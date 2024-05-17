Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

GreenYellow acquires Grow Energy Management and 120MW Polish and Portuguese portfolio

By JP Casey
Markets & Finance, Companies
Europe

Latest

PV Price Watch: n-type polysilicon price falls to US$5.5/kg

Features, Editors' Blog

SEIA: over quarter of solar systems installed since IRA passage in US

News

DOC opens AD/CVD investigation into Southeast Asian solar cells

News

GreenYellow acquires Grow Energy Management and 120MW Polish and Portuguese portfolio

News

SolarPower Europe launches digital map for agriPV projects

News

Silfab and Schneider Electric sign IRA 45X manufacturing transferability deal

News

Enfinity Global secures financing for 1.2GW solar and wind portfolio in India

News

LBNL: residential solar PV installations remain flat since NEM 3.0 in California

News

DAH Solar starts construction 10GW TOPCon vertically integrated PV plant in China

News

Voltalia to build 126MW PV plant in Uzbekistan, signs 500MW/1,000MWh BESS complex deal

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
greenyellow and gem leadership
“GreenYellow is the ideal partner for the next stage of our growth,” says Miguel Almeida Henriques (fourth left). Image: GreenYellow

French renewables firm GreenYellow has bought Grow Energy Management (GEM), acquiring its 120MW portfolio of PV projects in Portugal and Poland.

The portfolio consists of projects currently in operation and under development and includes a 100MW rooftop solar portfolio currently under construction at buildings belonging to Polish supermarket chain Biedronka. GEM originally signed a deal to install the panels at 2,000 Biedronka stores in 2022, aiming to complete construction in 2025, and GreenYellow will continue this work.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The transaction includes a swap of shares between GreenYellow Portugal and GEM, and GreenYellow noted that the new company will continue to “develop the group’s flagship offers,” such as the Biedronka rooftop portfolio.

“GreenYellow is the ideal partner for the next stage of our growth, bringing both the financial capacity and technical expertise to accelerate our development to provide the best decentralised solar energy production and energy efficiency solutions for our customers at affordable and sustainable prices, helping to reduce carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and more sustainable future,” said Miguel Almeida Henriques, GEM CEO and co-CEO of GreenYellow Portugal.

Almeida Henriques, alongside Miguel Magalhães and Bernardo Matos, will lead GreenYellow Portugal, as the company looks to install 100MW of distributed solar over the next three years. GreenYellow plans to invest “nearly” €150 million (US$162.6 million) over this period in Poland and Portugal to deliver on these targets.

The news follows considerable growth in the Polish solar sector, with the Institute for Renewable Energy (IEO) reporting earlier this year that Poland had 17GW of solar capacity in operation, almost double that of its wind capacity. Growth such as this will be important if Europe, as a whole, is to meet its ambitious solar targets, with last year’s updated National and Energy Climate Plans (NECPs) increasing the EU’s capacity installation target by 90GW.

acquisitions, commercial and industrial solar, deals, distributed solar, europe, gem, greenyellow, grow energy management, National Energy and Climate Plan, necp, poland, portugal, rooftop solar

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Biden to increase Section 301 tariffs on solar cells to 50%

News

Silfab and Schneider Electric sign IRA 45X manufacturing transferability deal

News

Carbon to launch French PV manufacturing in autumn 2025 with 500MW pilot plant

News

LBNL: residential solar PV installations remain flat since NEM 3.0 in California

News

European renewable ambitions on track as green hydrogen era beckons

News

ANALYSIS: BP world energy review highlights the need for solar to pick up the pace

Editors' Blog

Upcoming Events

Energy Storage Summit Australia 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Sydney, Australia

PV ModuleTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2024
Napa, USA

Renewable Energy Revenues Summit 2024

Solar Media Events
May 22, 2024
London, UK

Solar trackers: rapid installation and algorithmic optimisation

Upcoming Webinars
May 29, 2024
11am (EDT) / 5pm (CEST)

Advancing TOPCon PV Technology: The innovation behind ASTRO N7 and N7s modules

Upcoming Webinars
May 30, 2024
11am (CEST)
© Solar Media Limited 2024