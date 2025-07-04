Germany innovation tender ends up four times oversubscribed with €0.0615/kWh average price

In total, 29 solar-plus-storage bids were successful, with an average volume-weighted price of €0.0615/kWh (US$0.0724/kWh), a considerable decrease from the previous innovation tender’s average price, which reached €0.0709/kWh in October 2024. Prices of successful bids ranged from €0.05/kWh to €0.0639/kWh.

The capacity awarded also decreased due to the volume put up for auction dropping from 583MW in October 2024 to 486MW.

Klaus Müller, president of the Federal Network Agency, said: “The latest innovation tender round set a record: The bid volume exceeded 2GW for the first time. This demonstrates that interest in the various forms of renewable generation on the market remains high.”

Recent German tenders for ground-mounted solar and residential solar have ended up oversubscribed, showing an ongoing interest in projects to bid in the country’s solar PV tenders. The agency expects to tender more than 10GW of solar PV in 2025 between the two types of tenders, as the country targets 215GW of installed solar PV by 2030. Earlier this year, Germany passed the 100GW threshold of installed solar PV, according to data from the German Federal Network Agency.

The southeastern federal state of Bavaria was awarded the most capacity, volume-wise, with 137MW across 12 projects, followed by Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony with 124MW and 49MW, respectively.

The total volume tendered in 2025 for the innovation tenders is 900MW and will be split evenly between the two tenders, with the next one to be held on 1 September 2025.