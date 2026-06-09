Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

US judge restores 5% safe harbour rule for solar tax credits ahead of 4 July deadline

By Will Norman
Markets & Finance, Policy
Americas

Latest

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

News

Zelestra expands Meta partnership with 180MW Texas solar PPA

News

US judge restores 5% safe harbour rule for solar tax credits ahead of 4 July deadline

News

Meeting America’s energy challenge: PV module supply, quality and reliability in focus at PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Editors' Blog, Features

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree wins 300MW EPC contract, Gujarat Inject bags module order, Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion manufacturing hub 

News

Solar industry ‘lacks clear understanding’ of O&M software

News

European solar module prices climb as buyer confidence rebounds

News

TOYO announces 1.5GW US HJT cell line weeks after AD/CVD hits Ethiopia factory

News

US solar installer SUNation, cell producer Suniva merge to create manufacturing and services platform

News

GSI, OMNN break ground on 100MW Saskatchewan solar project in Canada

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset
In this week’s ruling, the Court said that Notice 2025-42 was “arbitrary and capricious”. Image: Wikimedia Commons

A US Federal judge has revoked a law preventing solar PV and wind projects from qualifying for tax credits by committing 5% of the project’s value.

Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly at the US District Court for the District of Columbia vacated IRS Notice 2025-42 over the weekend, which had eliminated the so-called “5% Safe Harbour” provision for US solar PV and wind projects over 1.5MW in size.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The provision is a way for projects to prove the “start of construction” and secure access to the 30% 48E investment and 45Y production tax credits. The ruling comes less than a month before the credits are due to expire on 4 July 2026.

Last year, the IRS removed the 5% safe harbour method as part of changes introduced under the Trump administration’s budget reconciliation bill – the so-called “One, Big, Beautiful Bill”. IRS guidance issued after the bill passed stipulated that renewable energy projects over 1.5MW in size would have to pass a “physical work test” in order to qualify for a tax credit safe harbour, requiring “physical work of a significant nature” to have begun by 4 July 2026.

Several groups, including the Oregon Environmental Council, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and Public Citizen, brought the case against the IRS. In this week’s ruling, the Court said that Notice 2025-42 was “arbitrary and capricious” based on three findings.

First, that the notice provided inadequate reasoning for removing the 5% safe harbour and failed to explain how certain projects were “circumventing” statutory deadlines or engaging in “artificial manipulation of eligibility.”

Second, that the notice applied technological discrimination in targeting solar and wind projects, despite the 48E and 45Y credits being “explicitly technology-neutral,” according to renewables financing platform Crux.

Third, the ruling said the IRS notice failed to consider alternatives to scrapping the 5% safe harbour despite having “received specific proposals for targeted interventions before issuing the notice”, per Crux. It also failed to consider “reliance interests” for parties that had made investments prior to the law change and the fact that the 5% threshold had been upheld by Congress, the Treasury and the IRS consistently since 2013.

Particularly significant’

Reinstating the 5% safe harbour could be a significant boon to US renewables development in the next four weeks, as it opens up another route to securing tax credits. Late last year, experts from US accounting firm Baker Tilly told PV Tech Premium that access to the credits can make or break a project financially.

Responding to the ruling, a note from “big-four” consultancy firm PwC said: “The restoration of the Five Percent Safe Harbour is particularly significant, because it allows developers to establish credit eligibility through early-stage expenditures without needing to demonstrate that physical construction activity has commenced.”

Crux said that “the set of net-new projects that can actually act on this before the July 4 deadline is limited”, but urged developers to review their arrangements and “start of construction” plans. The IRS may issue new guidance or pursue further litigation on this issue, which Crux said could potentially put projects that rely on the 5% safe harbour qualification at the most “elevated” risk.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2028 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2026

13 October 2026
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 13-14 October 2026 is our fourth PV CellTech conference dedicated to solar manufacturing in the USA. From polysilicon, wafers, ingots, cells and modules, to critical component suppliers including glass and frames, the event connects every stage of the value chain under one roof. PV CellTech USA also brings together investors, innovators, manufacturers and industry stakeholders to collaborate and strengthen domestic solar manufacturing across the United States.
More Info
itc, one big beautiful bill, safe harbour, solar pv, tax credits, us

Read Next

The acquisition will expand Revolve’s project pipeline to more than 3GW and is expected to close this month. Image: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

June 9, 2026
Revolve Renewable Power is acquiring a 125MW portfolio of utility-scale solar development projects in the US.
The agreement expands Zelestra and Meta's US solar partnership to eight projects totalling approximately 1.4GWdc. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra expands Meta partnership with 180MW Texas solar PPA

June 9, 2026
Zelestra has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the 180MWdc Palmera Solar Plant in Freestone County, Texas.
Audience at PV ModuleTech USA 2025 in Napa.

Meeting America’s energy challenge: PV module supply, quality and reliability in focus at PV ModuleTech USA 2026

June 9, 2026
As solar deployments are set for a record year in the US, module supply, quality, and reliability will be key topics of conversation at PV ModuleTech USA 2026.
The solar glass plant will operate under Waaree Energies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass. Image: Waaree Energy.

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree wins 300MW EPC contract, Gujarat Inject bags module order, Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion manufacturing hub 

June 9, 2026
Waaree lands 300MW EPC deal, while Gujarat Inject bags INR10 million module supply order and Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion solar manufacturing hub.
The project will include a four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), to support grid stability. Image: Unsplash.

Solar industry ‘lacks clear understanding’ of O&M software

June 9, 2026
Global solar portfolios are increasingly producing fragmented and incomplete data, which can impact project performance and financial returns.
According to the report, TOPCon bifacial module prices went up 7% month-on-month. Image: sun.store.

European solar module prices climb as buyer confidence rebounds

June 9, 2026
Sun.store's latest PV Index found that the PV Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 70 in May from 66 in April 2026.
Newsletter

Most Read

TOYO announces 1.5GW US HJT cell line weeks after AD/CVD hits Ethiopia factory

News

Engie to build 155MW solar PV at gas plant in Spain 

News

MSolar to build US$23.7 million solar glass, cell and module factory in Virginia

News

US solar installer SUNation, cell producer Suniva merge to create manufacturing and services platform

News

Domestic content compliance drives engineering of steel module frames

Features, Interviews

Inox Clean Energy acquires Vena Energy India’s 6GW renewable portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026