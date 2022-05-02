Subscribe
Group Licence
Requires Subscription: PV Tech Premium
Editors' Blog, Features

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

By Carrie Xiao
Cell Processing, Companies, Fab & Facilities, Financial & Legal, Manufacturing, Markets & Finance, Materials, Modules
Asia & Oceania, Central & East Asia, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

ANALYSIS: How the solar industry’s leading China-listed manufacturers fared in 2021

Editors' Blog, Features

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

News

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

News

US DOE announces 20 finalists for its American-Made Solar Prize, cash prizes and support provided

News

Investor KKR launches renewables platform Aster aimed at Southeast-Asia

News

Tesla chief Elon Musk wins US$13bn court case over SolarCity acquisition

News
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on email
Email

Last week was results season for solar manufacturers in China, with much of the industry’s upstream confirming both their annual reports for 2021 and performance in the opening quarter of 2022. As such, it gives outsiders the opportunity to assess how the market leaders fared comparatively, having to navigate what was an incredibly challenging period.

LONGi maintained its status at the summit of the solar manufacturing stakes, its operating revenue climbing to RMB80.9 billion (US$12.25 billion), with net profit topping RMB9 billion (US$1.36 billion). LONGi was followed by polysilicon and solar cell producer Tongwei, which saw revenue climb to RMB63.5 billion (US$9.6 billion) and net profits exceed RMB8.2 billion (US$1.24 billion).

Wafer provider Zhonghuan Semiconductor (TZS) and module manufacturers Trina Solar, JinkoSolar and JA Solar all demonstrated their ability to withstand turbulence in the supply chain, with revenues and net profits climbing, as indicated by the graph below.

LONGi tops industry wafer and module shipment rankings

LONGi operating revenue grew 48.3% year-on-year, taking net profit past the RMB9 billion mark for the first time. Shipping just over 70GW of wafers and 38.5GW of modules – an increase of more than 55% year-on-year – fired the company to that performance, with gross margin also coming in at 20.2%.

Since listing in 2012, LONGi’s operating revenue has climbed at a CAGR of 53.5% and, for 2022, the business is forecasting for that figure to exceed RMB100 billion, with a capacity expansion plan to boot.

Wafer capacity (GW)Cell capacity (GW)Module capacity (GW)
2021 capacity1053760
2022 planned1506085

LONGi is also paving the way to lead in technology development, investing some RMB4.4 billion in R&D last year, roughly 5.4% of its revenue. By means of comparison, Tongwei’s annual report earlier this week stated that it would be spending around 3.2% of its revenue on R&D next year.

Tongwei extends grip over polysilicon and solar markets

In 2021, Tongwei’s operating revenue grew by 43.6% to RMB63.5 billion, helping net profit more than double to RMB8.2 billion.

Tongwei’s solar cell and module business delivered the largest share of that total revenue figure, totalling RMB24.9 billion, while its polysilicon and chemical business delivered revenues of RMB18.8 billion.

Although that division may be the company’s third largest revenue source, it has been the main driver for profit growth with a gross margin of 66.69%, far higher than Tongwei’s other business units. The company has benefitted greatly from a period in which polysilicon average selling prices have remained elevated while it has simultaneously been able to realise new production capacity. In 2021, the company’s silicon material sales volume reached 107,700MT, with an average trading price of RMB155,800/ton.

Tongwei’s cell production capacity is also on the up, the company having topped cell shipments for the previous five years. By the end of last year Tongwei’s cell capacity reached 45GW, with 1GW of cell capacity for each of heterojunction and TOPCon cell technologies, those pilot lines having been ramped as planned.

For the year ahead, Tongwei said that its high-purity silicon business is expected to achieve more than 180,000MT of production and sales in 2022, while its cell production and sales target is 40GW.

TZS taking the lead in n-type wafers

TZS has climbed solar’s manufacturing ranks rapidly. The company more than doubled its operating revenue to RMB41.1 billion in 2021, while net profit more than trebled to RMB4 billion. That performance was driven largely by the fact its silicon wafer output grew in tandem with an increase in prices, that segment making up around three-quarters of total revenue.

TZS has been able to capitalise on demand for large-area wafers, which significantly exceeded supply throughout 2021. Last year TZS dominated both the wafer export market and took the largest share of the n-type silicon wafer market, setting the company’s stall out for n-type transition.

Technology has been a key driver behind this. TZS introduced its G12 + efficient overlay platform while driving its production capacity, with its module business revenue reporting a doubling of revenue in the reporting period. Production capacity of TZS’ overlay module reached 11GW in Q1 2022, a capacity that is expected to increase to 20GW by the end of this year.

