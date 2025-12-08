Alight commissions 215MW agrivoltaics project in Denmark

The company said moving into the Danish market “diversifies Alight’s portfolio and positions the company in an additional market with growing demand for renewable energy.”

Alight said the site is the second-largest solar project in both Denmark and the wider Scandinavian region. Lidsø comprises around 35,000 solar PV modules, Alight said, with around half of them mounted on tracker systems. Trackers have been shown to be particularly effective in northern latitudes, where the sun’s angle varies more greatly throughout the year.

“Lidsø solar park will be an important part of Denmark’s energy transition and is proof that solar power can contribute on a large scale,” said Warren Campbell, Alight CEO.

The project will include 1,700 grazing sheep at its site year-round, qualifying it as an agrivoltaics project, where solar PV and agriculture activities share the same land area. Denmark has significant potential for agrivoltaics deployments, according to research published in the Progress in Photovoltaics journal in 2023. The study, examining the potential of agrivoltaics across Europe, found that up to 53% of land in Denmark could be suitable for agrivoltaics deployments.

Outside of Denmark, Alight is very active in the Nordics. The company secured €110 million (US$128 million) last September to support a 220MW PV portfolio in Sweden, and earlier this year brought a 100MW project online in the south of the country. It is also building multiple projects in Finland.

Last month, PV Tech published a blog by Annelie Westén, team lead for technical asset management, Sweden, at Alight, looking into scaling solar in the Nordic region. Despite apparently unfavourable climate conditions for solar compared with southern Europe, she argues that the case for solar in the Nordics is growing, especially through secure PPAs and integration with energy storage.