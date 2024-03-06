Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

By Will Norman
Power Plants, Projects, Storage
Americas

Latest

Atlas Renewable Energy signs 375GWh 24/7 PPA with Codelco

News

Encavis starts construction on 260MW solar PV plant in Germany

News

Tongwei receives 700MW module order from Italian CMC affiliate

News

LONGi signs silicon deal with Ferroglobe, launches ‘dust-proof’ module in Australia

News

California PUC policy proposal “significant misstep” for community solar growth

News

X-Elio secures €89 million for 123MWp projects in Spain

News

Arevon Energy to power Meta’s operations with 349MWac solar project in Missouri

News

PV manufacturers’ “survival mode” needs EU OPEX support, says ESMC

Features, Featured Articles

Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

News

SolarDuck forms consortium to facilitate offshore solar R&D

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
The PPA is a 24/7 supply agreement, using battery energy storage to deliver power around the clock over a 15-year period. Image:Atlas Renewable Energy

Atlas Renewable Energy has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Chilean state-owned mining company Codelco to deliver 375GWh a year from a solar-plus-storage project in Chile.

The PPA is a 24/7 supply agreement, using battery energy storage to deliver power around the clock over a 15-year period.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

Atlas was awarded the contract after winning a public tender issued by Codelco. Neither company disclosed the nameplate generation or energy storage capacity of the project, or its name or location. PV Tech has contacted them for clarification.

“With this project, we formally announce our entry into battery storage technology. We see this as an essential element to materially amplify the volume of renewable energy sources in the power system,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy.

Many of Atlas’ solar operations are concentrated in Latin America, and the company has signed a plethora of PPAs in the region. In March 2022, it began commercial operations at a 244MWp solar PV plant in Antofagasta, Chile under a 15-year PPA with Engie Energía Chile.

Brazil, in particular, has been a target market for Atlas. In November 2023 it secured US$448 million from the Brazilian Development Bank towards a 902MWp project in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais – the ‘largest’ single-phase solar PV project in the country. In the preceding April, it signed a corporate PPA with Brazil’s largest aluminium producer for the entire 902MWp capacity.

In September of the same year, it inaugurated 600MW of solar PV capacity in Minas Gerais, spread across two projects, each with corporate PPAs in place.  

In October 2022, Atlas was acquired by fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and private equity firm Actis for an undisclosed amount.

atlas renewable energy, chile, Codelco, latin america, power purchase agreement, pv power plants, solar-plus-storage

Read Next

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

LONGi urges Chinese government to crack down on unreasonably low module prices

News

EU to support solar manufacturing in face of “very fragile situation”

News

EU approves ban on products made with forced labour

News

Hive Energy acquires 272MW solar projects in Poland

News

Iberdrola to build 245MW PV plant in Sicily, Italy’s “largest”

News

NUS researchers develop triple-junction perovskite/silicon cell with conversion efficiency of 27.1%

News

Upcoming Events

PV CellTech Europe 2024

Solar Media Events
March 12, 2024
Frankfurt, Germany

Drive your utility solar success with Trina Solar’s Upgraded Vertex N 700W+ modules

Upcoming Webinars
March 13, 2024
9am EDT / 1pm GMT / 2pm CET

Energy Storage Summit USA 2024

Solar Media Events
March 19, 2024
Texas, USA

Unlocking the C&I rooftop market with Sunman’s lightweight solar applications

Upcoming Webinars
March 20, 2024
10am CET

Global PV manufacturing revival: key players beyond China in the terawatt era?

Upcoming Webinars
March 21, 2024
4pm (GMT)
© Solar Media Limited 2024