Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

By Will Norman
December 8, 2025
Zelestra to sell 3.5GW Latin America renewables platform to focus on Europe and US

BayWa r.e. sells 89MW UK solar portfolio to Capital Dynamics

Origis secures finance from Advantage Capital for 305MW US solar PV portfolio

WBS Power sells German solar-plus-storage project

US Solar industry demands end to DOI’s ‘unequal’ PV permitting pause

Overcoming Xcel Energy’s ‘hostile’ approach to renewable energy in Colorado

PV self-consumption on ‘significant’ rise in Germany – Fraunhofer

Italy awards 7.69GW of solar PV capacity in FER X auction

News

LONGi enters energy storage market, redefining industry standards with “ultimate safety” 

Aske Mastrup Wieth-Knudsen, Head of Sustainability at DSB and Richard Nicolin, Chief Investment Officer at Alight. Image: Alight Energy

Swedish independent power producer (IPP) Alight Energy has commissioned a 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark.

The Lidsø project on the island of Lolland in Denmark is contracted under a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-owned railway company DSB. The project is Alight’s first operational solar PV project in Denmark, after the company moved into the market by acquiring the site from developer European Energy in May.

The company said moving into the Danish market “diversifies Alight’s portfolio and positions the company in an additional market with growing demand for renewable energy.”

Alight said the site is the second-largest solar project in both Denmark and the wider Scandinavian region. Lidsø comprises around 35,000 solar PV modules, Alight said, with around half of them mounted on tracker systems. Trackers have been shown to be particularly effective in northern latitudes, where the sun’s angle varies more greatly throughout the year.

“Lidsø solar park will be an important part of Denmark’s energy transition and is proof that solar power can contribute on a large scale,” said Warren Campbell, Alight CEO.

The project will include 1,700 grazing sheep at its site year-round, qualifying it as an agrivoltaics project, where solar PV and agriculture activities share the same land area. Denmark has significant potential for agrivoltaics deployments, according to research published in the Progress in Photovoltaics journal in 2023. The study, examining the potential of agrivoltaics across Europe, found that up to 53% of land in Denmark could be suitable for agrivoltaics deployments.

Outside of Denmark, Alight is very active in the Nordics. The company secured €110 million (US$128 million) last September to support a 220MW PV portfolio in Sweden, and earlier this year brought a 100MW project online in the south of the country. It is also building multiple projects in Finland.

Last month, PV Tech published a blog by Annelie Westén, team lead for technical asset management, Sweden, at Alight, looking into scaling solar in the Nordic region. Despite apparently unfavourable climate conditions for solar compared with southern Europe, she argues that the case for solar in the Nordics is growing, especially through secure PPAs and integration with energy storage.

