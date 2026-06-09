INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree wins 300MW EPC contract, Gujarat Inject bags module order, Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion manufacturing hub 

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According to local media outlets, the proposed project will be a “vertically integrated energy transition manufacturing ecosystem” spanning the full solar PV value chain, including ingots, wafers, solar cells and finished modules.

Additionally, the reports stated that the Kolkata-headquartered company aims to generate up to 12,000 “green jobs” in the region.

As part of the early-stage discussions, Vikram Solar has reportedly sought an appointment with the West Bengal Chief Minister to present the investment proposal.

The proposal is said to include a requirement for approximately 700 acres of land to support the development of the integrated manufacturing facility.

The investment remains at a proposal stage and has not been formally confirmed by either the company or the state government. Details regarding timelines, funding structure and execution roadmap remain unclear.

PV Tech contacted Vikram Solar for comment on the reported plans. However, the company neither confirmed nor denied the details outlined in local media coverage at the time of publication.

If progressed, the project would significantly expand Vikram Solar’s domestic manufacturing footprint at a time when India is accelerating efforts to strengthen its solar supply chain through policy support and domestic production incentives.

Recently, Vikram Solar surpassed 10GW of cumulative global solar module deployments, doubling from 5GW over the past two years. The PV manufacturer stated that the milestone equates to approximately 25 million modules installed, with the majority deployed in the domestic market. Of the total, around 1.5GW of modules were exported to international markets.

Waaree Renewables secures EPC contract for 300MW solar project

Solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has secured a contract to deliver a 300MW solar PV project in India.

The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Sunsational Power Private Limited (SPPL) for the development of a 300MW/450MWp ground-mounted solar installation.

According to a regulatory disclosure, the scope of work includes EPC services for the project, alongside operations and maintenance (O&M) support for a period of two years following commissioning. The project is expected to be completed during the 2026-27 financial year.

According to a recent investor call, the company’s existing order book stands at approximately 2.8GW, with around 36GW in its pipeline. Of this, roughly 23GW is in the domestic market, while about 12GW is linked to international contracts.

Waaree Energies aims to establish a fully integrated solar manufacturing value chain spanning polysilicon production, ingot and wafer manufacturing, and downstream cell and module assembly.

The Mumbai-headquartered firm has been rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint and currently operates 22.3GW of solar module capacity globally, supported by 5.4GW of solar cell production capacity.

Gujarat Inject bags 1,334 solar PV module order

Indian PV module supplier Gujarat Inject has secured a purchase order worth approximately INR10 million (US$104,836) to supply solar PV modules.

The agreement is with Gujarat-based Ottire Lifestyle and covers the supply of 1,334 units of 600Wp solar PV modules. According to the company, the contract is scheduled to be executed by June 2026.

The announcement prompted a positive market reaction, with the company’s shares rising 5% to hit the upper circuit limit.

The latest contract comes as India continues to ramp up solar deployment across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and distributed generation segments, supporting demand for domestically supplied PV equipment.

Gujarat Inject Kerala has undergone a significant transformation since its establishment. Originally incorporated as a joint-sector venture focused on the manufacture of intravenous fluids, the company was promoted by Gujarat Inject Limited and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). Over time, the business diversified away from pharmaceutical manufacturing and transitioned into trading activities, including the textile sector.

More recently, the company has sought to strengthen its presence in the solar industry, capitalising on growing opportunities created by India’s energy transition and domestic manufacturing ambitions.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, Gujarat Inject Kerala reported standalone net profit of INR16.4 million. Revenue from operations surged 624.1% year-on-year to INR307 million in the quarter.