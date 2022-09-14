EDF Renewables signs 332MW VPPA with McDonald’s for Texas solar plant

The Texas solar plant is expected to be commissioned in June 2024 and will generate up to 619,000MWh of clean energy. Image: EDF Renewables North America.

EDF Renewables North America has signed a 332MWdc 15-year virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with McDonald’s in the US.

The power will be drawn from the Apollo Solar project, located in Texas, which is expected to be commissioned in June 2024 and will generate up to 619,000MWh of clean energy per year once completed.

Moreover, the VPPA with EDF Renewables will bring McDonald’s closer to its emissions reduction target for 2030 and marks its second such VPPA – last year, it signed a 345MWdc VPPA with Lightsource BP.

Matt McCluskey, vice president development, south central region at EDF Renewables, said: “It’s been a great pleasure to work with a counterparty such as McDonald’s who is willing to provide the flexibility needed to bring the Apollo Solar Project to fruition during these uncertain times for the solar industry.”

The renewables developer portfolio in the region consists of 24GW of solar, wind and storage developed projects and 13GW under service contracts.

Last month, EDF connected a 457MW solar-plus-storage project located on public lands in the state of California.