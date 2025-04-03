Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Anti-hail TOPCon solar PV modules from Canadian Solar get first deployment in Australia

By George Heynes
Modules, Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

News

Anti-hail TOPCon solar PV modules from Canadian Solar get first deployment in Australia

News

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

Italy launches second agriPV tender to allocate €320 million

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: wafer prices go up, TCL Zhonghuan wafer shipments milestone, Complant secures EPC contract

News

Vale sells stake in Brazilian renewable power portfolio for US$1 billion

News

Australia’s solar PV industry hinges on China’s influence

Features, Interviews, Long Reads

Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

News

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Flow Power’s 5.8MW Cootamundra solar PV plant in New South Wales (pictured). Image: Flow Power.

Solar manufacturer Canadian Solar has partnered with Australian energy retailer Flow Power to supply anti-hail solar modules for a solar PV power plant in South Australia.

The 6.14MW Coonawarra solar PV power plant, which includes plans for a 15MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system (BESS), will be the first time the anti-hail TOPCon technology has been deployed in Australia.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The modules will be delivered in 2025 and provide additional protection to the PV plant during extreme weather conditions. The first phase of the Coonawarra Energy Project will begin later this year, with the solar modules set to be installed in the “coming months”. 

Tom Harrison, Flow Power’s general manager of energy projects, hinted that the company would likely use Canadian Solar’s TOPCon anti-hail modules in its upcoming energy projects.

“By integrating anti-hail technology into our solar farms, we are not only enhancing the durability of our assets but also ensuring greater reliability for our customers, even in extreme weather conditions,” Harrison said.

Flow Power, established in 2008, has a portfolio that encompasses solar PV, wind, and energy storage. The group is pursuing several notable projects, including the 5MW Monarto solar-plus-storage site in South Australia and the 5.8MW Cootamundra solar PV plant in New South Wales.

Hail could cause millions of dollars in damage

South Australia has been known to experience extreme weather conditions, such as thunderstorms, “golf ball-sized hail,” and intense winds. In 2016, the Australian state even saw seven tornado strikes in Millicent, in the southeast of the state and around 61km west of the Coonawarra power plant.

The state’s weather is often impacted by the Southern Ocean to the south and the continental interior to the north. These can sometimes produce high-temperature contrasts and extreme weather conditions at any time of the year.

In terms of hail, damage from these can heavily impact solar installations, disrupt energy production and supply and cause millions of dollars of damage. This has become a prominent issue in the global solar industry and has been covered on several occasions on PV Tech.

Alongside a changing climate, which can bring more frequent extreme weather events like hailstorms, the construction of solar modules themselves can affect the impact of hail.

A report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL)—an entity under the US Department of Energy (DOE)—found that thinner and taller modules were contributing to an increase in cracks and breakages.

Larger dimensions and thinner glass—a byproduct of the slim price margins affecting most module manufacturers at the moment—also make the modules more susceptible to hail damage.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech Europe 2026

10 March 2026
Frankfurt, Germany
The conference will gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info
anti-hail, bess, canadian solar, extreme weather, flow power, pv modules, pv power plants, solar pv, south australia, weather

Read Next

Image: Potentia Energy.

Potentia Energy completes acquisition of 1.2GW renewables portfolio in Australia

April 3, 2025
Image-by-GCL-Tech
Premium

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

April 2, 2025
GCL Technology has removed itself from the Xinjiang region and abandoned the Siemens method of polysilicon production.
Trina Solar TOPCon products.

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

April 1, 2025
PERC solar PV technology is “all but obsolete” in Europe, as the flow of cheap N-type products coming from China is unlikely to abate.
Avangrid's True North project adds to Meta's solar PV offtake tab in Texas. Image: Avangrid

Meta inks purchase agreement for 150MW floating PV project in Singapore, continues Texas expansion

April 1, 2025
US data and technology giant Meta has signed a renewable energy purchase agreement (REPA) for a 150MWp floating solar project in Singapore.
Image: Pacific Energy.

Pacific Energy completes 61MW solar-wind hybrid to power Western Australian gold mine

April 1, 2025
Pacific Energy has completed developing a 61MW solar-wind hybrid renewable energy project to power a gold mine in Western Australia.
Solargis' Evaluate 2.0 platform.

Moving beyond TMY: Why the solar industry needs time series data for PV project evaluation

March 31, 2025
As solar projects become more complex, Typical Meteorological Year data is holding the industry back, according to Solargis' Marcel Suri.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

PERC technology is ‘obsolete’ in Europe and low PV prices are here to stay – report

News

India almost trebles cell manufacturing capacity to 25GW in 12 months to March 2025

News

Flexibility ‘holds key’ to supporting Europe’s energy transition – report

News

GCL backs FBR over Siemens process to ‘remain competitive’ in cutthroat polysilicon industry

News

Enlight secures finance for 403MW Country Acres solar-plus-storage project

News

Vale sells stake in Brazilian renewable power portfolio for US$1 billion

News

Upcoming Events

Intersolar Summit Brasil Nordeste 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
April 23, 2025
Fortaleza, Brazil

Large Scale Solar USA 2025

Solar Media Events
April 29, 2025
Dallas, Texas

Intersolar Europe 2025

Media Partners, Solar Media Events
May 7, 2025
Munich, Germany

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.