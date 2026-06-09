Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree wins 300MW EPC contract, Gujarat Inject bags module order, Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion manufacturing hub 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

News

Zelestra expands Meta partnership with 180MW Texas solar PPA

News

US judge restores 5% safe harbour rule for solar tax credits ahead of 4 July deadline

News

Meeting America’s energy challenge: PV module supply, quality and reliability in focus at PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Editors' Blog, Features

INDIA ROUND-UP: Waaree wins 300MW EPC contract, Gujarat Inject bags module order, Vikram Solar eyes US$2.8 billion manufacturing hub 

News

Solar industry ‘lacks clear understanding’ of O&M software

News

European solar module prices climb as buyer confidence rebounds

News

TOYO announces 1.5GW US HJT cell line weeks after AD/CVD hits Ethiopia factory

News

US solar installer SUNation, cell producer Suniva merge to create manufacturing and services platform

News

GSI, OMNN break ground on 100MW Saskatchewan solar project in Canada

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The solar glass plant will operate under Waaree Energies’ wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Green Glass. Image: Waaree Energy.
Waaree Renewable Technologies has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Sunsational Power Private Limited (SPPL) for the development of a 300MW/450MWp ground-mounted solar installation. Image: Waaree Energy.

In a flurry of announcements in the Indian solar sector, Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL) secured a 300MW EPC contract for a solar PV project in India along with O&M services, Gujarat Inject Kerala won a INR10 million solar module supply order from Ottire Lifestyle, and Vikram Solar reportedly proposed a US$2.8 billion vertically integrated manufacturing hub in West Bengal aimed at producing ingots, wafers, cells and modules.

Vikram Solar proposes US$2.8 billion vertically integrated solar hub in West Bengal 

Indian solar manufacturer Vikram Solar has reportedly proposed an investment of INR270 billion (US$2.8 billion) to develop a vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub in West Bengal. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

According to local media outlets, the proposed project will be a “vertically integrated energy transition manufacturing ecosystem” spanning the full solar PV value chain, including ingots, wafers, solar cells and finished modules. 

Additionally, the reports stated that the Kolkata-headquartered company aims to generate up to 12,000 “green jobs” in the region. 

As part of the early-stage discussions, Vikram Solar has reportedly sought an appointment with the West Bengal Chief Minister to present the investment proposal. 

The proposal is said to include a requirement for approximately 700 acres of land to support the development of the integrated manufacturing facility. 

The investment remains at a proposal stage and has not been formally confirmed by either the company or the state government. Details regarding timelines, funding structure and execution roadmap remain unclear. 

PV Tech contacted Vikram Solar for comment on the reported plans. However, the company neither confirmed nor denied the details outlined in local media coverage at the time of publication.   

If progressed, the project would significantly expand Vikram Solar’s domestic manufacturing footprint at a time when India is accelerating efforts to strengthen its solar supply chain through policy support and domestic production incentives. 

Recently, Vikram Solar surpassed 10GW of cumulative global solar module deployments, doubling from 5GW over the past two years. The PV manufacturer stated that the milestone equates to approximately 25 million modules installed, with the majority deployed in the domestic market. Of the total, around 1.5GW of modules were exported to international markets. 

Waaree Renewables secures EPC contract for 300MW solar project 

Solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company Waaree Renewable Technologies (WRTL), a subsidiary of Waaree Energies, has secured a contract to deliver a 300MW solar PV project in India. 

The company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Sunsational Power Private Limited (SPPL) for the development of a 300MW/450MWp ground-mounted solar installation. 

According to a regulatory disclosure, the scope of work includes EPC services for the project, alongside operations and maintenance (O&M) support for a period of two years following commissioning. The project is expected to be completed during the 2026-27 financial year. 

According to a recent investor call, the company’s existing order book stands at approximately 2.8GW, with around 36GW in its pipeline. Of this, roughly 23GW is in the domestic market, while about 12GW is linked to international contracts. 

Waaree Energies aims to establish a fully integrated solar manufacturing value chain spanning polysilicon production, ingot and wafer manufacturing, and downstream cell and module assembly. 

