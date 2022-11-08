Subscribe
Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects
Americas

Array Technologies to supply trackers to 750MWdc Ohio PV project from EDF Renewables

Array Technologies will supply tracking technology for the project, developed by EDF North America. Image: Array Technologies

Array Technologies, the US solar tracker manufacturer, will supply tracking technology for a 750MWdc PV project in Ohio.

Developed by EDF North America, Array said the plant will be one of the largest solar projects in the US. The contract will see Array supply its DuraTrack trackers to over 1.4 million modules over nearly 4,500 acres.

The project is on track to be operational in 2024, whilst tracker deliveries are forecast to begin in January 2023. Engineering, procurement and construction is being overseen by Blattner Energy, a subsidiary of Quanta Services.  

Kevin Hostetler, CEO of Array Technologies, said: “This project is a win-win-win for the county in Ohio, delivering clean energy into the local power grid, providing hundreds of new construction jobs, and generating a revenue stream from the lease agreements and tax revenue all while boosting economic development in the area.”

Earlier this year, Array Technologies managed to bounce back from a slump in 2021 caused by supply chain issues. It acquired Spanish tracker manufacturer Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland (STI Norland) for roughly US$652 million, which strengthened its supply chain networks and gave it access to wider global markets and supply.

EDF Renewables completed a 457MW solar-plus-storage project in California in August, before signing a virtual power purchase agreement with McDonald’s for a Texas PV plant a month later.

This is the latest in a number of agreements between EDF and Array Technologies, and Array said that it marks an expansion in its Midwest portfolio.

array technologies, edf renewables north america, ohio, pv power plants, supply deal, trackers, us

