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Ark Energy bags grid connection for 435MW solar-plus-storage site in New South Wales, Australia

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Grids, Projects, Storage
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

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The full approved configuration includes 435MW of solar PV and a 475MW/3,148MWh BESS. Image: Ark Energy.

Ark Energy has been granted approval by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and the transmission network service provider Transgrid to connect its 435MW Richmond Valley solar-plus-storage project to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The Queensland-headquartered developer confirmed last week (5 June) that it had received its 5.3.4.A/B letters for the project, which are the formal certificates under the National Electricity Rules confirming that a generating system meets Generator Performance Standards.

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This followed a process that included design adjustments, power system modelling, hundreds of simulations, network studies, and collaborative workshops.

Ark Energy confirmed the project will connect to the local 330kV network via a new Richmond Valley Switching Station to be constructed on site.

The Richmond Valley project will incorporate grid-forming inverter technology and is set to be one of the first hybrid solar-plus-storage developments in the NEM to operate through a single point of connection, a configuration that simplifies dispatch and grid services delivery compared with separately connected generation and storage assets.

Construction on Stage 1 is targeted to commence later in 2026, featuring a 200MWac solar PV power plant co-located with a long-duration 275MW/2,200MWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery energy storage system (BESS). The full approved configuration includes 435MW of solar PV and a 475MW/3,148MWh BESS.

Ark Energy CEO Michael Choi said the grid connection approval brings the project a step closer to financial close.

“This is a flagship project for Ark Energy and once operational, it will make a significant contribution to electricity supply and grid stability for NSW and the NEM,” Choi said.

A long development journey reaches a turning point

The Richmond Valley project has been in development since 2019 and has progressed through a combination of state and federal approvals. The New South Wales (NSW) Independent Planning Commission granted approval in October 2025.

The approved configuration expanded the battery system’s power output to 475MW while extending energy storage capacity to 3,148MWh from the original 2,200MWh proposal, with the project’s 730,000 bifacial solar modules featuring single-axis tracking technology and the co-located battery system designed to provide frequency regulation and peak demand management across the NEM.

The project received federal environmental clearance under the EPBC Act in December 2025, completing the approvals chain ahead of the grid connection process.

Ark Energy signed a BESS supply agreement with Seoul-headquartered Hanwha Energy in March 2025 for the Richmond Valley project, confirming the use of LFP chemistry for the storage system.

An Early Contractor Involvement agreement with Elecnor Australia, executed in September 2025, covers preliminary engineering and design work, including site studies, solar PV design, and balance-of-plant for the battery system.

The project holds a Long-Term Energy Service Agreement (LTESA) from the NSW government, awarded in 2023, providing a revenue floor that underpins its financing case.

It was one of three Ark Energy developments included in the Australian government’s inaugural National Renewable Energy Priority List released last year.

To read the full article, please visit Energy-Storage.news.

Ark Energy, australia, battery storage, bess, Co-location, nem, new south wales, nsw, solar, solar-plus-storage, utility-scale solar

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