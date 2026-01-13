Subscribe To Premium
News

Aspen Power raises US$200 million for US solar pipeline

By JP Casey
January 13, 2026
Markets & Finance, Financial & Legal
Americas

Latest

News

Luma Energy connects 90MW solar PV plant in Puerto Rico

News

BII invests to ‘help attract capital into climate-responsible projects’ via Vietnam’s first green bond

News

Masdar inks 150MW solar PPA in Angola

News

Scatec inks PPA for 1.95GW solar/3.9GWh BESS in Egypt

News

Chinese solar irradiance up to 20% higher in 2025 than historical averages

News

Nextpower to open 12GW solar PV tracker Saudi facility in Q2 2026

News

Comstock secures final permits for Nevada solar recycling facility

News

NEM Data Spotlight: December 2025 sets new benchmarks for solar generation and pricing

Features, Long Reads

Gamuda Australia to lead ECI phase of Yanara’s 450MW solar-plus-storage project in Victoria

News
An Aspen Power community solar project.
Aspen Power plans to use the financing to advance its US pipeline. Image: Aspen Power.

US distributed generation platform Aspen Power has raised US$200 million in capital to support what it called “growth initiatives” across the US.

The financing was secured through Deutsche Bank and will be used to facilitate “vendor engagement” and project deployment in the US.

While Aspen did not specify whether these projects would consist of new developments or the acquisition of existing projects, its work towards the end of 2025 focused largely on the latter, acquiring seven projects with a combined capacity of 25.8MW in the states of Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The news also follows the company’s raising of US$241 million for similar work in the US in 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Deutsche Bank as a partner alongside other leading financial institutions, and we believe this commitment further strengthens our ability to originate, develop and deliver high-quality distributed solar and storage projects at scale,” said Aspen co-founder and CEO Jorge Vargas.

Deutsche Bank has made a number of investments into the solar industry in recent years, including the distributed sector. Last year, the bank led an investment of US$150 million into a 3.5GW community solar development pipeline, owned by Dimension Energy, which took place against the backdrop of record community solar additions in the US in 2024.

However, the US community solar sector has struggled more recently, with figures from Wood Mackenzie and the Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) showing that community solar capacity additions fell by 36% year-on-year in the first half of 2025. While figures from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) showed that community solar additions increased by 12% quarter-on-quarter by the third quarter of last year, the general trend is less positive.

americas, aspen power, community solar, deutsche bank, finance, projects, us

