SolarPower Europe launches digital map for agriPV projects

The map also offers multiple filters to help users navigate. In addition to capacity ranges and the types of projects, the map can also showcase different technology used in agriPV projects, such as farm rooftop PV, ground-mounted solar, interrow PV projects where the farming activity takes place between the rows, and overhead PV projects where farming activities take place underneath the modules.

“With this digital map providing an overview of agriPV installations across Europe, we aim to illustrate the current development of this market and enable tracking of its progress,” said Eva Vandest, chair of SolarPower Europe’s land use and permitting workstream.

Lina Dubina, policy advisor on sustainability at SolarPower Europe, said that many agriPV projects featured on the map incorporate biodiversity initiatives aimed at preserving and enhancing ecosystems.

“These initiatives include tracking wildflowers as well as various animal species, further underscoring the environmental benefits of agriPV integration,” Dubina added.

However, in a blow to the European agriPV sector, the Italian government banned solar PV installations on agricultural land recently.

Italy’s solar trade association Italia Solare said the decision would cost Italy €60 billion (US$64.5 billion). It added that the government’s stated aim of around 50GW of solar PV deployed by 2030 would be achievable “without any significant damage to agriculture and the landscape,” and that around 50% of this target could be met with just 1% of currently unoccupied agricultural land.

Also in Italy, the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) issued a decree earlier this year to pave the way to deploy €1.7 billion towards developing over 1GW of agriPV projects.