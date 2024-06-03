Alliant Energy completes 200MW Wisconsin PV plant

The site has deployed more than 430,000 solar modules across 1,400 acres, Alliant said, and features biodiversity measures to create a hospitable habitat for pollinators. Construction was contracted to a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, the utility added.

Lisa Barton, president and CEO of Alliant, said: “The successful completion of the Grant County Solar Project is a milestone achievement on our journey toward a cleaner, more reliable and cost-effective energy future. Investing in a diverse energy mix is just one way we add value for customers while sustaining the economic and environmental health of the communities we serve.”

Beyond the solar element of the Grant County site, Alliant said that it plans to add a 100MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project to the same site. The Public Service Commission Wisconsin (PSCW) granted approvals for this project, and a second BESS expansion at the Wood County Solar Project, in August 2023.

In total, the company plans to develop 275MW of BESS projects to complement its growing solar portfolio. In March, US engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Burns & McDonnell completed EPC work on 764MW of solar PV projects in Wisconsin for Alliant.