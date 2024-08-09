Subscribe To Premium
Array Technologies posts increased revenue and earnings in Q2 2024

By Will Norman
Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

Australia’s first Renewable Energy Zone transitions into delivery phase

Australian PV cell innovator SunDrive Solar confirms job cuts as it ‘sharpens focus’

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink
Q2 2024 revenue was US$255.8 million, up from US$153.4 million in Q1, the company said. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker provider Array Technologies has posted increased revenues and EBITDA in Q2 2024 compared with the first quarter of the year.

At the same time, the company said that US trade laws and tax credits had created some uncertainty in the solar project market.

Q2 2024 revenue was US$255.8 million, up from US$153.4 million in Q1. However, revenue in Q2 2024 was just over half that posted in the same period 2023: US$507.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$55.4 million, a sequential increase from US$26.2 million in Q1 but down significantly from US$155.5 million in Q2 2023. Net income for the quarter attributable to common shareholders was US$12 million, with adjusted income per share of US$0.20.

Array Technologies’ CEO, Kevin Hostetler, said: “We finished the second quarter with strong performance and execution and are pleased with the continued demand we’re seeing in our high-probability pipeline. Our order book remains healthy at over US$2 billion and we’re encouraged by our customers’ interest in our portfolio of products and services and the longer-term tailwinds supporting utility-scale solar as one of the lowest-cost options to satisfy rapidly growing energy needs.”

Earlier this week, the company launched a new wireless tracker system, SkyLink, which it claims can increase flexibility and optimisation possibilities for solar arrays. The trackers are less reliant on the power grid, and can subsequently move independently to respond to weather conditions.

When reporting the company’s earnings, Hostetler said that some headwinds had been affecting the market: “While we’re seeing positive long-term momentum in the market, our customers continue to report struggles with short-term dynamics causing project delays, which has caused us to reduce our revenue outlook for the year.

“Notably, the recent AD/CVD petitions and the interpretation of the new IRA domestic content elective safe harbour table are new factors that have created some uncertainty in the US market and changed timelines for some customers’ projects.”

The antidumping and countervailing duty (AD/CVD) petitions introduced in May have cause price and supply uncertainty for project developers. If successful, tariffs will be placed on solar cells imported from Southeast Asian countries (four major suppliers to the US) which analyst firm Clean Energy Associates (CEA) has said could cause a cell supply bottleneck and raise both imported and US-made PV module prices.

Array Technologies is affected by the domestic content tax credit because of its US manufacturing presence. Some of the guidance on the scheme is currently unclear.

Hostetler continued: “Internationally, we’ve also witnessed a rapid devaluation of the Brazilian Real which has caused developers to delay projects in Brazil as they work through renegotiating power purchase agreements. Within this challenging environment, we continue to focus on setting Array up for success to support growth in 2025 and beyond, and remain confident in our operational execution, continued innovation through new product launches like SkyLink, and enhanced customer and industry engagement.”

Forecasting to the full year 2024, the company expects revenue to be in the range of US$900 million to US$1,000 million, adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of US$185 million to US$210 million and adjusted net income per share to be in the range of US$0.64 to US$0.74.

The House passed the measure in a 220-213 vote, with one Democrat voting against. Image: Image: Pixabay.

Republican congress members warn against repealing IRA energy credits

August 9, 2024
Data released this week by American Clean Power Association (ACP) showed that, since mid-2022, US$500 billion of investment has been planned for clean energy production and generation projects in the US.
QCells' existing Georgia facility. Image: QCells.

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

August 9, 2024
The 3.3GW nameplate capacity facility will produce silicon ingots, wafers, cells and modules in what will be the largest vertically integrated solar manufacturing hub in the US.
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

August 8, 2024
The new system builds on the capacities of DuraTrack and OmniTrack offerings, reducing dependence on power grids and adding more flexibility and optimisation possibilities.
Rooftop solar panels.

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

August 8, 2024
In the three months to 30th June 2024, SunRun generated total revenue of US$523.8 million, down YoY from US$590.1 million in Q2 2023.
“We’ve always focused on innovation, but historically that’s been more on the hardware side, but now we’re also looking at the software side,” said Christelle Barnes. Image: SolarEdge.

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

August 8, 2024
Israel-headquartered solar inverter supplier SolarEdge has reported a quarterly decline in shipments in the second quarter of 2024 with 873MW.
The 90MW Happy Solar project in Arkansas, developed by Lightsource bp. Image: JERA Nex

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

August 8, 2024
This is JERA Nex’s first foray into the US solar market and was executed in partnership with JERA Americas.

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

News

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

News

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

News

DOE backs Qcells with US$1.45 billion loan for Georgia manufacturing hub

News

