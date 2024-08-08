Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

By Jonathan Touriño Jacobo
Balance of System, Power Plants

Latest

Array Technologies launches new wireless tracker system, SkyLink

News

China’s distributed PV surges yet constraints loom

Features, Featured Articles, Long Reads

WoodMac: 536GW of solar PV inverters shipped globally in 2023

News

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

News

SolarEdge Q2 revenue on the rise as inverter shipments drop quarterly

News

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

News

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

News

Romania approves CfD scheme, tenders 500MW solar PV in 2024

News

Scatec, Aeolus partner to build 120MW Tunisian PV, secure EBRD funding

News

pv.index: n-type module prices continue to fall in Europe

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Close view of solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies' new wireless tracker system called SkyLink
The new system builds on the capacities of DuraTrack and OmniTrack offerings. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has launched a new wireless tracker system called SkyLink.

The new system builds on the capacities of DuraTrack and OmniTrack offerings, reducing dependence on power grids and adding more flexibility and optimisation possibilities.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Among the new features of SkyLink are an eight linked-row architecture with passive wind mitigation, PV string-powered brushless DC motors, Zigbee wireless communication, and a suite of SmarTrack features.

With the tracker powered by the PV system, it can move independently of the grid status and be responsive in case of hail or snow accumulation.

Moreover, SkyLink can reduce project costs and improve installation timelines thanks to its DC motor and wireless communication which reduces costs associated with trenching, wiring, and electrical power supply. It also has a minimal row-to-row shading yields optimal SmarTrack backtracking performance for sites with hills or valleys, boosting power production.

Kevin G. Hostetler, chief executive officer at Array Technologies, said: “As destructive storms become more frequent, our new SkyLink tracker system, with its reliable wireless communication, ensures that solar production remains uninterrupted during power grid disruptions and adverse weather.

“This advanced system provides the protection needed to maintain solar energy production, particularly in regions prone to snow and hail, ultimately supporting the wider adoption of sustainable energy solutions.”

As Array Technologies continues to release new tracker systems, the company remains one of the leading tracker suppliers globally. Last year the US solar tracker manufacturer had a 16% global market share, only behind fellow US tracker manufacturer Nextracker.

In addition lo launching new products, such as SkyLink, Array Technologies recently broke ground on its new manufacturing facility in the US state of New Mexico. Representing over US$50 million in investment, the new facility benefited directly from the Production Tax Credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), US$2.5 million in aid from New Mexico’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA), and support from the city of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2024

8 October 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 8-9 October 2024 is our second PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The event in 2023 was a sell out success and 2024 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
array technologies, product launch, pv tracker, skylink, us, wireless tracker system

Read Next

Rooftop solar panels.

Sunrun continues shift to storage offering, posts decreased Q2 revenues

August 8, 2024
In the three months to 30th June 2024, SunRun generated total revenue of US$523.8 million, down YoY from US$590.1 million in Q2 2023.
The 90MW Happy Solar project in Arkansas, developed by Lightsource bp. Image: JERA Nex

Lightsource bp sells 395MW of US solar PV to JERA Nex

August 8, 2024
This is JERA Nex’s first foray into the US solar market and was executed in partnership with JERA Americas.
Extensive investment in Europe’s grid network is needed to keep pace with renewables deployment.

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

August 7, 2024
The US Department of Energy (DOE) has invested US$2.2 billion in the grid across eight projects covering 18 states.
A picture of a commmunity solar project in Illinois from Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

August 7, 2024
The US$309 million back-leveraged term loan will support 80 community solar projects owned by Summit Ridge Capital Holdings, a joint venture (JV) between Summit Ridge Energy and HASI
Decommissioned solar panels at SolarCycle's Odessa, Texas facility, ready for recycling and reuse. Image: SolarCycle

Solarcycle, RNWBL partner on C&I solar PV panel recycling

August 6, 2024
Renewables service provider RNWBL has partnered with US-based PV recycling firm Solarcycle to recycle and reuse solar panels under RNWBL’s commercial and industrial (C&I) operations.
SunPower

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

August 6, 2024
SunPower also entered into an asset purchase agreement with residential solar company Complete Solaria to serve as the stalking horse buyer.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Matrix Renewables, EIB ink loan deal for 240MW of Spanish PV

News

SunPower files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sells assets

News

RWE, Salzgitter Group sign PPA for 180MW German solar PV park

News

Energy Networks Australia calls on government to ‘amplify’ rooftop solar PV

News

US DOE invests US$2.2 billion to add 13GW of grid capacity

News

Summit Ridge Energy secures loan for 216MW of community solar

News

Upcoming Events

PV modules made in the U.S. – what’s changed in 2024 & online PV module factory tour!

Upcoming Webinars
August 21, 2024
5pm BST

Solar Finance & Investment Asia 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Singapore, Asia

Energy Storage Summit Central Eastern Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
September 24, 2024
Warsaw, Poland

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile
© Solar Media Limited 2024