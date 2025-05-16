Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

By JP Casey
Power Plants, Operations & Maintenance
Americas

Latest

Italian court partially repeals decree on suitable areas, agriPV ban

News

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

News

Array unveils DuraTrack Hail XP tracker for hail- and wind-prone regions

News

Ember: ASEAN grid investments could unlock 24GW of new solar capacity

News

InterContinental Energy to deploy ‘breakthrough’ green hydrogen tech in Western Australia

News

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

News

Nextracker adds eBOS products with Bentek Corporation acquisition

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

News

CHINA ROUND-UP: GCL Tech receives environmental accreditation, Redsolar and CMEC-GL announce Nigerian and Australian projects

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The DuraTrack Hail XP tracker.
The DuraTrack Hail XP tracker allows modules to be stowed at an incline of 77 degrees. Image: Array Technologies.

US solar tracker manufacturer Array Technologies has unveiled its latest tracker, designed for use in regions prone to high wind speeds and significant hailstorms.

The DuraTrack Hail XP tracker, the latest in the company’s DuraTrack range, allows PV modules to be stowed at an incline of 77 degrees, to better protect modules from falling hailstones. The system was first teased at last September’s RE+ event in California, when Array said its upcoming 77 degree stowing system would generate an average energy gain of 5% compared to other trackers.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The company also highlighted the tracker’s reliability, describing “a reinforced bearing housing, larger gear rack and upgraded damper” as key components. Array plans to make its latest trackers available for delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

The news follows Array’s launch of other new products in the tracker industry, such as its wireless tracker system SkyLink. There is growing interest in the tracker space specifically, and solar PV project resilience more broadly. Last year, US insurer kWh Analytics and the US Department of Energy announced a US$2.4 million initiative to research new ways to improve the resilience of PV projects, particularly those in regions prone to high-risk weather.

At this year’s Intersolar Europe event in Munich, researchers from the International Energy Agency (IEA) Photovoltaic Power Systems Programme (PVPS) pointed out that, due to climate change, “extreme weather events” had become five to 17 times more frequent than historical projections, highligtng the growing importance of effective extreme weather management at solar projects.

Marcel Suri, CEO of Solargis, has written for PV Tech on this very topic. Earlier this year, he argued that the collection and use of higher-quality data and deployment of smarter, more interconnected operations has become a priority for solar asset management in an era of rapid climate change.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

PV CellTech USA 2025

7 October 2025
San Francisco Bay Area, USA
PV Tech has been running an annual PV CellTech Conference since 2016. PV CellTech USA, on 7-8 October 2025 is our third PV CellTech conference dedicated to the U.S. manufacturing sector. The events in 2023 and 2024 were a sell out success and 2025 will once again gather the key stakeholders from PV manufacturing, equipment/materials, policy-making and strategy, capital equipment investment and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out PV manufacturing in the U.S. out to 2030 and beyond.
More Info

UPCOMING EVENT

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2025

21 October 2025
New York, USA
Returning for its 12th edition, Solar and Storage Finance USA Summit remains the annual event where decision-makers at the forefront of solar and storage projects across the United States and capital converge. Featuring the most active solar and storage transactors, join us for a packed two-days of deal-making, learning and networking.
More Info
americas, array technologies, extreme weather, hail, operations and maintenance, trackers, us

Read Next

A Sungrow project in Italy.

Google, energyRe ink 600MW REC deal to support data centres

May 16, 2025
Google will purchase renewable energy certificates from a 600MW solar and energy storage portfolio in the US state of South Carolina.
A Solarcycle facility in Georgia.

Solarcycle signs solar module recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy

May 14, 2025
Solarcycle has signed a recycling agreement with RWE Clean Energy to use its recycling system for 'many' of the latter’s products.
Image: Baywa r.e

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

May 14, 2025
US energy officials have found unexplained communication equipment inside some Chinese-made inverter devices.
A Silfab Solar facility.

Silfab Solar raises US$110 million through Section 45X tax credit sales

May 14, 2025
Silfab Solar has raised US$110 million through the sale of Section 45X Advanced Manufacturing Production Tax Credits (PTCs).
Image: Unsplash

‘This is not the time for disruption,’ says ACP on US legislation to terminate residential tax credits in 2025

May 13, 2025
The US House Ways and Means Committee has proposed to bring forward the end date for residential energy tax credits (Section 25D) to the end of 2025, among other changes that could affect the solar industry.
The plant has already shipped its first US-made TOPCon modules earlier this year. Image: Thomas Koerner via LinkedIn.

Technology selection for US cell manufacturers – more than meets the eye

May 12, 2025
CEA's Martin Meyers considers the pros and cons of the different PV cell technology options for manufacturers starting production in the US.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

‘Rogue’ devices found in Chinese solar inverters raises cybersecurity alarm in Europe

News

Vikram Solar bags 326MW module supply order for Khavda project in Gujarat

News

Zelestra secures €147 million to build 237MW solar PV projects in Spain

News

Canadian Solar financial strife persists despite steady shipments

News

Spanish Minister rules out cyberattack as reason for April’s blackout

News

Qcells heralds ‘breakthrough’ in tandem module durability

News

Upcoming Events

Renewables Procurement & Revenue Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
May 21, 2025
London, UK

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

Solar Media Events
June 17, 2025
Napa, USA

UK Solar Summit 2025

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Green Hydrogen Summit UK

Solar Media Events
July 1, 2025
London, UK

Energy Storage Summit Asia 2025

Solar Media Events
July 8, 2025
Asia
PV Tech is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.