioned in the second half of 2026. Known as the Tennyson plant, it will mark Akuo’s first solar power project in the country. The construction phase is anticipated to engage up to 400 workers, including employees and contractors.

Leah Wilson, sustainability director at Imerys, noted that power purchase agreements like the one signed with Akuo are effective instruments in supporting Imerys’ ambitious emissions reduction goals.

The agreement represents a key milestone in Imerys’ decarbonization efforts and reinforces its commitment to lowering its environmental footprint. It adds to existing PPAs with solar farms in Cornwall in the United Kingdom, Hidd in Bahrain, Wuhu in China, and Ipoh in Malaysia.

Recently, private equity firm Ardian finalised an agreement to acquire French IPP Akuo. Through this acquisition, Ardian sought to accelerate the growth of Akuo’s development pipeline by leveraging its industry expertise. The firm also committed to providing the financial resources needed to support Akuo’s renewable initiatives, including projects in agrivoltaics and floating solar technology.

Akuo operates across several European markets – including France, Portugal, and Greece – as well as in the Americas and Asia. Its renewable energy portfolio includes 1.9GW of solar, wind, and energy storage projects that are either operational or under construction. The company is also developing a pipeline of over 12GW, with a goal of reaching 5GW of installed capacity by 2030.