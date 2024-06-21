‘Allowing homeowners more control’: SolarEdge on its new inverters and ONE management platform at Intersolar Europe 2024

SolarEdge also launched its TerraMax inverter, combined with its H13000 Power Optimizers, in Germany at the event, which is aimed for use in small-to-medium utility-scale installations. The company notes that this inverter, which includes up to 80-module string lengths, can reduce balance of system costs by as much as 50%.

Both of these inverters are managed under SolarEdge’s new ONE operating system, which Barnes called “a really bid advancement”.

“We’ve always focused on innovation, but historically that’s been more on the hardware side, but now we’re also looking at the software side,” explained Barnes. “For residential, it’s SolarEdge ONE, an energy optimisation system, allowing homeowners more control over the energy usage, dynamic [battery] tariffs, rate optimisation [and] different time of use profiles.”

Barnes noted that the system can be used to manage other aspects of the residential energy setup, including EV chargers and heat pumps. SolarEdge’s announcements follow the launch of a new project planning platform by software developer PVcase, as the solar sector, as a whole, pays more interest to O&M efficacy, as projects grow larger, and the potential productivity gains by optimising O&M functions grow in parallel.

‘A very fragmented market’

However, these more complex energy systems reflect what Barnes called “a very fragmented market” in the European solar sector, where the complexity and the number of variables across the continent present a challenge for manufacturers and developers.

“The portfolios that we have here, on the stand, have to adapt to a very wide range of customers and a very wide range of markets,” said Barnes.

This uncertainty is reflected in some of SolarEdge’s recent financial results. In the first quarter of this year, the company saw its inverter shipments increase to 946MW, a quarter-on-quarter increase that is also a fourfold year-on-year decrease. In January, the company announced plans to lay off 16% of its global workforce, to cut operating expenses following struggling sales figures.

However, Barnes suggested that shifting market conditions have a cyclical nature, that could be of benefit to SolarEdge.

“[Europe is] definitely a challenging region [but] things tend to go in cycles,” said Barnes. “I think the longer we work in a sector, the more experience we have, and the more that enables us to handle whatever might come in the future.”

“Managing data, and having a lot of data, has been quite routine for us. “The change that we’re seeing now is the shift in focus on cybersecurity. That’s the aspect of data management that’s the new and emerging trend for us, and something that we’re taking very seriously… especially in the UK with the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Act 2022 (PSTI) regulation introduced recently.”