Trina Solar bidding to cement second position

Trina Solar’s solar module business managed to sidestep supply chain issues to record revenue growth of more than 55% in 2021, accounting for 77% of the business’ total revenue last year. Growth in its system products business unit was more modest, its revenue climbing 14% to RMB4.56 billion.

Cell capacity (GW)Module capacity (GW)
2021 capacity3550
2022 planned5065

As one of the chief proponents of 210mm modules, Trina Solar has looked to lean into its technological capabilities to differentiate itself from other module manufacturers. Its cell and module capacities will grow by 42% and 30% respectively this year, with a target set of shipping 43GW of modules in 2022, a figure which would see it top all bar LONGi if current guidance maintains.

Jinko plotting a course for n-type dominance

JinkoSolar witnessed its PV module business revenue climb by 15.8% in 2021, a more modest rate of growth than others in the ‘Solar Module Super League’ (SMSL). Nevertheless, revenue from its wafer and cell business units climbed by 154% and 152% respectively – albeit from small bases – a nod towards its vertically integrated capacity expansion plan both at home and abroad.

Capacity expansion projects in Chuxiong, Sichuan, Hefei and Jianshan in China, as well as facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, were all successful ramped in 2021, leaving the manufacturer with wafering capacity of 32.5GW, cell capacity of 24GW and module capacity of 45GW at the year’s end.

But it is n-type where much of Jinko’s investment now lays, the company currently ramping 16GW of n-type cell production capacity with the stated aim of dominating that emerging market, while also leading on the enhancement of n-type efficiency.

Manufacturer2021 shipments2022 shipment target
LONGi38.52GW60GW
Trina Solar24.8GW43GW
JA SolarUndisclosed40GW
JinkoSolar22.23GW35 – 40GW
Canadian Solar14.5GW20 – 22GW
Risen8.1GW20 – 25GW
TOTAL~132GW*218 – 230GW
*Estimate

JA Solar growing its vertically-integrated model in 2022

The last to report this year, JA Solar recorded total revenue of RMB41.3 billion and net profits of RMB2 billion, year-on-year increases of 59.8% and 35.3% respectively. It shipped 25.45GW of solar cells and modules through the reporting period, 60% of which were bound for overseas markets.

By the end of 2021, JA’s module capacity was nearly 40GW, and its silicon wafer and cell capacity was about 80% of that figure, reflecting JA’s bid to become highly vertically-integrated and have great oversight of its supply chain.

It is forecasting for cell and module shipments to fall within the 35 – 40GW range this year – the precise same shipments range afforded by JinkoSolar, while its module capacity is set to exceed 50GW with the company maintaining that 80% figure for wafer and cell capacity.

Subscribe to PV Tech Premium to Access

Smart Energy 2022

4 May 2022
Smart Energy 2022 provides the entire renewables industry the opportunity to come together; manufacturers, distributors, project developers, financiers and many more. Don’t miss this biggest all things renewables event in Australia. Expert speakers, newest trends & products, latest smart solutions, brilliant networking opportunities – all in one and FREE to attend. Join Over 5,000 attendees to innovate and connect at ICC Sydney – 4 & 5 May 2022 – Register free today!

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

4 May 2022
Join Finlay Colville (PV Tech) and Jenya Meydbray (PVEL) for this free 1 hour webinar answering the key questions about sourcing PV modules for the U.S. market. Click here for more information and registration.

RE+ Southeast

11 May 2022
Solar and Energy Storage Southeast is now RE+ Southeast! The Southeastern clean energy market is a powerhouse. Join your colleagues for the only event focused on the trends, policy, and forecasting for this market.

Intersolar Europe

11 May 2022
Intersolar Europe is the world’s leading exhibition for the solar industry. It takes place as part of The smarter E Europe – the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry. It focuses on photovoltaics, solar thermal technologies, solar power plants, grid infrastructure, and solutions for the integration of renewable energies. Under the motto “Connecting solar business,” manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and project planners and developers from around the world meet in Munich every year to discuss the latest developments and trends, explore innovations firsthand and meet potential new customers. Intersolar Europe will take place from May 11–13, 2022, at Messe München. It is held in parallel to three more energy exhibitions as part of the innovation hub for new energy solutions. At the accompanying Intersolar Europe Conference, renowned experts shed light on hot topics in the international solar industry. After three decades of working towards a sustainable energy supply for the future, Intersolar, the world’s leading exhibition series for the solar industry, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Having started off as the local Solar ’91 exhibition, Intersolar has evolved to become the most important solar industry platform in the world. The exhibition brings together pioneers and drivers of innovation within the solar industry, since 2018 under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe innovative platform. Intersolar Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim, and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).

