Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Policy, Markets & Finance
Americas

Latest

Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

News

BrightNight and Cordelio Power finalise US$414 million funding for 300MW Box Canyon project

News

ACP: US adds 4.6GW of solar in Q1 2024, total installed capacity reaches 100GW

News

Australia approves 800MW solar-plus-storage project in Queensland

News

JinkoSolar provides TOPCon modules to Europe’s largest solar park

News

Efforts to bring US polysilicon and wafer supply face an uphill struggle. Here’s why

Features, Editors' Blog, Long Reads

European Commission publishes new recommendations for renewables permitting and installation

News

Silicon Ranch to build 110MW Tennessee PV project with electricity co-op

News

LONGi withdraws from Romanian PV project after EU ‘market distortions’ investigation

News

Growth in the face of war: Building solar in Ukraine

Long Reads, Featured Articles, Features
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, solar cells tariffs are to be increased from 25% to 50% in 2024. Image: President Biden via Twitter.

US President Joe Biden has announced a series of tariffs directed towards Chinese goods, including solar cells.

Under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, solar cells – whether assembled or not into modules – tariffs will increase from 25% to 50% this year in a move to “protect against China’s policy-driven overcapacity that depresses prices and inhibits the development of solar capacity outside of China.”

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

This newly announced tariff on solar cells follows suit on US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet L. Yellen saying in April that the US “wouldn’t want to rule out” protective trade measures to combat overcapacity of solar PV and energy storage manufacturing in China.

The increased tariffs on solar cells could make difficult the procurement of non-US made capacity due to the US facing an imbalance of domestic module capacity versus cells. In a guest blog in December last year, the advisory body, Clean Energy Associates (CEA) highlighted the disparity between module production capacity announced since the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and further upstream capacity to produce materials such as polysilicon.

“While we are still digging into the details, we’re glad to see the Biden administration take a step to strategically re-align 301 tariffs to help onshore US solar manufacturing and support solar manufacturing workers. As America works to build out manufacturing in key clean energy supply chains to reduce the country’s reliance on China’s supply chains, we need to use every tool at our disposal to boost the U.S. solar manufacturing industry,” said Mike Carr, executive director of the Solar Energy Manufacturers for America (SEMA) Coalition.

Another tariff increase directed towards Chinese goods, relates to batteries both for lithium-ion electric vehicle (EV) batteries and non-EV batteries, which you can read more about on our sister site Energy-Storage.news here.

In both instances tariffs will increase from 7.5% to 25%, although the timeframe will be different. For EV batteries this will occur in 2024, while for non-EV batteries it will happen in 2026. Finally, a tariff rate on battery parts will increase from 7.5% to 25% in 2024.

New AD/CVD petition

This is the latest development in trading tariffs between the US and China, which saw last month a consortium of solar manufacturers – including First Solar, QCells and Meyer Burger among others – filing an antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petition to the US Department of Commerce (DOC) and International Trade Commission (ITC), alleging “potentially illegal trade practices by Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam that are injuring the US solar industry”.

US renewables firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) predicted that the solar industry’s latest anti-dumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petition could result in a potential bottleneck of duty-free solar cells.

A previous AD/CVD case, brought by manufacturer Auxin Solar, found in August 2023 five solar manufacturers guilty of circumventing US import tariffs. However, no duties have yet been collected due to Biden introducing a two-year waiver on the tariffs that is set to end next month.

Lifting bifacial exemption

A report from Reuters last month mentioned that the Biden administration was expected to lift a trade exemption for bifacial solar modules imported to the US. This report came only mere weeks after two US senators – Jon Ossof and Reverend Raphael Warnock – urged the Biden administration to lift the exemption – under Section 201 of the Trade Act of 1974 – in order to support the domestic solar manufacturing industry.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

21 May 2024
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 21-22 May 2024, will be our third PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2025 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024

26 November 2024
Málaga, Spain
Understanding PV module supply to the European market in 2025. PV ModuleTech Europe 2024 is a two-day conference that tackles these challenges directly, with an agenda that addresses all aspects of module supplier selection; product availability, technology offerings, traceability of supply-chain, factory auditing, module testing and reliability, and company bankability.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2025

11 March 2025
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
biden administration, domestic manufacturing, joe biden, section 301, solar cells, solar tariffs, Trade Act of 1974, trade tariffs, us, us manufacturing

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Global module prices are near the bottom, Chinese PV giants say

News

LONGi withdraws from Romanian PV project after EU ‘market distortions’ investigation

News

ReNew inks 800MW of solar PV PPAs in India

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

News

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024