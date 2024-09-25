Subscribe To Premium
Premium Subscription
News

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

By George Heynes
Power Plants, Projects
Asia & Oceania, Southeast Asia & Oceania

Latest

Origis Energy, TVA sign 200MW solar-plus-storage PPA in Mississippi

News

Qair, Carrefour ink 52MW solar PV PPA in Italy

News

Enhancing reliability in bifacial PV modules: a novel approach to albedo estimation

Features, Guest Blog, Long Reads

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

Macquarie Group to acquire stake in D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments for US$1.73 billion

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

News

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

Guest Blog, Features

Developer rPlus Energies breaks ground on 400MW Utah solar-plus-storage project

News

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

News
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Reddit
Email
Rooftop solar PV is also set to overtake coal-fired power this decade. Image: Climate Change Authority (iStock).

Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has revealed that over 7GW of renewable energy capacity could be added in the country by the end of 2024.

The regulator said this is due to an upgraded estimate of 3GW to 4GW of large-scale wind and solar PV reaching first generation and an estimated 3.1GW of small-scale rooftop solar being added, according to the organisation’s Quarterly Carbon Market Report for Q2 2024.

This article requires Premium SubscriptionBasic (FREE) Subscription

Unlock unlimited access for 12 whole months of distinctive global analysis

Photovoltaics International is now included.

  • Regular insight and analysis of the industry’s biggest developments
  • In-depth interviews with the industry’s leading figures
  • Unlimited digital access to the PV Tech Power journal catalogue
  • Unlimited digital access to the Photovoltaics International journal catalogue
  • Access to more than 1,000 technical papers
  • Discounts on Solar Media’s portfolio of events, in-person and virtual
View all benefits & pricing

Or continue reading this article for free

The CER also said 1.5GW of large-scale renewable power station capacity was approved in the first half of 2024, and 2.5GW of applications were under assessment at the end of Q2 2024.

In the first half of 2024, final investment decisions for large-scale renewables continued to increase. A total of 1.8GW of capacity reached a final investment decision, surpassing the 1.6GW that reached a final investment decision in 2023.

Rooftop solar PV to overtake coal-fired power this decade

In what has proved a successful year for utility-scale renewable energy installations, rooftop solar PV also continues to storm ahead in the Australian market. Indeed, coverage from PV Tech last week (20 September) revealed that rooftop solar PV could overtake coal-fired power stations by the end of the decade.

Indeed, the non-profit organisation Climate Council signalled that Australia, the global leader in rooftop solar PV installations, could add a further 26.4GW by the end of the decade, bringing its total to 49.4GW.

Australia currently has around 3.6 million households with rooftop solar PV installed, granting households an average annual savings of around AU$1,500 (US$1,021). Collectively, this means Australian households are saving around AU$3 billion per year.

Monthly installation rates for solar PV continue to sit above the 250MW mark in Australia, with August seeing 277MW installed, according to solar consultancy SunWiz. This was a 7% month-on-month decrease on the figures witnessed in July, where 302MW was installed, achieving a record level for the mid-year interval.

Australia has the potential to install around 103GW of rooftop solar PV, which is four times the current capacity. This is 1.5 times the capacity of the utility-scale electricity generators in Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM), which powers the entire east coast, South Australia, and Tasmania.

UPCOMING EVENT

PV ModuleTech USA 2025

17 June 2025
Napa, USA
PV Tech has been running PV ModuleTech Conferences since 2017. PV ModuleTech USA, on 17-18 June 2025, will be our fourth PV ModulelTech conference dedicated to the U.S. utility scale solar sector. The event will gather the key stakeholders from solar developers, solar asset owners and investors, PV manufacturing, policy-making and and all interested downstream channels and third-party entities. The goal is simple: to map out the PV module supply channels to the U.S. out to 2026 and beyond.
More Info
clean energy regulator, pv modules, pv power plants, renewable energy, rooftop solar, solar pv, utility-scale PV

Read Next

Axpo's rooftop solar project in France, the country's largest at the time of its commissioning.

Axpo commissions 12.8MW French rooftop solar project, country’s largest

September 24, 2024
Axpo has started operations at the largest rooftop solar project in France, an industrial facility with a power generation capacity of 12.8MW.
James_Bruce Austin TX

Removing the barriers to US transmission reform

September 24, 2024
Lori Bird and Joe Hack of the World Resources Institute examine legislative and regulatory efforts to break the US transmission bottleneck.
The Longreach solar farm in Australia. Image: Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

September 24, 2024
UK-based investment group Foresight Solar Fund has confirmed that it will sell its Australia portfolio, consisting of 170MW of operational solar PV and 122MW of battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Quad Leaders, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and President Joe Biden of the US, met in Delaware, US, over the weekend (21 September). Image: Australian government.

Australia to open the first round of Quad’s AU$50 million clean energy supply chain initiative

September 23, 2024
Australia has confirmed that the first round of the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chains Diversification Program will open in November 2024.
Image: Climate Council.

Australia: Rooftop solar PV to overtake coal-fired power by the end of 2024

September 20, 2024
Non-profit organisation Climate Council has signalled that Australia, the global leader in rooftop solar PV installations, could add a further 26.4GW by the end of the decade, bringing its total to 49.4GW.
The Rødkilde Solar Park in Denmark.

Better Energy delays 3GW Danish PV portfolio, blames ‘lagging’ demand

September 19, 2024
One of the “market signals” the company cited is an increase in negative electricity prices across Europe, as supply exceeds demand.

Subscribe to Newsletter

Most Read

Nasdaq moves to delist Maxeon following low stock prices

News

Foresight Solar puts 170MW solar PV portfolio in Australia up for sale

News

US DOE and kWh Analytics launch initiative to improve solar PV project resilience

News

Australia could add over 7GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2024

News

WTO establishes dispute panel over clean energy tax credits under US IRA

News

SEIA launches draft standard to meet CBP traceability requirements

News

Upcoming Events

Jolywood Windproof Module: higher reliability for climate challenges

Upcoming Webinars
September 26, 2024

The Battery Show North America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 7, 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI

PV CellTech USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 8, 2024
San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Energy Storage Summit Latin America 2024

Solar Media Events
October 15, 2024
Santiago, Chile

Solar & Storage Finance USA 2024

Solar Media Events
October 22, 2024
New York, USA
is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.