The Mumbai-headquartered firm has been rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint and currently operates 22.3GW of solar module capacity globally, supported by 5.4GW of solar cell production capacity. 

Gujarat Inject bags 1,334 solar PV module order 

Indian PV module supplier Gujarat Inject has secured a purchase order worth approximately INR10 million (US$104,836) to supply solar PV modules. 

The agreement is with Gujarat-based Ottire Lifestyle and covers the supply of 1,334 units of 600Wp solar PV modules. According to the company, the contract is scheduled to be executed by June 2026. 

The announcement prompted a positive market reaction, with the company’s shares rising 5% to hit the upper circuit limit. 

The latest contract comes as India continues to ramp up solar deployment across utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), and distributed generation segments, supporting demand for domestically supplied PV equipment. 

Gujarat Inject Kerala has undergone a significant transformation since its establishment. Originally incorporated as a joint-sector venture focused on the manufacture of intravenous fluids, the company was promoted by Gujarat Inject Limited and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC). Over time, the business diversified away from pharmaceutical manufacturing and transitioned into trading activities, including the textile sector. 

More recently, the company has sought to strengthen its presence in the solar industry, capitalising on growing opportunities created by India’s energy transition and domestic manufacturing ambitions. 

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026, Gujarat Inject Kerala reported standalone net profit of INR16.4 million. Revenue from operations surged 624.1% year-on-year to INR307 million in the quarter. 

epc contractor, gujarat inject, india, module supply agreement, pv power plants, solar pv, vikram solar, waaree, waaree renewable technologies, west bengal

Read Next

The acquisition will expand Revolve’s project pipeline to more than 3GW and is expected to close this month. Image: Michael Coghlan via Flickr

Revolve acquires 125MW US solar development portfolio

June 9, 2026
Revolve Renewable Power is acquiring a 125MW portfolio of utility-scale solar development projects in the US.
The agreement expands Zelestra and Meta's US solar partnership to eight projects totalling approximately 1.4GWdc. Image: Zelestra.

Zelestra expands Meta partnership with 180MW Texas solar PPA

June 9, 2026
Zelestra has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the 180MWdc Palmera Solar Plant in Freestone County, Texas.
Solar PV panels and wind turbines at sunset

US judge restores 5% safe harbour rule for solar tax credits ahead of 4 July deadline

June 9, 2026
A US Federal judge has revoked a law preventing solar PV and wind projects from qualifying for tax credits by committing 5% of the project’s value.
The project will include a four-hour battery energy storage system (BESS), to support grid stability. Image: Unsplash.

Solar industry ‘lacks clear understanding’ of O&M software

June 9, 2026
Global solar portfolios are increasingly producing fragmented and incomplete data, which can impact project performance and financial returns.
According to the report, TOPCon bifacial module prices went up 7% month-on-month. Image: sun.store.

European solar module prices climb as buyer confidence rebounds

June 9, 2026
Sun.store's latest PV Index found that the PV Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) increased to 70 in May from 66 in April 2026.
A Toyo Solar manufacturing plant.

TOYO announces 1.5GW US HJT cell line weeks after AD/CVD hits Ethiopia factory

June 8, 2026
Toyo has announced plans to add 1.5GW of heterojunction technology solar cell production capacity at its Houston, Texas facility.
Newsletter

Most Read

TOYO announces 1.5GW US HJT cell line weeks after AD/CVD hits Ethiopia factory

News

Engie to build 155MW solar PV at gas plant in Spain 

News

MSolar to build US$23.7 million solar glass, cell and module factory in Virginia

News

US solar installer SUNation, cell producer Suniva merge to create manufacturing and services platform

News

Domestic content compliance drives engineering of steel module frames

Features, Interviews

Inox Clean Energy acquires Vena Energy India’s 6GW renewable portfolio

News

Upcoming Events

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

RE+ Storage

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
June 30, 2026
Sacramento, California

The smarter E South America – LATAM’s Largest Alliance of Events for the Energy Industry

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
August 25, 2026
São Paulo, Brazil

Intersolar Mexico

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 1, 2026
Mexico City, Mexico

RE+ Centroamérica

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
September 9, 2026