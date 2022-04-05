Solar Media
News

Array to supply 1GW single-axis trackers to Gemini solar and storage project in Nevada

By Jonathan Tourino Jacobo
Balance of System, Power Plants, Projects
Americas

The solar and storage Gemini project will store more than 1.4GWh of solar energy in Nevada. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker supplier Array Technologies will supply 1GW of its DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers to solar developer Primergy Solar’s solar and storage Gemini project in Nevada, USA.

Deliveries will start during Q2 2022, with the project set to be completed by the end of 2023. Power will be supplied to utility Nevada Energy through a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The project, estimated to cost more than US$1 billion, will be able to store more than 1.4GWh of solar energy and will allow the PV plant to discharge energy during high demand and when solar energy availability is scarce.

Travis Rose, chief revenue officer at Array Technologies, said: “Project Gemini is historic for its size and scale, and we are well-positioned to optimize it for maximum energy generation while limiting installation time, LCOE and maintenance requirements.”

Gemini’s project will use an energy management system (EMS) that will determine the optimum cost of discharging the energy to the grid either from the battery or directly from the solar panels, and will do so by incorporating daily data.

Kiewit has been selected as the engineering, procurement and construction company for the project.

Earlier this year, Array completed its acquisition of Spanish tracker STI Norland which will help the American company to expand its markets in Europe and Brazil among others. PV Tech Premium sat down with Array last year after the acquisition was announced and spoke with its CMO, Erica Brinker, on the deal’s repercussions and how it will boost the company to expand globally.