Green Hydrogen Summit

17 May 2022
With hydrogen now a central part of many nations’ decarbonisation plans there remains an elephant in the room; how do we produce truly clean green hydrogen in the volumes needed to support this burgeoning Hydrogen ecosystem, at comparable prices to grey or blue Hydrogen? Without a route to green hydrogen at scale, efforts to transition to hydrogen will not contribute to the 2050 target of net zero. With this in mind, the third annual Green Hydrogen Summit will examine every aspect of achieving cost- competitive green hydrogen at scale. The Summit will provide a comprehensive view of the entire green hydrogen ecosystem, including the regulations and incentives countries are deploying, the business models to deploy electrolysis projects, the infrastructure upgrades needed to transport and store hydrogen at scale, and the industrial applications for the hydrogen being produced. Now into its third year, and with an audience made up of government officials, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas grids and off-takers the summit will bring together delegates with leading experts to share the latest case studies, inspire action, and make the connections to realise the potential of green hydrogen.

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

17 May 2022
This webinar will explore the impact of high data volumes and new interfaces on the solar sector’s IT landscape, including manufacturing execution systems (MES) software, by focussing on three core trends and technology factors, namely production complexity, production capacity and maintenance and uptime in the context of digitalization. Which MES function modules can be used to meet the requirements of trends and technologies will be shown in further discussions. Specifically, the criteria and features of MES software for the PV industry that should not be missing from any requirement list, detailing high-performance data handling, virtual wafer tracking and mobile maintenance management will be discussed. Finally, Kontron AIS will explain function modules in detail using examples from practical use of its FabEagle®MES.

Read Next

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

April 29, 2022
Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has slashed its US solar installation forecasts by 24GW over the next two years following the US government’s decision to investigate the circumvention of duties in Southeast Asia, claiming 100,000 solar jobs will be lost as a result.   
PV Tech Premium

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

April 29, 2022
More than ever before, solar developers are implementing measures to support animal habitats and improve the biodiversity of their sites. Alice Grundy explores how this cohabitation can be encouraged- and the challenges left to tackle.

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

April 29, 2022
Heterojunction cell and module manufacturer Meyer Burger has started development of a new module facility with an additional 400MW in Germany to cater for European demand.

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

April 29, 2022
JinkoSolar has increased its PV manufacturing capacity expansion plans for 2022 once again in spite of margin pressure affecting its bottom line, citing accelerating demand in Europe and beyond.

Waaree signs multi-year 1GW cell supply agreement with CubicPV, targets Indian utility-scale market

April 28, 2022
Indian module manufacturer Waaree Energies has struck a multi-year supply agreement with CubicPV, a merger between US-based wafer producer 1366 Technologies and Hunt Perovskite Technologies (HPT), under which Waaree will receive 1GW of silicon cells per year from CubicPV’s Indian factory.

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

April 28, 2022
Off-grid solar specialist Sun King has raised US$260 million in a Series D funding round aimed to expand global access to affordable solar energy across Africa and Asia.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

SEIA calls AD/CVD case ‘monumental loss’ for US as it slashes solar forecasts by 24GW and warns of 100,000 job losses

News

JinkoSolar raises capacity plans once again despite margin pressure on back of n-type shift

News

Cohabitation necessary: what’s new in combining solar PV with animal habitats

Editors' Blog, Featured Articles, Features

Sun King to expand sustainable energy access in Africa and Asia after US$260m funding round

News

Meyer Burger optimising production expansion to 1.4GW in Germany to cater for European demand

News

Chinese producers tighten hold over polysilicon production rankings as expansions gather pace

News

Upcoming Events

Identifying & qualifying new PV module suppliers for the U.S. market in 2023

Upcoming Webinars
May 4, 2022
10am PDT (6pm BST)

Green Hydrogen Summit

Solar Media Events
May 17, 2022
Lisbon, Portugal

New PV technologies, new data needs: How MES software trends can optimise PV manufacturing

Upcoming Webinars
May 17, 2022
4:00 PM (CEST) | About 30 minutes

PV ModuleTech U.S. Special Edition

Solar Media Events
June 14, 2022
Napa, USA

Solar & Storage Finance USA

Solar Media Events
October 4, 2022
New York, USA
© Solar Media Limited 2021