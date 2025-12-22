Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 22, 2025
Projects, Power Plants
Americas

Latest

Altus Power expands US footprint with 234MW multi-state solar deal

News

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

News

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

News

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

News

Maturation of UK solar and storage has contributed to ‘execution’ risk

News

How storage and sophistication can limit financial risk in European solar PV

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

News

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Features, Interviews

Voltalia begins construction works at 43MW/135MWh solar-plus-storage in French Guiana

News

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Altus Power distributed solar facilities.
Altus Power’s project acquisition spans around 100 sites across 18 states in the US. Image: Altus Power.

US community and commercial & industrial (C&I) solar developer Altus Power has acquired a 234MW solar portfolio from independent power producer (IPP) Greenbacker. 

According to the firm, the projects span around 100 sites across 18 states and are backed by long-term contracts with a diverse customer base, including a global e-commerce and logistics company, a regional university and major utilities. 

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Try Premium for just $1

  • Full premium access for the first month at only $1
  • Converts to an annual rate after 30 days unless cancelled
  • Cancel anytime during the trial period
Start $1 Trial

Premium Benefits

  • Expert industry analysis and interviews
  • Digital access to PV Tech Power journal
  • Exclusive event discounts

Or get the full Premium subscription right away

Or continue reading this article for free

Get Basic (FREE) Subscription

The latest acquisitions mean Altus Power now owns and operates more than 1.3GW of commercial-scale solar assets across 30 states and the District of Columbia. Abhi Parmar, chief investment officer (CIO), Altus Power said that the acquisition “demonstrates the company’s ability to transact at scale and deliver reliable, cost-effective power solutions”. 

Earlier this year, Altus acquired ten community solar projects in Maryland from fellow developer Prospect14, adding 58.4MW of capacity to its development-stage portfolio. The company did not disclose an expected commissioning timeline. 

In February 2024, the company acquired an 84MW portfolio of commercial-scale solar projects from Vitol for US$118 million. The operating ground-mount, rooftop and carport assets serve schools, municipalities and community solar subscribers across New Jersey, New York and Maine, strengthening Altus’ north-east US presence. 

The news followed Altus’ US$100 million capital raise and its acquisition of 121MW of solar assets in North and South Carolina in January 2024. 

The company is a portfolio company of TPG Rise Climate Transition Infrastructure, acquired in February 2025 for US$2.2 billion. For this transaction, Winston & Strawn LLP served as Altus’s exclusive legal counsel.  

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

16 June 2026
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 16-17 June 2026, will be our fifth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2027 and beyond.
More Info
acquisition, altus power, greenbacker, pv power plants, solar pv, us

Read Next

Abigail Ross Hopper speaks to PV Tech Premium at Intersolar Europe 2025.

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

December 19, 2025
The US House of Representatives has passed a permitting reform bill reducing the environmental scrutiny on large energy projects.
Kiwa PVEL - UVID Chambers

PV Tech Power 44 out now: The evolution of PV quality assurance

December 18, 2025
The latest edition of our print journal, PV Tech Power, is out today and available to download, where we deep dive into PV quality assurance.
Image: Fraunhofer ISE
Premium

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

December 18, 2025
PV Talk: Paul Gebhardt of Fraunhofer ISE discusses reliability issues facing advanced PV modules, an issue which isn't going anywhere.
A T1 Energy manufacturing facility.

T1 Energy begins construction at 2.1GW TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas

December 17, 2025
T1 Energy has started construction on the 2.1GW first phase of its TOPCon cell manufacturing facility in Texas.
ATUM Solar Egypt groundbreaking ceremony JA Solar

JA Solar JV starts work on Egypt PV and storage manufacturing plant

December 17, 2025
JA Solar is a lead partner in a joint venture that broke ground this week on a new 2GW solar PV cell, 2GW module and 1GWh energy storage manufacturing facility in Egypt.
A Doral Renewables solar project.

Doral Renewables signs PPA for 270MW Kansas solar project

December 17, 2025
Doral Renewables has signed a PPA to sell power generated at its 270MW Lambs Draw solar PV project, which will be built in Kansas.
Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

BayWa r.e. sells 46MW floating solar PV plant in the Netherlands

News

Chinese polysilicon production has recorded its first decline in 12 years – CPIA

News

How storage and sophistication can limit financial risk in European solar PV

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

The solar industry is playing perpetual catch-up on module reliability

Features, Interviews

SEIA says SPEED Act is ‘unequal’ in treatment of solar PV

News

Pivot Energy raises US$225 million for community solar, CleanCapital secures US$185 million

News

Upcoming Events

Solar Finance & Investment Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
February 3, 2026
London, UK

SolarPLUS USA 2026

Solar Media Events
March 24, 2026
Dallas, Texas

SolarPLUS Europe

Solar Media Events
April 15, 2026
Milan, Italy

PV ModuleTech USA 2026

Solar Media Events
June 16, 2026
Napa, USA

SolarPLUS Central Eastern Europe 2026

Solar Media Events
November 24, 2026
Warsaw, Poland