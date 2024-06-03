Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Latest

Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

News

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

News

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

News

REC Group launches module series using HJT cells with 22.5% conversion efficiency

News

PV Price Watch: Leading polysilicon producers eyeing new opportunities as low prices persist

News, Editors' Blog, Features

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

News

Brookfield launches €6.1 billion deal for French IPP Neoen

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The Grant County project, located in Potosi, Wisconsin, marks the culmination of Alliant Energy’s addition of 1,089MW of solar PV in Wisconsin. Image: Alliant Energy.

US utility Alliant Energy has completed construction of a 200MW solar PV plant in the state of Wisconsin.

The Grant County project, located in Potosi, Wisconsin, marks the culmination of Alliant’s addition of 1,089MW of solar PV in Wisconsin across 12 projects. In 2019, the publicly-owned utility announced a commitment to bring 1GW of PV online in the state through its ‘Powering What’s Next’ initiative.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The site has deployed more than 430,000 solar modules across 1,400 acres, Alliant said, and features biodiversity measures to create a hospitable habitat for pollinators. Construction was contracted to a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the utility added.

Lisa Barton, president and CEO of Alliant, said: “The successful completion of the Grant County Solar Project is a milestone achievement on our journey toward a cleaner, more reliable and cost-effective energy future. Investing in a diverse energy mix is just one way we add value for customers while sustaining the economic and environmental health of the communities we serve.”

Beyond the solar element of the Grant County site, Alliant said that it plans to add a 100MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project to the same site. The Public Service Commission Wisconsin (PSCW) granted approvals for this project, and a second BESS expansion at the Wood County Solar Project, in August 2023.

In total, the company plans to develop 275MW of BESS projects to complement its growing solar portfolio. In March, US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell completed EPC work on 764MW of solar PV projects in Wisconsin for Alliant.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
alliant energy, pv modules, pv power plants, us, wisconsin

Read Next

ftc solar

FTC Solar launches autonomous hail stow programme

June 3, 2024
FTC Solar has launched its Automated Hail Stow Solution, an automated programme to stow PV modules ahead of hailstorms.
The Ocotillo Wells project has entered operations. Image: Qcells

Qcells commissions 50MW California PV project with Meta PPA in place

June 3, 2024
Korean-owned solar manufacturer Qcells has commissioned a 50MW/200MWh solar-plus-storage project in California.
Solar panels in India.

Avaada wins 1,050MW of PV in Indian tender

May 31, 2024
Indian renewables developer Avaada Energy has secured a 1050MW contract in a tender issued by the government’s Renewable Energy Implementing Agency (REIA) and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).
A Lumet silver finger on silicon solar cell. Image: Lumet

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

May 31, 2024
Solar manufacturer Qcells has partnered with Lumet, a specialist in solar cell metallisation technology, to reduce the cost of its cell production lines.
thor swift via berkeley lab

LBNL: Wind and solar installations cut carbon emissions, generate US$249 billion between 2019 and 2022

May 30, 2024
A new report from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory found that new solar and wind capacity drove US$249 billion of economic benefits.
Maxeon’s module production plant in Mexico. Image: Maxeon Solar Technologies.

Maxeon posts US$14.9 million losses in delayed Q1 ’24 results

May 30, 2024
Maxeon Solar Technologies posted net losses of US$14.87 million in its Q1 2024 financial results. It also announced that its future utility-scale solar business will be “focused exclusively on the US”.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

India installs show 10% quarter-on-quarter decline in Q1 2024 with 367MW of rooftop solar

News

JinkoSolar unveils TOPCon perovskite tandem solar cell with 33.24% conversion efficiency

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Qcells to use ‘lowest cost, highest efficiency’ Lumet metallisation tech for cell production

News

‘No energy transition without transmission’: tackling the grid connection bottleneck in solar

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Upcoming Events

UK Solar Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
June 4, 2024
London, UK

Overcoming the hurdles in ramping-up solar cell production to maximum efficiency with MES

Upcoming Webinars
June 11, 2024
3:00 PM (BST) / 4:00 PM (CEST)

Inside the PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report: what’s needed to be high up in the Pyramid?

Upcoming Webinars
June 27, 2024
10am BST

Large Scale Solar Southern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
July 2, 2024
Athens, Greece

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
July 9, 2024
Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore
© Solar Media Limited 2024