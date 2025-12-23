Subscribe To Premium
ArcelorMittal commits US$903 million to three solar, wind and energy storage projects in India 

By Shreeyashi Ojha
December 23, 2025
The PV Review, 2025: China tackles module oversupply, creating cautious optimism ahead of 2026

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

Solar cybersecurity goes 'mainstream': SolarPower Europe chair talks cybersecurity trends in 2025 and 2026

ArcelorMittal commits US$903 million to three solar, wind and energy storage projects in India 

Saatvik Solar secures solar module order worth US$54.2 million

Researchers tackle TOPCon 'efficiency-cost-bifaciliaty trilemma'

China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

The PV Review, 2025: A year of performance and reliability issues for TOPCon and n-type solar PV modules

According to the company, once completed, the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW. Image: ArcelorMittal.

Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal is investing INR81 billion (US$903 million) in three renewable energy projects across three states in India.

The investment includes a 36MW solar plant in Amaravati, Maharashtra, scheduled for completion in the first half of 2027. It also covers a 400MW solar project with 500MWh of battery energy storage in Bikaner, Rajasthan, targeted for completion in the first half of 2028.

In addition, the investment spans a hybrid project in Bachau, Gujarat, comprising 50MW of wind, 300MW of solar, and 300MWh of integrated battery storage, also due for completion in the first half of 2028.

“With these new projects, we are doubling our renewable energy capacity in India,” said Aditya Mittal, CEO, ArcelorMittal. “Our approach is to invest in projects that are sustainable, economically sound, and aligned with our ambition to make a meaningful contribution to the energy transition.”

According to the company, once completed, the projects will double ArcelorMittal’s renewable energy capacity in India to 2GW. Total capital expenditure for the projects is expected to reach US$0.9 billion.

The power generated will be supplied to AMNS India, ArcelorMittal’s 60:40 steelmaking joint venture with Nippon Steel, to support operations at its Hazira steel plant in Gujarat.

In addition to ArcelorMittal’s three new projects, AMNS India is developing its own renewable energy project in Bachau, Gujarat, mirroring the parent company’s hybrid development in both location and scope.

The 550MW project comprises 300MW of solar capacity and 250MW of wind power. This builds on ArcelorMittal’s initial 1GW renewables project in India, which began supplying clean energy to AMNS India earlier this year.

Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal is also developing renewable energy projects in Brazil and Argentina through joint venture partnerships. Once fully operational, its projects across India, Brazil and Argentina are expected to deliver a combined 3.3GW of power generation capacity.

Bitola III solar project is expected to generate 180.9GWh of renewable electricity annually. Image: EBRD

134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia backed by EBRD and KfW

December 23, 2025
EBRD and KfW will provide €87 million (US$102.2 million) in debt financing for a 134MWdc solar project in North Macedonia.
The order is scheduled to be delivered by December 2026. Image: Saatvik Green Energy.

Saatvik Solar secures solar module order worth US$54.2 million

December 23, 2025
Saatvik Green Energy, through its subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries, has secured solar PV module orders worth INR4.8 billion (US$54.2 million).
World Trade Organization

China files WTO solar subsidy complaint against India

December 22, 2025
The Chinese government has lodged a complaint against India with the World Trade Organization over alleged subsidies to its solar industry.
The financing, led by SEB Lithuania and Swedbank Lithuania, will support three renewable energy assets.

European Energy wins approval for 1.1GW solar project in Australia

December 22, 2025
European Energy has secured approval for its 1.1GW Upper Calliope solar project in Queensland near Gladstone, Australia. 
The modules will be manufactured at Emmvee’s facilities in Dabaspet and Sulibele, Karnataka and installed at KPI Green’s facility in the western state of Gujarat, India. Image: Emmvee.

Emmvee expands manufacturing with 2.5GW 6GW module line, announces 6GW solar cell and module facility

December 22, 2025
Emmvee, through its subsidiary Emmvee Energy, has begun operations at its 2.5GW solar module manufacturing plant in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
TS_Orange Grove Project Photo

Preventing voltage drops through strategic eBOS design

December 22, 2025
As utility-scale solar projects grow, managing voltage drops remains a critical challenge for EPCs and system designers. Jason Coleman of Terrasmart explores how optimising eBOS architecture offers a solution while delivering cost savings.
