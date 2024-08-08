Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

Among the new features of SkyLink are an eight linked-row architecture with passive wind mitigation, PV string-powered brushless DC motors, Zigbee wireless communication, and a suite of SmarTrack features.

With the tracker powered by the PV system, it can move independently of the grid status and be responsive in case of hail or snow accumulation.

Moreover, SkyLink can reduce project costs and improve installation timelines thanks to its DC motor and wireless communication which reduces costs associated with trenching, wiring, and electrical power supply. It also has a minimal row-to-row shading yields optimal SmarTrack backtracking performance for sites with hills or valleys, boosting power production.

Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at Array Technologies, said: “As destructive storms become more frequent, our new SkyLink tracker system, with its reliable wireless communication, ensures that solar production remains uninterrupted during power grid disruptions and adverse weather.

“This advanced system provides the protection needed to maintain solar energy production, particularly in regions prone to snow and hail, ultimately supporting the wider adoption of sustainable energy solutions.”

As Array Technologies continues to release new tracker systems, the company remains one of the leading tracker suppliers globally. Last year the US solar tracker manufacturer had a 16% global market share, only behind fellow US tracker manufacturer Nextracker.

In addition lo launching new products, such as SkyLink, Array Technologies recently broke ground on its new manufacturing facility in the US state of New Mexico. Representing over US$50 million in investment, the new facility benefited directly from the Production Tax Credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), US$2.5 million in aid from New Mexico’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA), and support from the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.