DAH Solar starts construction 10GW vertically integrated PV plant in China

This is the latest solar PV manufacturing plant for the company which already has four with a cumulative annual nameplate capacity of 5.5GW for solar cells and 10GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules as of 2024. DAH Solar did not mention the technology that will be produced at the Shanxi vertically integrated plant, however all its modules use TOPCon.

Earlier this year the company achieved a 26.5% mass production efficiency of its TOPCon solar cells.

DAH Solar is the latest manufacturing company to start construction of a vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant. Earlier this week, US-based solar manufacturer SEG Solar signed a land utilisation agreement in the Batang Regency, Indonesia to build a 5GW vertically integrated solar manufacturing plant. Built in several phases, the first one is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 with an annual nameplate capacity of 5GW for solar cells and 3GW for modules.